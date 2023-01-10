ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Bend’s downtown Centennial Parking Garage to get access updates, repair exit gate

By Blake Mayfield
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend's downtown Centennial Parking Garage and Plaza is getting an update to how the driving public accesses both its entrance and exit gates.

City Parking Services Division Manager Tobias Marx said the exit gate keeps getting damaged at night, and the city is looking at ways to reduce the ongoing issues.

The garage has 547 parking spaces and was built in 2006, and a new access gate was added in 2021.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield will bring you his full report on KTVZ NewsChannel 21 tonight at Five.

City of Bend's downtown Centennial Parking Garage to get access updates, repair exit gate

KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

