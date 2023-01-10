Read full article on original website
Families Will Soon Be Able To Enjoy A Universal Theme Park in Texas
There’s a new theme park coming to Texas and it’s supposed to be a “one-of-a-kind” theme park, unlike any other in the world!!! That’s according to a press release shared by Universal Parks & Resort. Universal announced that they would be bringing a theme park...
Huge Metal Stars On Barns and Houses In Texas, What Does It All Mean?
Driving down the Texas highway you'll see plenty of them. If you've been in the Lone Star State for any amount of time at all, I'm sure you've seen the huge metal stars on barns or as decoration on houses. Is there something to these stars? Did everybody just have...
Funeral Home Director Who Illegally Sold Body Parts Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison
A woman in Colorado has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegally selling body parts. Megan Hess, a former Colorado funeral home director, chopped up over 500 corpses and sold the body parts for scientific research without consent, according to Reuters. Hess' mother, Shirley Koch, was also reportedly...
Mayor issues Statement On Biden’s Upcoming Visit To El Paso
After years of demands from both Republicans and Democrats, President Joe Biden is finally making a trip to the U.S./Mexico border. And you guessed it, he's coming to El Paso. Details are still limited in terms of where President Biden will go, what time he'll arrive and how long he'll be here.
Texas Tech University Become First U.S. Campus With Fully Functional Oil Rig
A full-scale operational oilwell drilling rig has now taken up residence on campus at Texas Tech University. Tech is now the first university in the United States to have a fully functional oil rig, offering students an up-close and personal view of the leading industry in our area. According to...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
