Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCovington, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughterJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Decatur townhome community sells for $18.2 million
The 122-unit Avondale Townhomes in Decatur was recently sold for $18.2 million. Lightwater Capital Investments sold the property, located at 1055 Holcombe Road, to Think Multifamily Holdings. GREA represented Lightwater in the transaction. The community was built in 1972 and features a mix of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Think Multifamily...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Three-home building proposed for tiny lot near Piedmont Park
Atlanta’s Midtown Development Review Committee is considering a proposal from developers to build a five-story, three-residence building — complete with car elevator — on a 0.13-acre lot near the southwestern corner of Piedmont Park. The proposed building would replace an existing 2,648-square-foot bungalow, circa 1920, at 261...
Here are the regulations Cherokee County is putting on new storage facilities
In response to the staggering number of applications for new storage facilities within Cherokee County, county leaders adopted some new rules for any new facilities built in the county. The Board of Commissioners implemented a moratorium in September to give staff an opportunity to review county zoning ordinances related to...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: House fire displaces 2 adults and 3 children
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Overlook Road in Walnut Grove at 5:57 p.m. today during the storms that blew through. “It is believed that lightening struck the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in...
Daytime lane closures will be used for I-85 construction
COMMERCE — The Georgia Department of Transportation and construction partners will implement daytime lane closures along Interstate 85 north and southbound in Jackson County. Following recent inspections of the bridges and roadway, crews will continue asphalt repairs within the project limits. Right lane closures will be in place the...
Concerns continue for Hall County homeowners worried new development is damaging their property
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Reunion Country Club residents tell Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln they are frustrated about increased water runoff from a neighboring subdivision development. “We had over 700 residents to sign the petition that they did not want this to happen, and they did not care,” said...
atlantatribune.com
CDBG Rental And Mortgage Assistance Program Launched Today
The City of South Fulton, in conjunction with Fulton County CDBG, is accepting applications for its Rental and Mortgage Assistance program. This program provides rental and mortgage assistance to eligible families, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Interested persons may apply by completing an online application at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Neighbors picking up the pieces after the Newton County community was struck by storm, tornadoes
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — If Thursday’s storm was like a dream, Friday’s reality was definitely like a nightmare for people in West Covington. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington drove around the area and found tree after tree down, along with debris, twisted metal, broken branches and much more.
Gold Dome: At-risk apartment tenants need your help
For the past year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has documented the alarming and dangerous conditions in hundreds of ...
Nearly 2,000 gallons of sewage spills into part of Gwinnett County river
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Crews worked to clean up a sewage spill in Gwinnett County on Tuesday. According to the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, the spill occurred at a utility hole on Rivershyre Circle in Lawrenceville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Crews...
fox5atlanta.com
Storm damage | Tree goes into home in Lilburn
Severe storms caused significant damage in parts of North Georgia. In Lilburn in Gwinnett County, a tree went through a mobile home. Thankfully no one was injured.
Power outage reported in northeast Forsyth County from severe storms
(Forsyth County, GA) One power outage has been reported in Forsyth County on Thursday, January 12 at 4:20 p.m. due to the severe storms that began this afternoon. The Sawnee EMC Outage Web Map reports that two power stations are out around the intersection of Keith Bridge Road and Dawsonville Highway in the northeast part of the county.
Monroe Local News
Casting Agent for Zoltar 2 filming in Loganville and Atlanta seeks stand-ins and background actors
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan 11, 2022) – Last year, downtown Loganville was transformed into a fictitious town for the filming of the first Apple TV series Zoltar – and it’s in the process of being transformed again for Season 2. Before filming of Season 1, Kristy Daniel, events...
WRDW-TV
Evans business owner sells ‘hard to find’ items after Georgia win
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local stores have seen University of Georgia merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday’s win. We stopped by Fan Zone, where the owner had to make a trip to Athens to get his merchandise. If you’re a fan of college football, it’s more than just...
Metro Atlanta school districts announce closures for Friday after severe weather | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing closures for Friday, Jan. 13, after severe weather moved through Thursday. Here's the list of schools that have announced school closures so far:. Butts County Schools. Butts County Schools said it will be closed Friday due to the inclement weather....
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
4 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Georgia as jackpot hits $1.35 BILLION
ATLANTA — Although no one walked away with the $1.1 billion grand prize, several people from Georgia won a significant amount of money in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. In Georgia, four different people won $10,000 in Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were...
Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence and more
Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard. A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
