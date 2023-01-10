ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
AOL Corp

Missing brothers found dead in water with fishing poles, Pennsylvania police say

Two missing brothers were found dead in the water, with fishing poles, at a Pennsylvania reservoir more than a week after they vanished, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police troopers first learned Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was missing at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, according to a news release. Someone reported he was last seen on Jan. 4 before disappearing.
NOXEN, PA
The Independent

Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home

A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...

