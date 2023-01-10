ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Annual Bubbles, Baubles and Beans returns this month for 23rd year in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Annual Bubbles, Baubles and Beans fundraiser benefiting Meals on Wheels will return for its 23rd year. The event will be held at the Industrial Building on the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature chili and soup from 28 local chefs, according to an event announcement posted on Facebook.
CASPER, WY
county17.com

(PHOTOS) Casper-based radiologist expands Gillette practice

GILLETTE, Wyo. — After getting to know the Gillette community, Casper-based diagnostic radiologist Dr. Joseph McGinley is increasing his office hours fivefold in Gillette. For the past few years, McGinley’s office, at 407 S Medical Arts Court, Suite E2, has been open on Wednesdays. It will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 11.
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

(BACKSTORY) Found Casper photo shows old practice of ‘demolition by fire’

CASPER, Wyo. — A black and white photograph discovered taped to a whiteboard shows thick, black smoke billowing from the roof of a tired 1920s-era three-plex as Casper Fire-EMS crews aim their hoses at the doomed old residence. The dramatic scene was likely captured by a Casper Star-Tribune photographer,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper

An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/12/23–1/13/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Portion of US 87 closed due to wintry conditions

CASPER, Wyo. — US 87 is closed in both directions from Casper to Exit 227 along I-25 due to poor road conditions caused by winter weather. Parking on the roadway is also prohibited, as it could prevent the Wyoming Department of Transportation from reopening the road. WYDOT estimates the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Murdoch; Aragon; Ward

James Daniel “Dan” Murdoch, 80, sadly passed away on December 28th, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. surrounded by his wife, Sherry and loved ones. Dan was born on March 23rd, 1942 to James Douglas Murdoch and Mary Anise “Mickie” Murdoch in. Dunsmuir, California. He graduated from Dunsmuir...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4

Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man pleads not guilty to burglaries, theft of women’s garments

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man pleaded not guilty to what police have described in charging documents as “sexually motivated burglaries.”. 59-year-old Thomas Branstetter was arrested in October and charged with two counts of burglary. He appeared in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday as an inmate of county jail. Branstetter is presumed innocent until proven or pleading guilty.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/13/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan 13. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Mills Man Convicted of Gun Crime Allegedly Violated Probation

A Mills man was arrested on Wednesday for violating the terms of his probation for conviction of a federal firearms crime, according to court documents and a a hearing by video conference in U.S. District Court in Casper on Friday. Nicholas Ross Halcott formally heard the accusation during a hearing...
MILLS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy