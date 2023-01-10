Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
fbschedules.com
BYU, Miami cancel future home-and-home football series
The BYU Cougars and the Miami Hurricanes have agreed to cancel their future football series, according to a report by the Miami Herald. BYU and Miami originally agreed to a home-and-home football series back in 2021 that was scheduled to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sept. 19, 2026 and at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 2, 2028.
Miami football 2 transfer portal WR targets with 1 upcoming visit
The Miami football program will receive a visit from USC transfer wide receiver Gary Bryant per Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. Syracuse transfer WR Damien Alford is another potential prospect for Miami. The Miami football program has missed out on several transfer WRs in the month-plus since the portal opened.
Prospect Profile: Randy “RJ” Livingston Jr., Westminster Academy
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Randy “RJ” Livingston Jr., in the Class of 2026, is already one of the top freshman prospects in the state of Florida. The 6-foot point guard plays for Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale. The Lions are currently 9-4 with Livingston Jr. in the backcourt. A shifty ...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Head Coach Quentin Short Accepts New Job in Sunrise
Piper High School officially announced they had hired Marjory Stoneman Douglas Quentin Short as their next varsity coach. Short, who won Coach of the Year, has led MSD for four years after working previously as an assistant. He took the Eagles to the playoffs three times and, in 2022, led the team to their first postseason victory since 2007 over Santaluces High School.
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a vibrant city in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, Florida. Miami Gardens derives its name from a major landmark: State Road 860. The Miami Gardens Drive traverses this populated neighborhood. The city sits on the northern edge of Miami and is just 16 miles away from...
Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão Plans Miami Location
The Miami location is added to existing restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, and Coral Gables
Cold Weather Emergency Declared In South Florida
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s this weekend.
NBC Miami
World's Largest Bounce Houses Making a Stop in Miami-Dade This January
A larger-than-life attraction is coming to South Florida for three weekends in January. The Big Bounce America tour is stopping in the Magic City. The huge party attraction features a 16,000-square-foot bounce house and other colorful attractions. The biggest inflatable holds 300 people and even has a stage for DJs...
NBC Miami
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Who Landed on Most Wanted List for Murder Captured in Davie
A Pennsylvania man who appeared on TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" before he was considered one of the U.S. Marshal's Most Wanted fugitives was arrested Friday in South Florida, authorities said. Michael A. Baltimore Jr., of Carlisle, Penn., was taken to Broward County jail after he was arrested following a...
theshelbyreport.com
Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL
Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
WSVN-TV
Opening statements begin in trial between rapper Flo Rida and drink company Celsius
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida rapper Flo Rida and a major drink company are in a deal dispute that has gone to court. Opening statements went underway, Wednesday. Tramar Dillard, better known as Flo Rida, was in court as his attorneys made their opening statements. The Miami rapper...
calleochonews.com
The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit
Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
NBC Miami
Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend in Miami Gardens: Police
A woman is in custody after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend Friday in Miami Gardens, police said. It happened at around 9:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 183rd Street, according to Miami Gardens Police. The ex-boyfriend was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Rising interest rates should not hold back savvy South Florida buyers
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates historically low, giving local homebuyers the power to borrow money incredibly cheaply. As we face a more normal landscape, the South Florida housing market looks completely different compared to the last two years of extraordinary performance, causing house hunters to grapple with suddenly high rates, rising home prices and a tight supply of properties.
CBS News
Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools
MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity
MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time. It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
Smoke Shack BBQ and Burgers Celebrates First South Florida Location, Plans Second
The Jersey-born barbecue chain is headed to Delray Beach
