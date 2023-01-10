A bunch of KC concerts going on sale: Whiskey Myers, Tanya Tucker, Badfinger, more

On sale Friday, Jan. 13

Badfinger featuring Joey Molland, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$55

Tanya Tucker with Ana Egge, March 12, Knuckleheads. $58.50

Country music icon Tanya Tucker will perform March 12 at Knuckleheads. File photo

Young Nudy, March 14, Granada. $25

Iris DeMent, March 23, Knuckleheads. $40

B.J. Barham, April 5, Knuckleheads. $25

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 19, Knuckleheads. $20

The New Pornographers with Wild Pink, April 29, The Truman. $30-$60

Whiskey Myers, May 13, Starlight. $39.50-$79.50

Sylvan Esso with Indigo De Souza, Aug. 18, Midland. $29.50-$49.50

The electronic pop duo Sylan Esso will play Aug. 18 at the Midland. File photo

Just announced

Greensky Bluegrass, Feb. 25, Uptown. $29.50-$49.50

We Three, March 21, RecordBar. $25

Also on sale

Surfin USA, Jan. 14, Knuckleheads. $20

Winterlude: Bobby Watson Quartet, Jan. 15, Yardley Hall. $15-$49

Mavi, Jan. 17, Bottleneck. $20

Casey Donahew, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $35

Brett Young with Jameson Rodgers, Ashley Cooke and Shane Profitt, Jan. 19, Uptown. $20

Tyler Hilton and The Hot Club of Cowtown, Jan. 19, Knuckleheads. $28-$65

Miguel Zenón Quartet, Jan. 20, Folly. $25-$60

Barely Alive with Hi I’m Ghost, Jan. 21, Aura. $25

Jeezy, Jan. 21, Midland. $40-$175

Lorrie Morgan and Mark Wills, Jan. 21, Ameristar. $40-$55

The Artist Eljay, Jan. 22, RecordBar. $25

Oran Etkin, “Open Arms,” Jan. 22, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Larkin Poe, Jan. 24, Knuckleheads. $30-$45

The Sturniolo Triplets with YSB Tril and Lxst, Jan. 24, The Truman. $20-$29

Angel Olsen, Jan. 27, Liberty Hall. $30-$50

Dan Cummins, Jan. 27, Uptown. $37-$231.50

Finesse2Tymes, Jan. 27, BLVD Nights. $25-$80

Original Silver Bullet, Jan. 27, Ameristar. $20

Blondage, Lone Jeff and Pyromaniacs, Jan. 28, Knuckleheads. $20

Crankdat, Jan. 28, Aura. $20

Eddie B. Jan. 28, Midland. $25-$65

Frank Foster, Jan. 28, Granada. $20

Making Movies, Jan. 28, Folly. $20-$35

MeSo, Jan. 28, Encore. $26

Nick Swardson, Jan. 28, Uptown. $39.50-$151

The Lone Bellow, Jan. 31, Knuckleheads. $30

February

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Feb. 2, Knuckleheads. $32.50

Destroy Lonely, Feb. 3, Granada. $37

Hairball, Feb. 3, Ameristar. $20-$30

Joe Pera, Feb. 3, Uptown. $39-$49

The Judds, Feb. 3, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$399.50

Marauda with Versa and Drinkurwater, Feb. 3, The Truman. $15-$50

Anthony Gomes, Feb. 4, Knuckleheads. $20

Katy Guillen and The Drive with Frogpond, March 4, Knuckleheads. $15

Ott, Feb. 4, Madrid. $25-$55

The Small Glories, Feb. 5, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Death Cab for Cutie with Momma, Feb. 6, Midland. $39.50-$79.50

Bush, Feb. 7, Midland. $32.50-$69.50

Keillor & Company featuring Garrison Keillor, Feb. 8, Uptown. $49-$69

Magic City Hippies, Feb. 8, RecordBar. $20

Blood Brothers with Albert Castiglia and Mike Zito, Feb. 10, Knuckleheads. $20

Chapel Hart, Feb. 10, Uptown. $25-$125

Ian Munsick, Feb. 10, Liberty Hall. $22-$25

Shlump, Feb. 10, Encore. $25

Adam Sandler, Feb. 11, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$164.50

Bandlez and Rated R, Feb. 11, Aura. $20

Eric Roberson, Feb. 11, Gem. $65-$75

We Came as Romans, Feb. 13, Granada. $25

Bruce Cockburn, Feb. 15, Liberty Hall. $39-$59

The Dip, Feb. 15, Madrid. $25-$49

Noah Kahan, Feb. 15, The Truman. $38-$65

Niko Moon with Dylan Schneider, Feb. 17, The Truman. $20-$40

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 17-18, Ameristar. $65-$177

Thy Art Is Murder, Feb. 17, Granada. $25

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $63.50-$403.50

Hermon Mehari Quartet Feb. 18, Folly. $25-$60

Joe Clair, Bruce Bruce, Sommore and Lavell Crawford, Feb. 19, Music Hall. $61-$127

