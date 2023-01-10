Read full article on original website
Eddie Cibrian Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Bombshell Claim He Had Affair With 'Cave' Costar Piper Perabo
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville came forward with some explosive allegations in a new interview, claiming Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while filming the 2005 horror-action flick The Cave.The Bravolebrity revealed why she was not a fan of the Coyote Ugly star after the movie came up in conversation, claiming that she made "friends on set" of The Cave who told her "a lot of things" after she noticed their allegedly flirty banter herself."And [Perabo] was a horrible c--- to me," she claimed to Page Six.According to Glanville, she confronted...
Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”
Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
ETOnline.com
Tori Spelling Wants to Be on 'Real Housewives' But Claims Andy Cohen Shut Down the Idea
Tori Spelling spoke up about how her dreams of joining the Real Housewives franchise were allegedly dashed by Andy Cohen during a fateful conversation on Watch What Happens Live. "There was always speculation I was going to be on the show," Spelling told Bethenny Frankel during a recent appearance on...
Diana Jenkins Exits ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After 1 Season Amid ‘High Risk’ Pregnancy
Another one bites the dust. Diana Jenkins announced that she is exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — just days after costar Lisa Rinna revealed she is also leaving the Bravo series. “Hi everybody ... As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year,” Jenkins, 50, […]
Bustle
Lenny Hochstein's New Girlfriend Has A Lot To Say About Lisa
One of the hottest topics on The Real Housewives of Miami isn’t even a Housewife. Season 5 of the Peacock series is heavily focused on Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s messy divorce, which is eerily foreshadowed in the first four episodes with a shocking hot mic moment before their marriage falls apart for good. In the sixth episode of the season, Lisa reveals to her fellow Housewives that Lenny had already started dating another woman, naturally making fans wonder who she was.
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother
Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Gets Real About Hating Her Place At The Table After Admitting She’s Getting Tired On The Daytime Show
After admitting to being "tired" on The View, Whoopi Goldberg got real about why her spot at the table is the "worst."
bravotv.com
Kim Richards Reveals What Happened After Kathy Hilton’s Celeb-Packed Christmas Party
The RHOBH alum and her family finished the year with a number of sweet holiday moments. Kim Richards spent the December holiday season enjoying sweet moments with her sister Kathy Hilton. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum attended Kathy’s Bravoleb-packed holiday party, the sisters later continued their festive...
Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today
It’s been some time since we last heard from Joe Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. When he and Teresa Giudice were married, the pair’s rocky relationship was always at the center of discussion. Some of the ladies even accused Juicy Joe of cheating on the RHONJ OG. Even then, he never let […] The post Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today appeared first on Reality Tea.
Women's Health
Mariska Hargitay Posts Super Emotional Message Amid Upsetting 'Law and Order: SVU' News
Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left the drama after 12 seasons. And they weren't the only ones. Mariska Hargitay echoed their sentiments, and she got emotional on Instagram. Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left...
urbanbellemag.com
Todd Tucker is Accused of Clashing with Tamar Braxton During Recent Concert
RHOA fans have been guessing which Atlanta housewife may have recently clashed with Tamar Braxton. Tamar Braxton made headlines recently due to some comments she made on social media. She actually made some interesting accusations hours ago on Instagram Story. She alleged that a certain “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her husband came for her recently. While she didn’t name any names, Tamar accused the couple of “threatening” her. And she said they have “real beef” because the housewife’s husband “stepped” to her. To no surprise, Tamar’s comments had a lot of RHOA fans trying to piece together clues to determine just who Tamar was referring to in her Instagram Story. Interestingly enough, blogger Ken Barbie guessed that Tamar may have been making accusations about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence on Lisa Rinna's Exit
Watch: Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH. Sutton Stracke is weighing in on Lisa Rinna's shocking TV exit. After the actress announced Jan. 5 that she's not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 13th season, Sutton had nothing but kind words about her departure.
Former ‘RHONJ’ star Caroline Manzo returns to TV in ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
For years, Caroline Manzo was a mainstay of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”. After leaving the show, the fan favorite even got her own three-season network spinoff, “Manzo’d with Children.”. Manzo said she repeatedly rejected offers to rejoin the “RHONJ” cast. But now,...
bravotv.com
The Gorga Family Had an Incredible First Christmas in Their New House (PICS)
Melissa Gorga and her family celebrated Christmas Eve with a seemingly endless dinner, festive fashion, and plenty of sprinkle cookies. After Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and their kids moved into their new house in November, The Real Housewives of New Jersey family wasted no time decorating the abode for Christmas. After seeing their lavish holiday setup, including white lights outlining the exterior of their home and multiple stunning Christmas trees inside, it wasn’t exactly a surprise that they hosted a perfectly over-the-top dinner for their first Christmas Eve in the home.
Savannah Chrisley Says She ‘Can’t Get Married’ or ‘Have a Kid’ While Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley Are in Jail
Putting her life on pause? Savannah Chrisley opened up about feeling like she can’t live life to the fullest while her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, serve their prison sentences. “In my mind, I’m like, ‘I can’t move on with my life,’” Savannah, 25, told her soon-to-be-sister-in-law, Emmy Medders, during a Tuesday, December 27, […]
bravotv.com
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Welcomes the Return of a Longtime Friend
Let's raise our glasses high because a new season of Vanderpump Rules is almost upon us and, wow, does it look juicy. The new season will follow the old friends as they deal with new drama and tensions within the group. When does Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere?. Season 10...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
ETOnline.com
Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore Expecting a Baby: What to Know About the Actress
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has a baby on the way! Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is pregnant with his first child and her third. Announcing the news in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore shared that he and Dizon's baby is due next month. "In real life,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Melissa Gorga Ex-Bestie: She's a Liar Who FRAMED Teresa!
Whether on screen or before weddings or at BravoCon, Melissa Gorga drama is inescapable. She is a consummate Real Housewife. We’ve heard a lot of whispers about how so much of Melissa’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey career came from plotting behind Teresa Giudice’s back. Now,...
