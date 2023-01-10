Read full article on original website
When parents struggle with drug addiction, this Central Florida charity steps in to help children
Often so much attention is focused on the people who are struggling with addiction and so little on the children who are affected when their parents get involved with drugs. News 6 learned about a charity in Flagler and Volusia counties that exists specifically for that reason – to take care of the children affected by the addiction.
Missing Sumter County 12-year-old found safe, FDLE says
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the missing 12-year-old Sumter County girl was located safe on Wednesday evening. Aubrey Iafelice was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Stewart Street in Wildwood, according to the original alert from the FDLE. [TRENDING:...
13-year-old arrested in Marion County after making school shooting threat on Snapchat, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after making school shooting threats on Snapchat, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the eighth grade student at Horizon Academy posted photos of what appeared to be firearms to a group chat with other students and captioned one, “Which one for Friday?”
21-foot killer whale washes ashore on Florida beach
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A beached 21-foot killer whale was found dead Wednesday morning after washing up on a Florida beach. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the beach south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays flights nationwide |...
Lake County man wins $1M prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Lake County man claimed a $1 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game he bought at a convenience store in Clermont, according to a news release shared Wednesday. Liem Le, 65, of Clermont, chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $780,000...
Leesburg man accused of harassing neighbors with homophobic slurs, faces hate crime charge
LEESBURG, Fla. – A Leesburg man was arrested in a Taser-involved tussle on Tuesday, accused of stalking and harassing a couple living next door to him due to their sexual orientation, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Frank Norviel, 57, was the subject of the couple’s initial...
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Longwood home, deputies say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Two people were found dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide at Longwood home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 4 p.m. to a shooting at a home in the 2400 block of Jennifer Hope Blvd. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays flights...
Longwood father pleads guilty after killing 3-year-old, slashing girl’s throat
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Longwood father who killed his 3-year-old daughter and slashed his 12-year-old’s throat at their home in July 2022 pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder charges. Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after making...
Sanford police release photos, video of suspects in 18-year-old’s ‘calculated’ killing
SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department released photos and a video Wednesday of suspects in its investigation of a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead in November, asking the public for information pertaining to six suspects caught on surveillance cameras at Hatteras Sound Apartments. Isiah Diaz was...
