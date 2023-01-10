A bunch of KC concerts going on sale: Whiskey Myers, Tanya Tucker, Badfinger, more
On sale Friday, Jan. 13
Badfinger featuring Joey Molland, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$55
Tanya Tucker with Ana Egge, March 12, Knuckleheads. $58.50
Young Nudy, March 14, Granada. $25
Iris DeMent, March 23, Knuckleheads. $40
B.J. Barham, April 5, Knuckleheads. $25
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 19, Knuckleheads. $20
The New Pornographers with Wild Pink, April 29, The Truman. $30-$60
Whiskey Myers, May 13, Starlight. $39.50-$79.50
Sylvan Esso with Indigo De Souza, Aug. 18, Midland. $29.50-$49.50
Just announced
Greensky Bluegrass, Feb. 25, Uptown. $29.50-$49.50
We Three, March 21, RecordBar. $25
Also on sale
Surfin USA, Jan. 14, Knuckleheads. $20
Winterlude: Bobby Watson Quartet, Jan. 15, Yardley Hall. $15-$49
Mavi, Jan. 17, Bottleneck. $20
Casey Donahew, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $35
Brett Young with Jameson Rodgers, Ashley Cooke and Shane Profitt, Jan. 19, Uptown. $20
Tyler Hilton and The Hot Club of Cowtown, Jan. 19, Knuckleheads. $28-$65
Miguel Zenón Quartet, Jan. 20, Folly. $25-$60
Barely Alive with Hi I’m Ghost, Jan. 21, Aura. $25
Jeezy, Jan. 21, Midland. $40-$175
Lorrie Morgan and Mark Wills, Jan. 21, Ameristar. $40-$55
The Artist Eljay, Jan. 22, RecordBar. $25
Oran Etkin, “Open Arms,” Jan. 22, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Larkin Poe, Jan. 24, Knuckleheads. $30-$45
The Sturniolo Triplets with YSB Tril and Lxst, Jan. 24, The Truman. $20-$29
Angel Olsen, Jan. 27, Liberty Hall. $30-$50
Dan Cummins, Jan. 27, Uptown. $37-$231.50
Finesse2Tymes, Jan. 27, BLVD Nights. $25-$80
Original Silver Bullet, Jan. 27, Ameristar. $20
Blondage, Lone Jeff and Pyromaniacs, Jan. 28, Knuckleheads. $20
Crankdat, Jan. 28, Aura. $20
Eddie B. Jan. 28, Midland. $25-$65
Frank Foster, Jan. 28, Granada. $20
Making Movies, Jan. 28, Folly. $20-$35
MeSo, Jan. 28, Encore. $26
Nick Swardson, Jan. 28, Uptown. $39.50-$151
The Lone Bellow, Jan. 31, Knuckleheads. $30
February
Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Feb. 2, Knuckleheads. $32.50
Destroy Lonely, Feb. 3, Granada. $37
Hairball, Feb. 3, Ameristar. $20-$30
Joe Pera, Feb. 3, Uptown. $39-$49
The Judds, Feb. 3, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$399.50
Marauda with Versa and Drinkurwater, Feb. 3, The Truman. $15-$50
Anthony Gomes, Feb. 4, Knuckleheads. $20
Katy Guillen and The Drive with Frogpond, March 4, Knuckleheads. $15
Ott, Feb. 4, Madrid. $25-$55
The Small Glories, Feb. 5, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Death Cab for Cutie with Momma, Feb. 6, Midland. $39.50-$79.50
Bush, Feb. 7, Midland. $32.50-$69.50
Keillor & Company featuring Garrison Keillor, Feb. 8, Uptown. $49-$69
Magic City Hippies, Feb. 8, RecordBar. $20
Blood Brothers with Albert Castiglia and Mike Zito, Feb. 10, Knuckleheads. $20
Chapel Hart, Feb. 10, Uptown. $25-$125
Ian Munsick, Feb. 10, Liberty Hall. $22-$25
Shlump, Feb. 10, Encore. $25
Adam Sandler, Feb. 11, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$164.50
Bandlez and Rated R, Feb. 11, Aura. $20
Eric Roberson, Feb. 11, Gem. $65-$75
We Came as Romans, Feb. 13, Granada. $25
Bruce Cockburn, Feb. 15, Liberty Hall. $39-$59
The Dip, Feb. 15, Madrid. $25-$49
Noah Kahan, Feb. 15, The Truman. $38-$65
Niko Moon with Dylan Schneider, Feb. 17, The Truman. $20-$40
Rodney Carrington, Feb. 17-18, Ameristar. $65-$177
Thy Art Is Murder, Feb. 17, Granada. $25
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $63.50-$403.50
Hermon Mehari Quartet Feb. 18, Folly. $25-$60
Joe Clair, Bruce Bruce, Sommore and Lavell Crawford, Feb. 19, Music Hall. $61-$127
Winterlude: Trent Austin Quartet, Feb. 19, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
International Anime Music Festival, Feb. 21, Midland. $39.50
Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Feb. 23, Bottleneck. $23
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Feb. 24, Liberty Hall. $29-$69
DakhaBrakha, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Fit for a King with Northlane, Alpha Wolf and Kingdom of Giants, Feb. 24, Granada. $25