Winterlude: Trent Austin Quartet, Feb. 19, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

International Anime Music Festival, Feb. 21, Midland. $39.50

Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Feb. 23, Bottleneck. $23

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Feb. 24, Liberty Hall. $29-$69

DakhaBrakha, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Fit for a King with Northlane, Alpha Wolf and Kingdom of Giants, Feb. 24, Granada. $25

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Future” featuring Lee Langston, Feb. 24, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Blue October, Feb. 25, The Truman. $39.50-$75

Kimbra with Tei Shi, Feb. 26, RecordBar. $22

March

Otoboke Beaver, March 1, RecordBar. $20

Reverend Horton Heat with Scott H. Biram, March 1, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Mod Sun with Stand Atlantic and Tom the Mailman, March 3, Granada. $25

Sweet Honey in the Rock, March 3, Folly. $25-$60

White Reaper, March 4, Madrid. $25-$50

Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros with The Wolf Pack, March 5, Midland. $39.75-$99.75

Jxdn with Beauty School Dropout, March 6, Granada. $29

Crash Test Dummies, March 7, Madrid. $45.50-$79.50

Inner Wave, March 7, Bottleneck. $20-$75

Elle King, March 8, Uptown. $39.50-$99

Eric Johnson, March 8, Madrid. $35-$55

Subtronics, March 8, Midland. $28-$45

Chris D’Elia, March 9, Midland. $34.50-$54.50

The High Kings and Gaelic Storm, March 9, Kauffman Center. $32.50-$59.50

Danú, March 10, Yardley Hall. $14-$42

Flogging Molly with Skinny Lister and Anti-Flag, March 10, VooDoo. $44.50-$54.50

The Kentucky Headhunters with The Eskimo Brothers, March 10, Knuckleheads. $35

Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH and Pistols at Dawn, March 11, Midland. $35-$55

Buddy Guy, March 11, Uptown. $49-$122

John McCutcheon, March 11, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Matt Nathanson, March 11, Madrid. $39.50

Oleta Adams, March 11, Folly. $25-$60

War, March 11, Ameristar. $45-$60

Emmet Cohen, March 12, Lied Center. $14-$40

The Lemon Twigs, March 12, Bottleneck. $22

The Wonder Years with Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove, March 12, The Truman. $29.50 $60

Kenny G with Kansas City Symphony, March 13-15, Kauffman Center. $58.50-$112.50

We Outside Comedy Tour featuring Corey Holcomb, Gary Owen, Karlous Miller and more, March 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. $63.75-$264

Zach Williams, March 14, Uptown. $18-$225

Underoath, March 15, Uptown. $36.50-$75

Colony House, March 16, The Truman. $28-$42

The Elders, March 17, Knuckleheads. $30

Skillet and Theory of a Deadman with Saint Asonia, March 17, Midland. $29.75-$59.75

Artemis, March 18, Gem. $65-$75

Blake Shelton with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, March 18, T-Mobile Center. $59-$249

Shooting Star, March 18, Ameristar. $30-$45

Witt Lowry, March 18, Bottleneck. $20

Mike, March 19, Bottleneck. $20

Winterlude: KC Jazz Disciples, March 19, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Jake Wesley Rogers, March 21, Madrid. $25

Eric Bellinger, March 23, RecordBar. $30-$55

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams with Shawn Mullins, March 24, Knuckleheads. $35-$55

The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw, March 24, Knuckleheads. $35-$55

Brandon Lake, March 25, Sheffield Family Life Center. $29.50-$80

Jerry Cantrell with Thunderpussy, March 25, Uptown. $35-$79

JID and Smino, March 25, Midland. $32.50-$59.50

Little River Band, March 25, Ameristar. $50-$68

Luzcid, March 25, Encore. $25

Queensrÿche with Marty Friedman and Trauma, March 25, The Truman. $32.50-$65

Magnolia Park, March 26, Bottleneck. $20

Grayscale, March 27, RecordBar. $23

Shame, March 27, Bottleneck. $20

The Home Team, March 28, Rino. $22

Toto, March 29, Uptown. $39-$99

Key Glock with Big Scarr, March 30, Uptown. $39.50-$49.50

Koe Wetzel, with The Cadillac Three and Dylan Wheeler, March 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. $35-$60

A Moving Sound, March 31, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Take 6, March 31, Lied Center. $19-$50

April

Harlem Globetrotters, April 1, T-Mobile Center. $30-$100

Masters of Percussion featuring Zakir Hussain, April 1, Yardley Hall. $16-$55

R&B Only Live, April 1, Truman. $59.99

SF Jazz Live, April 1, Gem. $65-$75

Tommy James and The Shondells, April 1, Kauffman Center. $35-$125

Buckcherry, April 3, Knuckleheads. $32.50

John Mellencamp, April 3-4, Midland. $49.50-$139.50

King Tuff, April 3, RecordBar. $20

Watchhouse with Samantha Crain, April 4, Madrid. $30-$57.50

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, April 5, Uptown. $28-$50

Spencer Sutherland, April 5, Madrid. $22-$30

Noel Miller, April 6, Uptown. $30-$107

Floyd Nation, April 7, Kauffman Center. $57.50

Martha Redbone, April 7, Lied Center. $11-$30

Asleep at the Wheel featuring Joshua Hedley and Brennen Leigh, April 8, Uptown. $25-$79

