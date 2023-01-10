Read full article on original website
Readers have chosen Bellingham’s favorite taco restaurant. Here are the bracket results
After five rounds, the votes are in. Here’s what you decided is Bellingham’s favorite taco joint — do you agree?
All That Glitters: The Gold Rushes That Shaped a Malleable Whatcom County
When most Americans hear “the Gold Rush,” a few chapters of history come to mind: California in 1848, Colorado in 1858, and Klondike in 1897. These events cemented themselves in our cultural consciousness with stories of prospectors from all walks uprooting their lives in search of riches that few found. But smaller gold rushes nationwide also caused economic booms that went bust within months or years. Two such prospects guided Whatcom County’s early development: the Fraser River and Mount Baker Gold Rushes.
Camellias…and the Beautiful Colors in Your Garden!
This time of year, the Sasanqua Camellias are either cracking color, already blooming or heavily budded and ready to explode! The Japonica Camellias are the larger leafed, bigger, flowering type that are just getting ready to begin their spring show. Sasanqua flowers are smaller, but often fragrant and get up...
Social media video shows Bellingham homeless camp that burned
A large fire destroyed tents and other property at a homeless encampment in Bellingham that is the focus of an ongoing lawsuit.
Parking added, road repaired at this popular Salish Sea scenic lookout
The view is one of the most scenic in all of Washington state, according to Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.
This is why Port of Bellingham wants you to stay away from its pump track during wet weather
The bike pump track is built temporarily in an area reserved for a future, large city park.
Whatcom County residents frustrated by delayed mail service
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some Bellingham and Whatcom County residents have expressed concerns about delayed mail delivery. The U.S. Postal Service says they are experiencing staffing and volume challenges that may affect delivery for some customers at times. They are rotating employees to handle issues at different locations and a...
Sehome boys fall in Mt. Vernon
High school basketball final scores Wednesday night…on the boys side Sehome lost at Mt. Vernon 76-52. Ferndale fell to Burlington 74-57 and Mount Baker came up short to South Whidbey 61-58. In girls play Sehome improved to 11-1 beating Mount Vernon 59-46 on KPUG. Ferndale defeated Burlington 70-61. Thursday...
Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
Lawsuit moves forward against Bellingham property owner with homeless encampment on land
The city is closer to displacing the people living in the encampment after months of no response from the property owner, according to court documents.
Trial of Idaho murder suspect could see delays
MOSCOW, Idaho – The trial of the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students last November could be several years away. Prosecutors could seek the death penalty for 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, and his attorneys could request a change of venue for the trial. Both moves would likely...
Bellingham neighborhood growth continues with this upcoming 72-unit apartment complex
The building will be L-shaped and will feature a primary entry.
Whatcom County man pleads guilty to shooting in Blaine
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Whatcom County man has pleaded guilty in the shooting of a man he claimed had raped his wife. Court records state that Martin Siergiey admitted to confronting the victim outside a home in Blaine in 2021 and firing numerous shots at the man as he fled.
Man facing vehicular homicide charge for fiery Bellingham collision that killed one
The man is currently incarcerated in lieu of $1 million bond, according to court records.
Prep b-ball scores Tuesday night
High school basketball results from Tuesday night…on the boys side Lynden beat Mount Baker 83-29. Blaine defeated Meridian 78-55 and Bellingham lost to Oak Harbor 66-58. In girls play Lynden beat Mount Baker 67-32. Meridian got by Blaine 60-39 and Bellingham fell to Oak Harbor 57-18. Our radio game...
UPDATED: Injury crash at Blaine Road and Drayton Harbor Road
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a 2-car injury crash at the intersection of Drayton Harbor Road and Blaine Road today, Tuesday, January 10th, about 8am. According to radio transmissions from law enforcement at the scene, Blaine Road (SR548) was temporarily closed due to...
Suspect at large after high-speed chase in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A suspect remains at large following a high-speed chase through Bellingham. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said that a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop yesterday morning, Wednesday, January 11th, on 36th Street. The driver of the car then rammed into...
Three Bellingham vice principals reassigned to district office after assault allegations
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Three vice principals facing criminal charges in connection with sexual assault allegations have been reassigned by the Bellingham School District. Squalicum High School said in a message to families that Jeremy Louzao and Meghan Dunham have both been reassigned to the district’s Department of Teaching and Learning.
Driver sought after ramming Whatcom Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle, fleeing in stolen vehicle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle was reportedly rammed by a car during a traffic stop about 11:40am on Wednesday, January 11th. Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that the deputy was stepping out of their vehicle in the area of Samish Way and Bill McDonald Parkway when the driver backed up into the driver’s side of the deputy’s vehicle. The driver immediately drove away.
Man fatally shot in Marysville last week identified
After an early morning standoff in Granite Falls on Jan. 3, a man was arrested in connection to a homicide in Marysville, according to the Marysville Police Department. On the evening of Jan. 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of 47th Avenue in Marysville. According...
