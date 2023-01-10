ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Related
click orlando

Missing Sumter County 12-year-old found safe, FDLE says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the missing 12-year-old Sumter County girl was located safe on Wednesday evening. Aubrey Iafelice was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Stewart Street in Wildwood, according to the original alert from the FDLE. [TRENDING:...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

13-year-old arrested in Marion County after making school shooting threat on Snapchat, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after making school shooting threats on Snapchat, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the eighth grade student at Horizon Academy posted photos of what appeared to be firearms to a group chat with other students and captioned one, “Which one for Friday?”
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

21-foot killer whale washes ashore on Florida beach

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A beached 21-foot killer whale was found dead Wednesday morning after washing up on a Florida beach. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the beach south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays flights nationwide |...
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Lake County man wins $1M prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Lake County man claimed a $1 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game he bought at a convenience store in Clermont, according to a news release shared Wednesday. Liem Le, 65, of Clermont, chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $780,000...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Longwood home, deputies say

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Two people were found dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide at Longwood home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 4 p.m. to a shooting at a home in the 2400 block of Jennifer Hope Blvd. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays flights...
LONGWOOD, FL