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Future” featuring Lee Langston, Feb. 24, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50
Blue October, Feb. 25, The Truman. $39.50-$75
Kimbra with Tei Shi, Feb. 26, RecordBar. $22
March
Otoboke Beaver, March 1, RecordBar. $20
Reverend Horton Heat with Scott H. Biram, March 1, Knuckleheads. $25-$45
Mod Sun with Stand Atlantic and Tom the Mailman, March 3, Granada. $25
Sweet Honey in the Rock, March 3, Folly. $25-$60
White Reaper, March 4, Madrid. $25-$50
Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros with The Wolf Pack, March 5, Midland. $39.75-$99.75
Jxdn with Beauty School Dropout, March 6, Granada. $29
Crash Test Dummies, March 7, Madrid. $45.50-$79.50
Inner Wave, March 7, Bottleneck. $20-$75
Elle King, March 8, Uptown. $39.50-$99
Eric Johnson, March 8, Madrid. $35-$55
Subtronics, March 8, Midland. $28-$45
Chris D’Elia, March 9, Midland. $34.50-$54.50
The High Kings and Gaelic Storm, March 9, Kauffman Center. $32.50-$59.50
Danú, March 10, Yardley Hall. $14-$42
Flogging Molly with Skinny Lister and Anti-Flag, March 10, VooDoo. $44.50-$54.50
The Kentucky Headhunters with The Eskimo Brothers, March 10, Knuckleheads. $35
Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH and Pistols at Dawn, March 11, Midland. $35-$55
Buddy Guy, March 11, Uptown. $49-$122
John McCutcheon, March 11, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Matt Nathanson, March 11, Madrid. $39.50
Oleta Adams, March 11, Folly. $25-$60
War, March 11, Ameristar. $45-$60
Emmet Cohen, March 12, Lied Center. $14-$40
The Lemon Twigs, March 12, Bottleneck. $22
The Wonder Years with Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove, March 12, The Truman. $29.50 $60
Kenny G with Kansas City Symphony, March 13-15, Kauffman Center. $58.50-$112.50
We Outside Comedy Tour featuring Corey Holcomb, Gary Owen, Karlous Miller and more, March 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. $63.75-$264
Zach Williams, March 14, Uptown. $18-$225
Underoath, March 15, Uptown. $36.50-$75
Colony House, March 16, The Truman. $28-$42
The Elders, March 17, Knuckleheads. $30
Skillet and Theory of a Deadman with Saint Asonia, March 17, Midland. $29.75-$59.75
Artemis, March 18, Gem. $65-$75
Blake Shelton with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, March 18, T-Mobile Center. $59-$249
Shooting Star, March 18, Ameristar. $30-$45
Witt Lowry, March 18, Bottleneck. $20
Mike, March 19, Bottleneck. $20
Winterlude: KC Jazz Disciples, March 19, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Jake Wesley Rogers, March 21, Madrid. $25
Eric Bellinger, March 23, RecordBar. $30-$55
Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams with Shawn Mullins, March 24, Knuckleheads. $35-$55
The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw, March 24, Knuckleheads. $35-$55
Brandon Lake, March 25, Sheffield Family Life Center. $29.50-$80
Jerry Cantrell with Thunderpussy, March 25, Uptown. $35-$79
JID and Smino, March 25, Midland. $32.50-$59.50
Little River Band, March 25, Ameristar. $50-$68
Luzcid, March 25, Encore. $25
Queensrÿche with Marty Friedman and Trauma, March 25, The Truman. $32.50-$65
Magnolia Park, March 26, Bottleneck. $20
Grayscale, March 27, RecordBar. $23
Shame, March 27, Bottleneck. $20
The Home Team, March 28, Rino. $22
Toto, March 29, Uptown. $39-$99
Key Glock with Big Scarr, March 30, Uptown. $39.50-$49.50
Koe Wetzel, with The Cadillac Three and Dylan Wheeler, March 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. $35-$60
A Moving Sound, March 31, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Take 6, March 31, Lied Center. $19-$50
April
Harlem Globetrotters, April 1, T-Mobile Center. $30-$100
Masters of Percussion featuring Zakir Hussain, April 1, Yardley Hall. $16-$55
R&B Only Live, April 1, Truman. $59.99
SF Jazz Live, April 1, Gem. $65-$75
Tommy James and The Shondells, April 1, Kauffman Center. $35-$125
Buckcherry, April 3, Knuckleheads. $32.50
John Mellencamp, April 3-4, Midland. $49.50-$139.50
King Tuff, April 3, RecordBar. $20
Watchhouse with Samantha Crain, April 4, Madrid. $30-$57.50
Unknown Mortal Orchestra, April 5, Uptown. $28-$50
Spencer Sutherland, April 5, Madrid. $22-$30
Noel Miller, April 6, Uptown. $30-$107
Floyd Nation, April 7, Kauffman Center. $57.50