Chase Matthew, April 8, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

KC Blues Festival featuring Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear and more, April 9, Music Hall. $61-$127

Mac Ayres, April 9, The Truman. $27.50-$55

The Mountain Goats, April 9, Liberty Hall. $37-$47

Sullivan King with Level Up, Benda and Vastive, April 11, The Truman. $20-$50

Tennis with Katie Bollinger, April 12, Liberty Hall. $29-$50

Joanne Shaw Taylor, April 14, Kauffman Center. $37.50-$107.50

Steven Curtis Chapman, April 14, Liberty Hall. $19.75-$80

Heather McMahan, April 15, Midland. $39.25-$89.25

The Texas Tenors, April 15, Ameristar. $27-$165

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, April 15, Yardley Hall. $15-$49

Warren Zeiders, April 15, Granada. $25

Dawes, April 16, Liberty Hall. $30-$75

John Crist, April 16, Midland. $29.75-$59

John Gorka, April 16, Lied Center. $16-$30

City Morgue with Vein.fm, April 18, The Truman. $28.50-$55

Noahfinnce, April 18, Encore. $20

Pop Evil with The Word Alive and Avoid, April 19, The Truman. $25-$50

Elevation Nights, April 22, T-Mobile Center. $29.75-$189

Laurie Berkner, April 22, Lied Center. $14-$25

Los Temerarios, April 22, Midland. $49-$250

Molchat Doma with Nuovo Testamento, April 22, The Truman. $25-$50

Tia Fuller Quintet, April 22, Folly. $25-$60

August Burns Red with The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within, April 23, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Ripe, April 23, RecordBar. $20

Trevor Hall, April 23, Granada. $34.50

Marcus and Riza Printup, April 24-25, Lied Center. $19-$35

Ashe, April 25, The Truman. $35-$70.50

Sabrina Carpenter, April 26, Midland. $29.50-$59.50

Rob Schneider, April 27, Folly. $35-$75

Latrice Royale, April 28, Madrid. $35-$249

Real Talk Comedy Tour featuring DeRay Davis, B. Simone, Rickey Smiley and more, April 28, Cable Dahmer Arena. $63.50-$183.50

Blippi Live!, April 29, Cable Dahmer Arena. $31.50-$125.50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Root,” April 29, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Ron Pope, April 29, Knuckleheads. $20-$2,525

May

Janet Jackson with Ludacris, May 2, T-Mobile Center. $39.95-$499.95

Daniel Rodriguez, May 4, Knuckleheads. $20

Air Supply, May 5, Ameristar. $68-$240

Anat Cohen Quartetinho, May 5, Folly. $25-$60

Vanessa Thomas, May 5, Lied Center. $14-$25

49 Winchester with The Weathered Souls, May 6, Knuckleheads. $20

Knuckle Puck and Real Friends with Between You and Me, May 6, The Truman. $28

Built to Spill, May 9, Madrid. $35-$59.50

Tenacious D, May 9, Starlight. $35-$99

They Might Be Giants, May 16, The Truman. $27-$30

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, May 19, T-Mobile Center. $24.50-$104.50

The Mavericks, May 25-27, Knuckleheads. $49.50-$74.50

Chicago, May 26, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Hammerfall, May 28, Granada. $25

June-November

Haken, June 1, Granada. $25

America, June 2, Ameristar. $60-$189

Louis Tomlinson, June 10, Starlight. $35-$99.50

Luke Combs, June 10, Arrowhead. $54.50-$277

Taylor Tomlinson, June 10-11, Midland. $29.75-$69.75

Tyler Childers, June 15, Starlight. $39.50-$124.50

Impractical Jokers, June 17, T-Mobile Center. $47.50-$158

Eels, June 18, Liberty Hall. $30-$55

Matchbox Twenty, June 18, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Taylor Swift, July 7-8, Arrowhead. Sold out.

Viper, July 8, Macken Pavillion. $29

Killer Queen, July 16, Uptown. $39-$69

Foreigner with Loverboy, July 18, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50

Shania Twain, July 19, T-Mobile Center. $36.95-$216.95

Yungblud, July 25, Uptown. $39-$50

Dude Perfect, July 27, T-Mobile Center. $34.75- $204.75

Goth Babe with Husbands, Aug. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$55

Ed Sheeran with Khalid and Cat Burns, Aug. 5, Arrowhead. $49-$149

Raja, Aug. 10, Madrid. $30-$249

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, Aug. 19, Arrowhead. $54.50-$354.50

Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., Aug. 27, Starlight. $29.50-$169.50

“85 South Show” Live, Nov. 18, Midland. $60.50-$260.75

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com