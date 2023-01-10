ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

Belongings of former San Antonio lawyer to be auctioned off

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are looking for a pool table, piano, ventriloquist dummies and fun house mirrors, an upcoming auction might be your solution. Those items, as well as hundreds of others, belonging to attorney Christopher John Pettit will be auctioned starting January 19 at 8 a.m. through February 2 by Mel Davis Auctions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Inmate dies by suicide at Bexar County Jail, BCSO confirms

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate died by suicide in his cell at the Bexar County Jail Thursday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Deputies said the 31-year-old inmate, who hasn’t been named, was found during observation checks hanging in...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Woman accused of stabbing man in head, neck during argument

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man in his head and neck during an argument, according to San Antonio police. Loretta Oppelt, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
WEBB COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy