FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cwbradio.com
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
wpr.org
Wisconsin solar projects get a boost after federal omnibus bill sends more than $255.7M to the state
Communities across Wisconsin are funding a variety of solar projects after the $1.7 trillion bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act earmarked more than $255.7 million for Wisconsin. Sun Prairie is receiving a hefty $3.2 million in federal funding that will go toward a solar radiation water pollution control facility. Leaders describe it...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Co-op grocery reaches second of three-stage plan; location search underway
Members of a group calling itself the Whitewater Grocery Co., or “GroCo,” say they have reached several milestones as they work toward bringing a co-op or “community-owned market” to Whitewater. Seated Friday at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, Whitewater, three members of GroCo’s eight-member board...
kenosha.com
Kenosha HarborMarket teaming up with Visit Pleasant Prairie to bring outdoor market to Prairie Springs Park
Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market. ... Established in 2018, Visit Pleasant Prairie mission is to enhance the economy through tourism by promoting amenities, shopping, and recreational, and commercial opportunities within the Village – in all seasons – regionally and beyond. Visit www.visitpleasantprairie.com for more information.
x1071.com
MGE warns of new flyer scam
Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
Racine at the center of Wisconsin’s election conspiracy universe
At the Nov. 30 meeting of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), several people spoke during the public comment period to complain about how the recent election had been administered by the city of Racine. In early December, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), a right-wing legal advocacy organization, filed a complaint against the […] The post Racine at the center of Wisconsin’s election conspiracy universe appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
spectrumnews1.com
Democratic voter shares 'Wisconsin nice' moment with Republican lawmaker
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Wisconsinite said her chance encounter on Capitol Hill with a lawmaker from an opposing party has left her hopeful that more Americans with different political beliefs can find common ground with each other. Madison native Beth Cannestra said she arrived in Washington, D.C. a day...
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
CBS 58
City of Racine invests more than $500K in violence prevention
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One day after Milwaukee officials laid out their crime numbers, Racine officials are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to battling violence. Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Friday, Jan. 13, that the city awarded $513,874.80 in grants to local organizations to...
Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive closing
The Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee is closing. The store, located at 709 E. Capitol Dr., is offering 10% off all items storewide.
wnanews.com
Disability benefit hearings go remote. Should you?
Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. To find an attorney in your area, visit wislaw.org.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WISN
Milwaukee tenant 'fed up' with landlord's response to water-damaged apartment
MILWAUKEE — Water damage is running rampant in a Milwaukee apartment that flooded nearly three weeks ago. It happened inside Aaron Redd's unit on North 27th Street near Roosevelt Drive at Christmas time. "I mean, like a flood of water coming down the walls," Redd described to WISN 12...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
WISN
Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves
GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught
MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine
PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
