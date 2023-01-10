Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Annual Bubbles, Baubles and Beans returns this month for 23rd year in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Annual Bubbles, Baubles and Beans fundraiser benefiting Meals on Wheels will return for its 23rd year. The event will be held at the Industrial Building on the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature chili and soup from 28 local chefs, according to an event announcement posted on Facebook.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Casper-based radiologist expands Gillette practice
GILLETTE, Wyo. — After getting to know the Gillette community, Casper-based diagnostic radiologist Dr. Joseph McGinley is increasing his office hours fivefold in Gillette. For the past few years, McGinley’s office, at 407 S Medical Arts Court, Suite E2, has been open on Wednesdays. It will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 11.
oilcity.news
(BACKSTORY) Found Casper photo shows old practice of ‘demolition by fire’
CASPER, Wyo. — A black and white photograph discovered taped to a whiteboard shows thick, black smoke billowing from the roof of a tired 1920s-era three-plex as Casper Fire-EMS crews aim their hoses at the doomed old residence. The dramatic scene was likely captured by a Casper Star-Tribune photographer,...
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
Heard Rumors About A Big Change For The Beacon Club In Mills?
Later this year when you go Sneakin' To The Beacon Club in Mills, it may seem a little different. Not because it won't be the same Beacon Club we all love, but because longtime owner Laura Ryan won't be holding the reins. The Beacon Club in Mills Sold. Yep, after...
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper
An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
oilcity.news
Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches
CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. Other closures include US 20 and US 26 between Casper and Shoshoni...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
Vehicle VS Pedestrian Collision Restricts Traffic on Wyoming Boulevard in Casper
A vehicle collided with a pedestrian on Wyoming Boulevard Friday night. That's according to Casper Police Department Sgt. Broneck, who told K2 Radio News that a collision occurred Friday evening at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Legion Lane. "At about 1815, we got a call for a pedestrian versus...
oilcity.news
SkyWest Airlines considering larger flights out of Casper-Natrona County International Airport
CASPER, Wyo. — For years, SkyWest Airlines has flown passengers out of the Casper-Natrona County International Airport on 50-seat airplanes. In the near future, however, the airline could be upgrading its aircraft to hold up to 76 passengers. Though SkyWest has not yet made a determination on the issue,...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/12/23–1/13/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Portion of US 87 closed due to wintry conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — US 87 is closed in both directions from Casper to Exit 227 along I-25 due to poor road conditions caused by winter weather. Parking on the roadway is also prohibited, as it could prevent the Wyoming Department of Transportation from reopening the road. WYDOT estimates the...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Murdoch; Aragon; Ward
James Daniel “Dan” Murdoch, 80, sadly passed away on December 28th, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. surrounded by his wife, Sherry and loved ones. Dan was born on March 23rd, 1942 to James Douglas Murdoch and Mary Anise “Mickie” Murdoch in. Dunsmuir, California. He graduated from Dunsmuir...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (1/11/23–1/12/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Crime Clips: Driver’s Ed cars torched; unlocked car raided; child sickened by vape
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. Casper PD Lt. Jeff Bullard and Sgt. Seth Wheeler provided this information based on call inquiries. Shoplifting, 4:40 p.m. Friday, Jan...
‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4
Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
oilcity.news
Casper man pleads not guilty to burglaries, theft of women’s garments
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man pleaded not guilty to what police have described in charging documents as “sexually motivated burglaries.”. 59-year-old Thomas Branstetter was arrested in October and charged with two counts of burglary. He appeared in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday as an inmate of county jail. Branstetter is presumed innocent until proven or pleading guilty.
oilcity.news
As Wyoming Legislature convenes, at least four on Casper City Council signal support for cannabis decriminalization
CASPER, Wyo. — With the Wyoming Legislature convening its 2023 General Session on Tuesday, the Casper City Council spent some time during its work session talking about what priorities it is monitoring. During the City Council’s discussion, Councilor Kyle Gamroth said he thinks the City of Casper should advocate...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/13/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan 13. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
Mills Man Convicted of Gun Crime Allegedly Violated Probation
A Mills man was arrested on Wednesday for violating the terms of his probation for conviction of a federal firearms crime, according to court documents and a a hearing by video conference in U.S. District Court in Casper on Friday. Nicholas Ross Halcott formally heard the accusation during a hearing...
