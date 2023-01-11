ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict

By Stephanie K. Baer
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16o7Qa_0k9wJvyz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33npEu_0k9wJvyz00

Danny Masterson appears at an event in 2017.

Wade Payne / Invision / AP

Danny Masterson will be retried on three counts of rape after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the That ‘70s Show actor's first trial last year.

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told the court Tuesday that his office intends to pursue a second trial against Masterson, who is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. In November, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on all three charges.

Prosecutors said they plan to retry Masterson on the same counts. Motion hearings are scheduled for March 6 and March 27. Jury selection in the retrial is set to begin March 29.

According to Variety, the jurors had leaned toward acquittal on all three counts, but Mueller argued on Tuesday that the jury had ignored supporting testimony.

“Not giving these victims another chance with a jury who can sit there and consider all of the evidence — win, lose, or draw — that would be an injustice,” Mueller said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzMlk_0k9wJvyz00

Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles County Superior Court with his wife, Bijou Phillips, after a judge declared a mistrial in his rape case on Nov. 30, 2022.

Brian Melley / AP

The weekslong trial featured graphic testimony from the three women Masterson was charged with raping and a fourth woman who also accused him of sexual assault, as well as extensive discussion about the Church of Scientology .

Masterson, a prominent Scientologist who is best known for playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show , attempted to keep the church out of the trial. But the institution and its practices took center stage as the three women, who are all former Scientologists, testified about how church officials allegedly tried to shield the actor from accountability.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News on behalf of the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, two of the women and one of their husbands said they were "completely committed" to participating and testifying in the next trial against Masterson. The firm is representing the individuals in their civil case against Masterson and the Church of Scientology.

"We are pleased that Danny Masterson will not be permitted to simply escape criminal accountability," they said.

Masterson maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings and claimed that he only had consensual sex with the women. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison.

His attorneys recently filed court papers asking Judge Charlaine Olmedo to dismiss the charges. They argued that the jury in the first trial believed "there were significant evidentiary and credibility problems" with the prosecutors' case.

"And while there was disagreement as to the ultimate vote, on one thing the jurors all appeared to agree — no reasonable jury was ever going to come to a unanimous finding on guilty on any count," Masterson's attorneys wrote.

According to multiple news outlets, Olmedo denied the request Tuesday, allowing prosecutors to move forward. Jury selection is set to begin on March 29.

More on this

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Danny Masterson to Face Retrial on Rape Charges

Danny Masterson will face a new trial against him after a jury deadlocked on three rape charges, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The That 70’s Show actor has been accused of raping three women between 2001 and 2003 in a trial that placed a spotlight on not only the actor, but the church of Scientology for its handling of the allegations. “Not giving these victims another chance with a jury who can sit there and consider all of the evidence—win, lose or draw—that would be an injustice,” Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said. Judge Charlaine Olmedo has set jury selection for March 29, denying a request by the defense to dismiss the case.Read it at Variety
WKRC

Ron Jeremy to be declared incompetent to stand trial for rape due to 'severe dementia'

(WKRC) - A former adult film star may be declared incompetent to stand trial for more than 30 counts of rape, according to reports. Reports say Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, known by his moniker Ron Jeremy, suffers from “severe dementia” and will likely be declared unfit for trial on Jan. 17. The report also says that Hyatt will be placed in a state-run hospital after 20 women accused him of rape since June 2020.
RadarOnline

Soon-To-Be Sentenced Jen Shah Accuses 'RHOSLC' Costar Whitney Rose Of Having Ties To Capitol Rioter, Ignites WAR With Lisa Barlow

Jen Shah is awaiting her prison sentence for pleading guilty to wire fraud, but she still has time to drag her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar Whitney Rose — talk about priorities! Shah went in on Whitney, accusing her of having ties to one of the January 6, 2021 capitol rioters; however, Lisa Barlow reminded fans that Jen's hands aren't clean, and she brought the receipts to prove it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Instead of soaking up her last memories at home before being sentenced, which will ironically take place on January 6, Shah took to social media to unload...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RadarOnline

Amber Heard Sad She's Being Shunned & 'Ghosted' By Famous Pals After Johnny Depp Trial Drama: Sources

Amber Heard is disappointed that some of her pals in Hollywood are allegedly giving her the cold shoulder, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. The Aquaman actress has "reached out to a bunch of her old pals, hoping they will help her with a place to stay," insiders claimed, stating that she has been getting "snubbed, and in many cases, flat-out ghosted." Meanwhile, others have continued showing support and have remained in contact after her trial loss to ex-husband Johnny Depp earlier this year.RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Heard for comment. Following her court war, a seven-person jury...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

The Chrisleys have another setback before reporting for prison next week, more news ICYMI

Slide 1 of 9: No more delays. Todd and Julie Chrisley's request for bail was denied on Jan. 10, meaning they will have to report to prison on Jan. 17. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars had filed an emergency motion to delay their reporting dates by three weeks. In June 2022, the couple was found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Todd was later sentenced to 12 years in prison; Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Us Weekly reported that the duo hoped to avoid prison while they appeal their sentences.MORE: Celebrity mug shots.
NME

Former Journey member Steve Perry drops trademark lawsuit against ex-bandmates

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has withdrawn the lawsuit against his ex-bandmates over the trademarks to 20 of the group’s biggest songs. In September of last year, Perry – who exited Journey in 1998 after serving as its lead singer for a decade – filed a lawsuit against Freedom JN LLC. The filing requested that the company, which holds the band’s trademarks and is headed by Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, be prevented from using the trademarks on any official apparel or merchandise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RadarOnline

‘Slime Time’: Christina Ricci Shows Judge Shocking Text From Her Ex-Husband As Custody Battle Heats Up

Christina Ricci submitted a text message sent by her ex-husband James Heerdegen as part of her plea to strip him of overnight visits, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ricci and her lawyers attached the text to a motion for an emergency hearing. As we first reported, the Wednesday actress asked the court to modify the current custody arrangement based on the recommendations of their child’s therapist. Ricci demanded her ex enroll in a parenting class before regaining his custody time. In response, he accused her of psychologically abusing their son. Heerdegen accused the actress of...
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy