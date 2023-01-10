Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Woman shares racist father’s letter after he threatened to disown her over 'disgusting' relationship with black manMaya DeviKeller, TX
Frisco's Meteoric Growth Continues With Universal Studios Theme Park AnnouncementNick ReynoldsFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Universal Parks & Resorts announces plans for thrilling new theme park in Frisco, TexasEdy ZooFrisco, TX
Related
OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
Irving police charge 2 suspects with capital murder after 20-year-old dies in shooting
IRVING, Texas — Irving police have charged two suspects with capital murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man on Tuesday, officials said. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers were first called to the Waterford Apartments in the 100 block of Cowboys Parkway, where it was reported someone had been shot.
Man gunned down in his Denton apartment, the killer is still on the run
A killer is on the loose in Denton where a man was gunned down at an apartment complex near the UNT campus. Residents heard gunfire and called 911. Police and paramedics found the victim dying in his unit at The Quarter Apartments
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Extremely Violent' 18-Year-Old Wanted in String of Robberies: Fort Worth PD
Fort Worth Police are asking for the public's help finding a teenager they describe as "extremely violent" and suspected in several aggravated robberies, including one where a store clerk's dog was shot and killed. Detective Brian Raynsford said Friday afternoon several law enforcement agencies are looking for 18-year-old Donavin Copeland...
Off-duty Fort Worth detective arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Forth Worth police detective is on restricted duty after he was arrested by Benbrook officers, according to the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD). In a news release, FWPD said Tanner Martin was arrested while off-duty Thursday after he was believed to be driving while intoxicated.
fox4news.com
Mugshot released for father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney
MCKINNEY, Texas - A mugshot has been released for the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death last week. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond. He was taken to jail after being hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police.
Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20. The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.
20-year-old killed in Richardson shooting, police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a parking lot in Richardson on Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 901 South Coit Road, which is the address for an apartment complex near Spring Valley Road. Officers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth PD Release Videos of Man Running Over Woman, Confrontation With Officers
Fort Worth Police released videos Thursday afternoon of a driver running down a woman in his car and bodycam video of a fatal police shooting they say involved the same man. Chief of Police Neil Noakes said in a video released on Jan. 12 that at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 police officers were dispatched to Osbun Street after multiple people called 911 to report a man pushed a woman out of a car before running her down as she tried to run away.
Dallas Police investigating three seperate shooting deaths in violent start to 2023
The first shooting was just before 2 Tuesday afternoon. Police were dispatched to North Jim Miller Road where they found 17-year-old Kendreal Jones lying on the ground with a gun shot wound
wbap.com
Two Choctaw County Jail Escapees Arrested in Frisco Purse Snatchings Case
The duo is connected to multiple alleged crimes in several states states. Frisco, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Frisco police arrested two people connection with two purse snatching incidents outside two stores late last year. 31-year old Tyler Payne and 41-Thomas Cofer are charged with theft and aggravated robbery. Payne was...
Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
Dallas police: search for clouded leopard at Dallas Zoo now a criminal investigation
The clouded leopard that escaped its enclosure is being called “suspicious” and may have been an intentional act, said the Dallas Police Department during a second press briefing, Friday afternoon.
WFAA
Fort Worth PD releases edited footage of officers fatally shooting man with 'machete style knife'
In the video, an officers is heard saying "get your taser out" after giving the man demands to drop his knife. The man then runs toward the officers and is shot.
Suspect crashes stolen vehicle after string of crimes in DFW, sheriff's department says
DALLAS — An aggravated robbery suspect has been hospitalized after leading officers on a chase Monday, resulting in a crash on Interstate 35 in Dallas, the sheriff’s department said. On Monday, Jan. 9 just before 2 p.m., the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were alerted that the...
Dallas police searching for suspect in McCree Road murder
DALLAS — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning on McCree Road, and Dallas police are searching for a suspect. Officers were called about the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of McCree Road, police said. Upon arrival, police say they found a man with...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
Colleyville synagogue remembers hostage situation one year later
COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Tucked within a Colleyville neighborhood is a safe space that was filled with terror a year ago. Jan. 15 marks one year since a gunman entered Congregation Beth Israel and held four people hostage during a live-streamed Sabbath service. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, Jeff Cohen, Shane Woodward...
Fort Worth police searching for suspects in road rage shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a road rage shooting. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-11 at 1050 Missouri Avenue. A man told police at the scene that he was the victim of a road rage incident. He said he was traveling northbound on South Freeway near the intersection of Morningside Drive and suspect's vehicle, a dark sedan, was also traveling northbound. Police say there was a possible non-contact traffic incident between the two vehicles. One of the suspects produced a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the head.The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
52K+
Followers
360
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 1