Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

'Taking pride in our neighborhoods' | City of Memphis opens new 'convenience center' to reduce illegal dumping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians have seen many different efforts to stop illegal dumping across the city. The latest solution is the opening of the Convenience Center at Collins Yard in Binghampton. “Illegal dumping plagues our city,” said Jerrod Price, Downtown Neighborhood Association President Emeritus. Any plague needs long-standing...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis convenience center opens for bulky waste drop-off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collins Yard Convenience Center opened Friday for Memphis residents, in response to blight concerns across the city. The center, located at 304 Collins St., will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Free space heaters, electric blankets handed out by MLGW

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With colder temperatures in the forecast, MLGW is making sure some Mid-Southerners stay warm. The utility company handed out free space heaters and electric blankets Thursday as part of its Power of Warmth program. The goal is to warm customers up so they can turn down their thermostats and save money. The […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW offers free energy kits for MLK Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW will deliver free small energy kits in the Binghampton community Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in honor of the annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. MLGW said volunteers will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for the service...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Sultana Disaster Museum set to reopen Jan. 14

MARION, Ark. — The 1865 destruction of the steamboat Sultana is the worst maritime disaster in U.S. history. It's estimated more than 1,000 people died when it sank near Marion, Arkansas, just a 15 minute drive from Memphis. A museum about the disaster is reopening Saturday, Jan. 14. The...
MARION, AR
WATN Local Memphis

White Station High School students fight for driver's education classes in title one schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads can be dangerous to drivers and before getting behind the wheel, many people will go through driver's ed to get a license. However according to a recent report by the state Comptroller of the Treasury, it is getting harder to do. As the number of school districts offering driver's ed decreases, while the number of deadly car crashes involving drivers under 20 has increased.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Where to take trash, blight in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is offering an easy way for people to help clean up their neighborhoods. The city announced The Blight Initiative, offering a space for people to bring their clutter and debris to clean up their home, yard and neighborhood. Starting on Friday, January...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County begins new free gun lock drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting this week is a new push by Shelby County to protect the public by locking up more guns and keeping loaded weapons out of the hands of children. The Shelby County Gun Council on Gun Safety is now offering free gun locks - one per household - for those who live in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Applications to open Jan. 24 for MLGW’s home weatherization grant program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has announced that Shelby County homeowners who need weatherization and energy-efficient repairs should apply for the MLGW Share the Pennies Home Weatherization Program. Share the Pennies is a voluntary program that provides weatherization grants for low-income homeowners. The work includes...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

