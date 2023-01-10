Fire contaminants linked to significant physical and mental health issues among UK firefighters

Read full article on original website
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID-19 conspiracy theories led to lower uptake of vaccine and testing among UK Black community
A belief that COVID-19 was a myth created to control ethnic populations, or a virus created to eliminate the Black community were among the conspiracy theories that caused a lower engagement of health prevention methods among UK Black communities, research by Kingston University experts has shown. The study, which involved...
MedicalXpress
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can start patients on road to recovery from opioid use disorder, study shows
A study from researchers at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital and the University of Rhode Island found that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor's offices—can safely and effectively start patients with opioid use disorder on the lifesaving medication buprenorphine. "With over 100,000 overdose deaths in 2022 and...
MedicalXpress
Cough medicine could be used in new treatment for Parkinson's disease
Ambroxol is a drug which is currently used to treat respiratory conditions. It promotes the clearance of mucus, eases coughing and has anti-inflammatory properties. Pre-clinical studies, led By Professor Schapira at the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology identified ambroxol as a candidate drug to slow the progression of Parkinson's.
MedicalXpress
From emotional maltreatment to psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence
Emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, is difficult to recognize and record both in research and in practice. That is why researchers at the Leipzig University Faculty of Medicine carried out a highly elaborate study on the psychological effects that abuse, neglect and emotional maltreatment have on children and adolescents. Examples of emotional abuse include when parents subject their children to extreme humiliation, threaten to put them in a home, or blame them for their own psychological distress or suicidal thoughts.
MedicalXpress
Study proves that antivenom reduces risk of skin necrosis in patients bitten by brown recluse spider
One of the most dreaded effects of the bite of the brown recluse spider (Loxosceles spp) is the appearance of a necrotic skin lesion, but a clinical study by Brazilian researchers recently reported in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases shows that the problem can be solved by administering antivenom, especially if this is done within 48 hours of the incident.
MedicalXpress
Recent study offers new insight into deadly fungal invasion of the lungs
Fungi such as Aspergillus are so common in our surroundings that we breathe in hundreds to thousands of spores every day. In healthy people, fungi typically pose no threat, but they can cause deadly infections in those with compromised immune systems. However, it is increasingly recognized that viral infections such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2 can increase the risk of invasive Aspergillus infections even in healthy people.
MedicalXpress
Adverse childhood experiences found to contribute to later-life cognitive decline in women in China
Dementia and depression are two prominent clinical entities among the elderly worldwide—the situation in China is no exception. Dementia and depression affect 5.6% and 45.0% of elderly Chinese, respectively. This circumstance is compounded by accelerating social aging. Against this backdrop, substantial pressures are irrevocably placed on health systems and...
MedicalXpress
On nutrition: Dealing with fatty liver disease
After reading a recent column on spirulina, MH from Dothan, Alabama, writes: "Will spirulina have an adverse effect on fatty liver disease? And do you have other information or suggestions for dealing with fatty liver disease?" Dear MH, I'll answer your second question first, because I have a lot of...
MedicalXpress
Asthma is on the rise among teens in states where cannabis is recreationally legal
Increases in asthma prevalence were found among teens in states that have legalized cannabis for recreational use, as well as among children in some minority racial and ethnic groups in states with recreational legalization, relative to states that remain fully illegal, according to a new study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. The results provide early evidence that legalizing and commercializing adult cannabis use may be related to a potential rise in asthma prevalence. The study is the first to examine the relationship between changes in cannabis policy for adult use and asthma prevalence among children and adolescents. The results are published online in the journal Preventive Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Simple laser treatments may prevent nonmelanoma skin cancer
New research indicates that simple laser treatments to the skin may help to prevent the development of basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, which are collectively known as keratinocyte carcinoma and are the most common types of cancer diagnosed in the United States. The work, which was conducted by...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies cause for mysterious cases of epilepsy in children
Epilepsy is present in 4% of the population, and is among the most common brain disorders in children. Modern medicine can prevent most seizure recurrences, but approximately 20% of patients do not respond to treatment. In these cases, the reason may originate in patches of damaged or abnormal brain tissue...
MedicalXpress
A promising discovery in the fight against incurable cancers
Researchers from the Medway School of Pharmacy (MSOP)—a partnership between the universities of Kent and Greenwich—in collaboration with colleagues from Inselspital (University Hospital of Bern, Switzerland) and the University of Oldenburg (Germany), have made recent discoveries in how the human proteins that fight cancer treatment work. Galectin-9, a...
MedicalXpress
Increased suicide risk seen for patients undergoing cancer surgery
The incidence of suicide is increased among patients undergoing cancer surgery, according to a study published online Jan. 12 in JAMA Oncology. Alexandra L. Potter, from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study using data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program database to examine the incidence of suicide and timing of suicide among patients undergoing surgery for the 15 deadliest cancers from 2000 to 2016 in the United States. Factors associated with an increased risk of suicide were identified.
MedicalXpress
Predisposition to accidental awareness under anesthesia identified by neuroscientists
Brain structures which could predict an individual's predisposition to accidental awareness under anesthetic have been identified for the first time by neuroscientists in Trinity College Dublin. The findings, just published in the journal Human Brain Mapping, could help identify individuals who may require higher than average doses of anesthetic. Although...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop criteria to diagnose common cause of sudden vision loss
A universal criteria for diagnosing the blinding eye condition optic neuritis has been developed by a UCL-led team of researchers. Optic neuritis is inflammation in the optic nerve and is a common cause of sudden and acute vision loss, affecting around 6 in 100,000 people. It may occur at any age with vision loss typically occurring over several hours or a few days, from onset Sometimes optic neuritis is caused by multiple sclerosis (MS), but it can also be triggered by many other conditions.
MedicalXpress
Fall rate nearly 50% among older Americans with dementia
With falls causing millions of injuries in older adults each year, it is an increasingly important public health concern. Older adults living with dementia have twice the risk of falling and three times the risk of incurring serious fall-related injuries, like fractures, compared to those without dementia. For older adults with dementia, even minor fall-related injuries can lead to hospitalization and nursing home admission. A new study from researchers in Drexel University's College of Nursing and Health Professions, has shed light on the many and varied fall-risk factors facing older adults in community-living environments.
MedicalXpress
Exploring patient perception of scrub attire
Fourth-year UNC School of Medicine student Casey Hribar, who is also pursuing an MBA at Carolina, led research on patient perceptions associated with scrub color, and published the findings in a JAMA Surgery research letter. The researchers examined whether scrub color is associated with the ability to be perceived as...
MedicalXpress
Benzodiazepine tightrope: Experts advocate education and prescribing surveillance vs. strict governmental regulation
Anxiety disorders are among the most common and pervasive mental illnesses in the United States. Antidepressants and psychotherapy typically are the preferred treatment options, although benzodiazepines can be helpful in treating acute or persistent anxiety that does not respond to first-line therapy. Kurt Kroenke, M.D., of the Regenstrief Institute and...
