San Luis Obispo Tribune

California extends inflation relief payment schedule. These groups are still waiting

California extended its inflation relief debit card mailing time frame one month, meaning some eligible California taxpayers could be waiting until February to get paid. The last group of people in line to receive their prepaid debit cards of up to $1,050 will be those who changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return. The California Franchise Tax Board’s new mailing time frame is Jan. 30 to Feb. 14.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Popular beach and its iconic pier obliterated by massive California storms, photos show

A popular beachside camping and recreation area was destroyed along with its iconic pier and seawall as storms battered the California coast last week. California State Parks posted photos of the catastrophic destruction on Twitter. Pieces of the wooden pier littered the sand, parking lot, and entrance to Seacliff State Beach, with huge chunks of cement missing from the seawall.
