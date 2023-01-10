ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONTCO.Today

Former Pottsgrove School District Public Speaking Teacher Now Vocalizing to Find ALS Cure

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OagfX_0k9wJnAP00
Todd Kelly.Photo byWFMZ 69 News.

A retired Pottsgrove School District public-speaking teacher continues to use his voice for education. He’s participating in studies to treat his own ailment: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Bo Koltnow reported his new direction for WFMZ 69 News.

Todd Kelly, 59, is a medical rarity: He’s one of only 10 percent of ALS patients to survive more than a decade post-diagnosis.

As part of his ALS regimen, Kelly routinely reads text into a computer designed to help identify biomarkers, measurable indicators of his biological state.

“The problem with ALS — unlike many other diseases — is they can’t find a biomarker,” Kelly said.

His routine vocalizations are part of a national speech study by Everything ALS, a Seattle nonprofit working to treat and cure the neurodegenerative disease.

The company’s CEO and founder, Indu Navar, is eagerly hunting a cure; she lost her husband to ALS in 2019 after a years-long effort to diagnose him.

Through her involvement, she hopes to use speech patterns to speed the identification of ALS.

Kelly’s speech-monitoring tactics are open to other patients with Lou Gehrig’s Disease interested in supplying data to advance the search for treatment; details are at Everything ALS.

More information on Todd Kelly’s specific battle is at WFMZ 69 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Devo

Orange is a good cure for some diseases

Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
msn.com

Questions about Bakers Cyst? Harvard Health Publishing has answers.

What are the possible complications of a Baker's cyst?. M.D. Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing · 30 years of experience · USA. A Baker’s cyst (also called a popliteal cyst) is a collection of fluid behind the knee. It usually forms due to increased fluid in the knee joint. Common causes are arthritis or knee injury. Complications of a Baker’s cyst include: • Pain behind the knee • Rupture of the cyst which may cause fluid to leak from the cyst into the calf region • Blockage of blood flow of veins in the lower leg leading to leg swelling below the cyst These complications are rarely serious but can mimic a blood clot or other vascular problem in the leg so swelling behind the knee suggestive of a Baker’s cyst or related complications warrant evaluation. The primary treatment of a Baker’s cyst is treatment of the condition (such as arthritis) that caused it.
Shin

Conditioning the Brain for Long-term Mental Fitness

We always talk about the importance of physical fitness, but rarely about mental fitness even though it's just as important for maintaining a healthy and good quality of life for the long term. The body evolves with physical challenges, and thus, the brain with mental challenges. Let's see how.
technologynetworks.com

Key Alzheimer's Disease Concept Challenged by New Study

A new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology study challenges existing ideas of how buildup of a protein called amyloid beta (Aβ) in the brain is related to Alzheimer’s disease. While buildup of amyloid protein has been associated with Alzheimer’s-related neurodegeneration, little is known about how the protein...
ahchealthenews.com

An Alzheimer’s treatment receives accelerated approval

A drug that appears to slow the cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease has received accelerated but not yet full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, offering a glimmer of hope in the ongoing fight for a cure. “It’s an amazing medical...
WISCONSIN STATE
ScienceBlog.com

New drug combo fights fatal childhood brain tumor

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have discovered a drug combination that may offer a better prognosis for children diagnosed with MYC amplified Medulloblastoma, an often deadly form of brain cancer. The research was conducted in collaboration with the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK) University Hospital Dusseldorf. “An...
brytfmonline.com

Neural stem cells offer hope against multiple sclerosis Science and health

Treatment with neural stem cells in people with progressive forms of multiple sclerosis is considered safe and has shown signs that it can slow the progression of the disease. This is indicated by an experiment conducted by researchers at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and published in the journal Nature Medicine.
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy