Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
'Taking pride in our neighborhoods' | City of Memphis opens new 'convenience center' to reduce illegal dumping
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians have seen many different efforts to stop illegal dumping across the city. The latest solution is the opening of the Convenience Center at Collins Yard in Binghampton. “Illegal dumping plagues our city,” said Jerrod Price, Downtown Neighborhood Association President Emeritus. Any plague needs long-standing...
actionnews5.com
Memphis convenience center opens for bulky waste drop-off
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collins Yard Convenience Center opened Friday for Memphis residents, in response to blight concerns across the city. The center, located at 304 Collins St., will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.
Tenants frustrated by response to molding in Southaven apartments
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Uncontrollable fuzzy mold spores everywhere. That’s what residents at a Southaven apartment complex said they’ve been dealing with for years. “You can literally see the mold coming out the baseboard,” said Perrianna Crutchfield, a Southaven Pointe tenant. Perrianna Crutchfield has been living at...
Mid-South church hosts regular blood drives aimed at helping sickle cell patients
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Red Cross and New Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church have partnered up to hold regular blood drives as part of an effort to combat Sickle Cell Disease. The next drive is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2023, in honor of MLK Day, from 2 p.m....
localmemphis.com
Before it was a scenic view, downtown Memphis' Riverside Drive was a real dump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent years, changes to Tom Lee Park and the Beale Street Landing project have drawn criticism from some Memphians. Some have complained about the all-new playground, and others are just tired of ongoing construction. Nearly a century ago, Riverside Drive didn’t exist. In fact, it...
Free space heaters, electric blankets handed out by MLGW
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With colder temperatures in the forecast, MLGW is making sure some Mid-Southerners stay warm. The utility company handed out free space heaters and electric blankets Thursday as part of its Power of Warmth program. The goal is to warm customers up so they can turn down their thermostats and save money. The […]
MLGW offers free energy kits for MLK Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW will deliver free small energy kits in the Binghampton community Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in honor of the annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. MLGW said volunteers will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for the service...
MLGW infrastructure work to begin soon in Germantown's Poplar Estates area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown officials said Wednesday folks in Poplar Estates will soon see crews working on infrastructure in the area in an effort to ease outages. The city said MLGW’s contractor Standard Electric will begin work Jan. 23, 2023, to replace “aged and deficient electrical infrastructure.” They said the work should take about two months.
Sultana Disaster Museum set to reopen Jan. 14
MARION, Ark. — The 1865 destruction of the steamboat Sultana is the worst maritime disaster in U.S. history. It's estimated more than 1,000 people died when it sank near Marion, Arkansas, just a 15 minute drive from Memphis. A museum about the disaster is reopening Saturday, Jan. 14. The...
A local landlord didn’t own the apartments, she evicted tenants anyway
While at work, Erica Hillard received a call from her boyfriend. A sheriff was at their apartment to evict them and her three children. Hillard, who works in fast food, was shocked, angry and confused. She had no idea she was being evicted. She rushed home to discover her dressers,...
Downtown Memphis Commission security team to begin overnight patrols to help MPD in high-crime areas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, the Downtown Memphis Commission released its "State of Downtown Memphis" report for 2022, discussing their plans to continue improving the area’s growth. Which can be difficult if people don’t feel safe there. “Night time? No sir, I would not come down here (then)...
South Memphis neighbors concerned about facility with toxic chemicals linked to cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in some areas of south Memphis, you may be much more likely to get cancer. FOX13 is learning new information about a sterilization plant on Florida St. and the dangerous chemical it uses that is putting thousands of our neighbors at risk. Sterilization...
White Station High School students fight for driver's education classes in title one schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads can be dangerous to drivers and before getting behind the wheel, many people will go through driver's ed to get a license. However according to a recent report by the state Comptroller of the Treasury, it is getting harder to do. As the number of school districts offering driver's ed decreases, while the number of deadly car crashes involving drivers under 20 has increased.
Where to take trash, blight in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is offering an easy way for people to help clean up their neighborhoods. The city announced The Blight Initiative, offering a space for people to bring their clutter and debris to clean up their home, yard and neighborhood. Starting on Friday, January...
Mid-South Latino families worried about losing healthcare due to hospital insurance dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s still no contract agreement between Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. It has thousands of Mid-South families worried. The contract dispute also affects low-income families and people with disabilities covered by the state’s TennCare or Blue Cross’s BlueCare....
Longtime WDIA employee becomes its first female Program Director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis radio station WDIA, the first in the country to be programed entirely for African Americans, is making history again – announcing its new Program Director, Tracy Bethea. Bethea is the first woman to be appointed to the position, and she started at WDIA at...
Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
Shelby County begins new free gun lock drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting this week is a new push by Shelby County to protect the public by locking up more guns and keeping loaded weapons out of the hands of children. The Shelby County Gun Council on Gun Safety is now offering free gun locks - one per household - for those who live in Shelby County.
actionnews5.com
Applications to open Jan. 24 for MLGW’s home weatherization grant program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has announced that Shelby County homeowners who need weatherization and energy-efficient repairs should apply for the MLGW Share the Pennies Home Weatherization Program. Share the Pennies is a voluntary program that provides weatherization grants for low-income homeowners. The work includes...
Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 1