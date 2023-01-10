Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Open Court: The trial of Andre McDonald, Air Force Major accused of murdering his wife
SAN ANTONIO – After several delays, the trial for Andre McDonald is set to begin on Jan. 17 with jury selection. With the trial days away, KSAT Reporter Erica Hernandez recaps the events that led to his arrest and also a look at what we can expect from the upcoming trial.
Texas Child Predator Gets 20 Years In Prison, Ordered To Pay Victims $100K
SAN ANTONIO, TX. – A San Antonio man was sentenced last week to serve 20 years in prison and pay $100,000 in restitution for the sexual exploitation of children. According to court documents, Tanner Real, 22, extorted ten minor victims into producing sexually explicit material
Senior citizen pleads guilty after attempting to smuggle 200 pounds of marijuana
A 70-year-old woman from San Antonio faces jail time after being caught trying to smuggle over 200 pounds of marijuana through a checkpoint.
KSAT 12
Man bragged about stabbing another man in face, neck following argument, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the face and neck last month near the Hays Street Bridge. San Antonio police said on the night of Dec. 27, a 46-year-old man and a woman had an argument under the bridge, and several people demanded that he leave the group.
KSAT 12
Man accused of threatening Target employee with knife during robbery
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested following a robbery at a Target store. Andrew Gutierrez, 33, has been charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Sept. 17. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Gutierrez entered the store and concealed various items without paying for...
fox7austin.com
ATM technician assaulted, robbed at New Braunfels credit union, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery of an ATM technician earlier this year, and is asking for tips from the public. Around noon on Jan. 2, a maroon Dodge Charger approached the technician working on a machine at the Randolph Brooks...
KSAT 12
ATM technician assaulted during robbery; Comal County Crime Stoppers seeks clues
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is seeking tips from the public in connection with an ATM robbery. According to police, a maroon Dodge Charger approached an ATM technician working on a machine at the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union located in the 1800 block of Highway 46 West at approximately 12 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Bexar County jail inmate dies after taking his own life, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — An inmate died by suicide at Bexar County Jail on Thursday after efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's office. Just before 12:30 p.m., the unidentified 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the jail, having hung himself inside his cell, BCSO officials said.
KSAT 12
Convicted felon accused of taking more than $13K from Canyon Lake woman for never-completed contract work
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A convicted thief who was in prison as recently as 2018 is accused of accepting nearly $14,000 for Canyon Lake fencing work and then not completing the project. Alleged victims of Taylor McKemberly, 56, told KSAT they had some difficulty in recent months identifying him...
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
Regulators give San Antonio's USAA Bank another poor review, citing problems with auto loans
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency found evidence that the financial institution had 6,477 violations of the Federal Trade Commission Act.
San Antonio taproom seeks man who stole patio furniture over two nights
Another bar was vandalized on same night as one of the thefts.
KTSA
Belongings of former San Antonio lawyer to be auctioned off
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are looking for a pool table, piano, ventriloquist dummies and fun house mirrors, an upcoming auction might be your solution. Those items, as well as hundreds of others, belonging to attorney Christopher John Pettit will be auctioned starting January 19 at 8 a.m. through February 2 by Mel Davis Auctions.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after fatally hitting woman with car during large fight, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after San Antonio police say she hit two women who were involved in a large fight near downtown, killing one. Pennie Gomez, 36, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Inmate dies by suicide at Bexar County Jail, BCSO confirms
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate died by suicide in his cell at the Bexar County Jail Thursday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Deputies said the 31-year-old inmate, who hasn’t been named, was found during observation checks hanging in...
KSAT 12
Woman accused of stabbing man in head, neck during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man in his head and neck during an argument, according to San Antonio police. Loretta Oppelt, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
USAA Bank's rating drops after federal regulators find violations
Regulators found over 6,000 violations.
KSAT 12
These three techniques are among the most common warning signs you are the target of fraud
SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever been hijacked?. You’re forced into believing there’s not enough time, so you need to “act now.” An evildoer made their way into your account, and to stop it, you should “click here” to alert the proper authorities.
KTSA
San Antonio police release name of suspect shot by two officers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing the name of the suspect who was shot by two officers last week. The shooting happened at a motel on the west side after calls came in about a man threatening people with a gun. Officers arrived...
kgns.tv
Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
