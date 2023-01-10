ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, TX

CBS19

OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Extremely Violent' 18-Year-Old Wanted in String of Robberies: Fort Worth PD

Fort Worth Police are asking for the public's help finding a teenager they describe as "extremely violent" and suspected in several aggravated robberies, including one where a store clerk's dog was shot and killed. Detective Brian Raynsford said Friday afternoon several law enforcement agencies are looking for 18-year-old Donavin Copeland...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Mugshot released for father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney

MCKINNEY, Texas - A mugshot has been released for the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death last week. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond. He was taken to jail after being hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20. The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

20-year-old killed in Richardson shooting, police say

RICHARDSON, Texas — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a parking lot in Richardson on Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 901 South Coit Road, which is the address for an apartment complex near Spring Valley Road. Officers...
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth PD Release Videos of Man Running Over Woman, Confrontation With Officers

Fort Worth Police released videos Thursday afternoon of a driver running down a woman in his car and bodycam video of a fatal police shooting they say involved the same man. Chief of Police Neil Noakes said in a video released on Jan. 12 that at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 police officers were dispatched to Osbun Street after multiple people called 911 to report a man pushed a woman out of a car before running her down as she tried to run away.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Two Choctaw County Jail Escapees Arrested in Frisco Purse Snatchings Case

The duo is connected to multiple alleged crimes in several states states. Frisco, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Frisco police arrested two people connection with two purse snatching incidents outside two stores late last year. 31-year old Tyler Payne and 41-Thomas Cofer are charged with theft and aggravated robbery. Payne was...
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas police searching for suspect in McCree Road murder

DALLAS — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning on McCree Road, and Dallas police are searching for a suspect. Officers were called about the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of McCree Road, police said. Upon arrival, police say they found a man with...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Colleyville synagogue remembers hostage situation one year later

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Tucked within a Colleyville neighborhood is a safe space that was filled with terror a year ago. Jan. 15 marks one year since a gunman entered Congregation Beth Israel and held four people hostage during a live-streamed Sabbath service. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, Jeff Cohen, Shane Woodward...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police searching for suspects in road rage shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a road rage shooting. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-11 at 1050 Missouri Avenue. A man told police at the scene that he was the victim of a road rage incident. He said he was traveling northbound on South Freeway near the intersection of Morningside Drive and suspect's vehicle, a dark sedan, was also traveling northbound. Police say there was a possible non-contact traffic incident between the two vehicles. One of the suspects produced a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the head.The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
