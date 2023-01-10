ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

‘Living dinosaur’ washes up along Alabama’s Mobile Bay. It was 5 feet long — and dead

By Mark Price
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7V1Q_0k9wJsKo00

An eighth grade science teacher walking the shores of Alabama’s Mobile Bay found a menacing looking fish carcass that counts as “a living dinosaur,” according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

It has been identified as a gulf sturgeon, an ancient species that can grow to 9 feet and nearly 400 pounds, NOAA Fisheries reports.

Tami May, who teaches for the Mobile County Public Schools, made the “amazing find” Saturday, Jan. 7 and she measured the fish at 5 feet, 1 inch.

“It is a protected threatened species and rare to see. As required I notified NOAA,” May wrote on Facebook.

“The lack of prolific breeding, dams up the rivers in Mobile Bay, dredging and possibly over harvesting put them on the protected list in the 1990s, but by then they were so rare it is doubtful they would rebound.”

Photos show she found the fish floating upside down, void of color and with its head nearly detached.

No predators or scavengers appear to have taken a bite of the carcass, which might be credited to the rows of thorny scales that cover gulf sturgeon. Their appearance has remained largely unchanged for 200 million years, hence their reputation as a “prehistoric fish.”

The sturgeon was to undergo a necropsy at the University of Southern Mississippi “so scientists can learn more about this unusual fish,” the Mobile County Public Schools reported on Facebook.

Gulf sturgeon once thrived along the Gulf Coast between the Mississippi River and Tampa Bay, Florida, NOAA Fisheries reports.

Like salmon, the species hatches in freshwater rivers, then juveniles make their way to sea. They then “return to the rivers to over summer or spawn (lay eggs) when they reach adulthood,” NOAA says.

Fish seen regurgitating 8-legged creature on deck of fishing boat, NOAA says

Eerie shape recorded along Outer Banks was creature rarely seen near beach, park says

Dark, slithering creature seen by boat captain near NC coast stirs debate. What is it?

Comments / 20

Swan Baby
3d ago

Lmao yeah like that one year they lied about finding a African slave ship but it was tested to be old log wood's from hurricane storms washed up on shore. 😂😂😂🤣

Reply(2)
4
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Some folks scrambling to find eggs amidst national egg shortage

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve gone grocery shopping recently, you may have noticed fewer eggs on the shelf. If the eggs are there, they likely cost a lot more than usual. You can thank the ‘avian flu’; a sickness that is wiping out millions of chickens on poultry farms, primarily across the Midwest.
FOLEY, AL
CBS 42

Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Swim advisory issued for Mary Ann Nelson Public Beach Access

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health issued a swimming advisory for Mobile Bay and Bon Secour Bay at Mary Ann Nelson Public Beach Access in Baldwin County. According to the ADPH, two recent successive tests of swimming water quality were poor. Swimming in this area...
apr.org

“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.

The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
DOTHAN, AL
utv44.com

Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list

You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

2-vehicle wreck claims life of volunteer firefighter

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department firefighter Wednesday morning. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating hit a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHUNCHULA, AL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
8K+
Followers
117
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy