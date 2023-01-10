ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winder, GA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Decatur townhome community sells for $18.2 million

The 122-unit Avondale Townhomes in Decatur was recently sold for $18.2 million. Lightwater Capital Investments sold the property, located at 1055 Holcombe Road, to Think Multifamily Holdings. GREA represented Lightwater in the transaction. The community was built in 1972 and features a mix of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Think Multifamily...
DECATUR, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Three-home building proposed for tiny lot near Piedmont Park

Atlanta’s Midtown Development Review Committee is considering a proposal from developers to build a five-story, three-residence building — complete with car elevator — on a 0.13-acre lot near the southwestern corner of Piedmont Park. The proposed building would replace an existing 2,648-square-foot bungalow, circa 1920, at 261...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: House fire displaces 2 adults and 3 children

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Overlook Road in Walnut Grove at 5:57 p.m. today during the storms that blew through. “It is believed that lightening struck the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
atlantatribune.com

CDBG Rental And Mortgage Assistance Program Launched Today

The City of South Fulton, in conjunction with Fulton County CDBG, is accepting applications for its Rental and Mortgage Assistance program. This program provides rental and mortgage assistance to eligible families, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Interested persons may apply by completing an online application at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans business owner sells ‘hard to find’ items after Georgia win

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local stores have seen University of Georgia merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday’s win. We stopped by Fan Zone, where the owner had to make a trip to Athens to get his merchandise. If you’re a fan of college football, it’s more than just...
ATHENS, GA
Jodian Marie

Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence and more

Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard. A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy