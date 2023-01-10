ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

School bus carrying students flipped onto side in DeKalb County crash

By John Clark
 3 days ago

SQUAW GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — No students or drivers were injured Tuesday after authorities say a school bus collided with a pickup truck, flipping the bus onto its side.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at 7:34 a.m. at the intersection of Shabonna Grove Road and Somonauk Road.

The school bus, driven by Elizabeth Fox, 53, of Big Rock, went through the intersection and caused a collision with the pickup truck, driven by a 26-year-old Sandwich woman. Police said the crash caused the bus to tip onto its side.

Two high school students, one middle school student, and 3 elementary students were on the bus at the time, but police said all involved were uninjured.

Fox was cited for Failure to Yield at a Stop Intersection.