Martha Redbone, April 7, Lied Center. $11-$30
Asleep at the Wheel featuring Joshua Hedley and Brennen Leigh, April 8, Uptown. $25-$79
Chase Matthew, April 8, Knuckleheads. $25-$45
KC Blues Festival featuring Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear and more, April 9, Music Hall. $61-$127
Mac Ayres, April 9, The Truman. $27.50-$55
The Mountain Goats, April 9, Liberty Hall. $37-$47
Sullivan King with Level Up, Benda and Vastive, April 11, The Truman. $20-$50
Tennis with Katie Bollinger, April 12, Liberty Hall. $29-$50
Joanne Shaw Taylor, April 14, Kauffman Center. $37.50-$107.50
Steven Curtis Chapman, April 14, Liberty Hall. $19.75-$80
Heather McMahan, April 15, Midland. $39.25-$89.25
The Texas Tenors, April 15, Ameristar. $27-$165
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, April 15, Yardley Hall. $15-$49
Warren Zeiders, April 15, Granada. $25
Dawes, April 16, Liberty Hall. $30-$75
John Crist, April 16, Midland. $29.75-$59
John Gorka, April 16, Lied Center. $16-$30
City Morgue with Vein.fm, April 18, The Truman. $28.50-$55
Noahfinnce, April 18, Encore. $20
Pop Evil with The Word Alive and Avoid, April 19, The Truman. $25-$50
Elevation Nights, April 22, T-Mobile Center. $29.75-$189
Laurie Berkner, April 22, Lied Center. $14-$25
Los Temerarios, April 22, Midland. $49-$250
Molchat Doma with Nuovo Testamento, April 22, The Truman. $25-$50
Tia Fuller Quintet, April 22, Folly. $25-$60
August Burns Red with The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within, April 23, The Truman. $29.50-$60
Ripe, April 23, RecordBar. $20
Trevor Hall, April 23, Granada. $34.50
Marcus and Riza Printup, April 24-25, Lied Center. $19-$35
Ashe, April 25, The Truman. $35-$70.50
Sabrina Carpenter, April 26, Midland. $29.50-$59.50
Rob Schneider, April 27, Folly. $35-$75
Latrice Royale, April 28, Madrid. $35-$249
Real Talk Comedy Tour featuring DeRay Davis, B. Simone, Rickey Smiley and more, April 28, Cable Dahmer Arena. $63.50-$183.50
Blippi Live!, April 29, Cable Dahmer Arena. $31.50-$125.50
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Root,” April 29, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50
Ron Pope, April 29, Knuckleheads. $20-$2,525
May
Janet Jackson with Ludacris, May 2, T-Mobile Center. $39.95-$499.95
Daniel Rodriguez, May 4, Knuckleheads. $20
Air Supply, May 5, Ameristar. $68-$240
Anat Cohen Quartetinho, May 5, Folly. $25-$60
Vanessa Thomas, May 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
49 Winchester with The Weathered Souls, May 6, Knuckleheads. $20
Knuckle Puck and Real Friends with Between You and Me, May 6, The Truman. $28
Built to Spill, May 9, Madrid. $35-$59.50
Tenacious D, May 9, Starlight. $35-$99
They Might Be Giants, May 16, The Truman. $27-$30
Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, May 19, T-Mobile Center. $24.50-$104.50
The Mavericks, May 25-27, Knuckleheads. $49.50-$74.50
Chicago, May 26, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50
Hammerfall, May 28, Granada. $25
June-November
Haken, June 1, Granada. $25
America, June 2, Ameristar. $60-$189
Louis Tomlinson, June 10, Starlight. $35-$99.50
Luke Combs, June 10, Arrowhead. $54.50-$277
Taylor Tomlinson, June 10-11, Midland. $29.75-$69.75
Tyler Childers, June 15, Starlight. $39.50-$124.50
Impractical Jokers, June 17, T-Mobile Center. $47.50-$158
Eels, June 18, Liberty Hall. $30-$55
Matchbox Twenty, June 18, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50
Taylor Swift, July 7-8, Arrowhead. Sold out.
Viper, July 8, Macken Pavillion. $29
Killer Queen, July 16, Uptown. $39-$69
Foreigner with Loverboy, July 18, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50
Shania Twain, July 19, T-Mobile Center. $36.95-$216.95
Yungblud, July 25, Uptown. $39-$50
Dude Perfect, July 27, T-Mobile Center. $34.75- $204.75
Goth Babe with Husbands, Aug. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$55
Ed Sheeran with Khalid and Cat Burns, Aug. 5, Arrowhead. $49-$149
Raja, Aug. 10, Madrid. $30-$249
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, Aug. 19, Arrowhead. $54.50-$354.50
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., Aug. 27, Starlight. $29.50-$169.50
“85 South Show” Live, Nov. 18, Midland. $60.50-$260.75
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
