ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Comments / 0

Related
whatcomtalk.com

All That Glitters: The Gold Rushes That Shaped a Malleable Whatcom County

When most Americans hear “the Gold Rush,” a few chapters of history come to mind: California in 1848, Colorado in 1858, and Klondike in 1897. These events cemented themselves in our cultural consciousness with stories of prospectors from all walks uprooting their lives in search of riches that few found. But smaller gold rushes nationwide also caused economic booms that went bust within months or years. Two such prospects guided Whatcom County’s early development: the Fraser River and Mount Baker Gold Rushes.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Camellias…and the Beautiful Colors in Your Garden!

This time of year, the Sasanqua Camellias are either cracking color, already blooming or heavily budded and ready to explode! The Japonica Camellias are the larger leafed, bigger, flowering type that are just getting ready to begin their spring show. Sasanqua flowers are smaller, but often fragrant and get up...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

Whatcom County residents frustrated by delayed mail service

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some Bellingham and Whatcom County residents have expressed concerns about delayed mail delivery. The U.S. Postal Service says they are experiencing staffing and volume challenges that may affect delivery for some customers at times. They are rotating employees to handle issues at different locations and a...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Sehome boys fall in Mt. Vernon

High school basketball final scores Wednesday night…on the boys side Sehome lost at Mt. Vernon 76-52. Ferndale fell to Burlington 74-57 and Mount Baker came up short to South Whidbey 61-58. In girls play Sehome improved to 11-1 beating Mount Vernon 59-46 on KPUG. Ferndale defeated Burlington 70-61. Thursday...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

Trial of Idaho murder suspect could see delays

MOSCOW, Idaho – The trial of the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students last November could be several years away. Prosecutors could seek the death penalty for 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, and his attorneys could request a change of venue for the trial. Both moves would likely...
MOSCOW, ID
kafe.com

Whatcom County man pleads guilty to shooting in Blaine

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Whatcom County man has pleaded guilty in the shooting of a man he claimed had raped his wife. Court records state that Martin Siergiey admitted to confronting the victim outside a home in Blaine in 2021 and firing numerous shots at the man as he fled.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Prep b-ball scores Tuesday night

High school basketball results from Tuesday night…on the boys side Lynden beat Mount Baker 83-29. Blaine defeated Meridian 78-55 and Bellingham lost to Oak Harbor 66-58. In girls play Lynden beat Mount Baker 67-32. Meridian got by Blaine 60-39 and Bellingham fell to Oak Harbor 57-18. Our radio game...
LYNDEN, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Injury crash at Blaine Road and Drayton Harbor Road

BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a 2-car injury crash at the intersection of Drayton Harbor Road and Blaine Road today, Tuesday, January 10th, about 8am. According to radio transmissions from law enforcement at the scene, Blaine Road (SR548) was temporarily closed due to...
BLAINE, WA
kafe.com

Suspect at large after high-speed chase in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A suspect remains at large following a high-speed chase through Bellingham. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said that a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop yesterday morning, Wednesday, January 11th, on 36th Street. The driver of the car then rammed into...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Driver sought after ramming Whatcom Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle, fleeing in stolen vehicle

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle was reportedly rammed by a car during a traffic stop about 11:40am on Wednesday, January 11th. Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that the deputy was stepping out of their vehicle in the area of Samish Way and Bill McDonald Parkway when the driver backed up into the driver’s side of the deputy’s vehicle. The driver immediately drove away.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally shot in Marysville last week identified

After an early morning standoff in Granite Falls on Jan. 3, a man was arrested in connection to a homicide in Marysville, according to the Marysville Police Department. On the evening of Jan. 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of 47th Avenue in Marysville. According...
MARYSVILLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy