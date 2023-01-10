ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 21

Cathy Conger
3d ago

playing pick and choose with the charges that want to stick is wrong. He was charged with what he had done. now it is a bargaining chip to see how long he stays locked up or confess that he did it and some of the charges are dropped. The victim's and their families are paying the price at a higher rate than the guilty person. It makes me sick

Reply
17
Jules35
3d ago

This doesn’t sound like a just sentence. FIVE (5) FRICKING YEARS! Hell likely get out in less. He no doubt will resist the justice system again in the future, he sounds like such an outstanding citizen. This sentence is a crime.

Reply(1)
14
Connie Powell
2d ago

I'm sure he'll still be in his 20's when he gets out. He can go on with his life when there was a life taken by him. It's so unfair how some people commit crime and given an extremely low sentence then someone else who commits the same crime or similar one. You can call it what you want but it has nothing to do with having a good lawyer. Lawyers aren't that influencing.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
superhits106.com

3rd OWI Charge For Dubuque Man

A Dubuque man is facing OWI charges after an arrest on Wednesday. Dubuque Police arrested 31 year old Ethan Luedtke on Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-offense operating while intoxicated. .
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Stolen boat lands suspect in hot water: Police allege conspiracy

Facebook Messenger, surveillance video were part of investigation. A 48-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he had a stolen fishing boat after conspiring with another suspect via Facebook Messenger. Chad Finn faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
DAVENPORT, IA
x1071.com

Platteville Man Arrested after Complaints

A Platteville man was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and with inconsistent speeds on Tuesday around 5:45 PM. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to observe and stop the vehicle near Exit 37 in Mineral Point. As a result, 50 year old Miguel Angel Ramirez of Platteville was cited and arrested for Operating While under the Influence and Operating without a Valid License. Ramirez was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he awaits pickup from a responsible party.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Davenport police in custody

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by police for failure to appear on drug charges in is custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Quayshan Moore, 29, was wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge. He was also wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violations on a firearm possession charge.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape in custody

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County for escape is not in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Sarah Aurand, 41, was wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

2 arrested in connection to shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Bettendorf, according to police. Daniel T. Morgan, 32, was arrested Friday, in Fulton County, Illinois on an arrest warrant. He is charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and willful injury causing serious injury. According to police, he was extradited back to Iowa and is being held in the Scott County Jail.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Deputies identify 2 killed, 2 injured in Jo Daviess County crash

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Deputies have identified the two people killed and the two injured in a crash on Route 20 Monday. Domingo Lopez Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio Santiago Maton, 23, were pronounced dead at the crash, according to deputies. Mallory E. Nausner, 18, and a 14-year-old boy were injured in the crash.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
superhits106.com

Woman Sentenced For Participating in Large Fight

A woman was sentenced to probation for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of assault. Hall was among five people arrested in connection with a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main in Dubuque. Dubuque residents 21 year old Ciane Dominguez, 20 year old Jashonna Vaughn, 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter, and 32 year old Cartrice Carpenter were also arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident. Dominguez since has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for that conviction and violating her probation. The other three women have pleaded not guilty.
DUBUQUE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
WHO 13

Victims of deadly chain-reaction I-80 crash identified

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend. It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, when the interstate became ice-covered near Iowa City, according to a crash report from the ISP. They say a semi jack-knifed and […]
IOWA CITY, IA
977wmoi.com

Warren County Crimestoppers seeking help to locate fugitive

01/10/2023 Featured Fugitive: Patrick “Petey” Pence. On December 27, 2022, Pence failed to appear in court to begin serving a sentence on a felony case for which he has already been found guilty. He is charged in that case with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He has an outstanding warrant in the amount of $1000,000 (10% cash) for this and a separate case.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Maquoketa High School teacher ordered to take down BLM flag

It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KWQC

Car break-ins reported in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend. Monday, Rock Island Police confirmed reports of several car break-ins that happened over the weekend in the Douglas Park neighborhood during the early morning hours of Jan. 8. Police say they received...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

King’s Material worker shares story

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For a man who nearly lost his life, he’s become a medical miracle. Derek Oldfather, 31-year-old, was identified as the man stuck in a conveyor belt at King’s Material last month, has now returned home from the hospital in good spirits. “She’s like it’s...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy