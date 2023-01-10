Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties
Recent rains have swollen the lake to about 9 feet below its spill level.
Central Coast residents warned to evacuate as lake nears capacity: ‘Stay out of the water’
Recent rains have swollen the lake to about 9 feet below its spill level.
kcbx.org
Central Coast prepares for more heavy weather, but another "rare storm" is unlikely
The winter storm is picking back up on the Central Coast, with more rain on the forecast through Tuesday. The National Weather Service said the highest rain rates will likely be tomorrow and Monday, but that the Central Coast will not see extreme weather on the same scale as earlier this week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Damaged road cut off hundreds of Lake Nacimiento residents. But a fix is in the works
Between 200 and 300 Lake Nacimiento residents who have been cut off due to damage to the only road in and out of the area should see relief as soon as Saturday, San Luis Obispo County Public Works said in a news release Friday. The residents of the Running Deer...
SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be doing fly-overs of the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria river areas to clear people occupying the riverbed ahead of the Cachuma Lake spillway release Saturday. The post SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Nipomo road closed due to unstable hillside
California Highway Patrol and San Luis Obispo County Public Works closed a road in Nipomo due to an unstable hillside.
Noozhawk
County Closes Jalama Beach, Cachuma Lake, Other Parks After Storm
Several Santa Barbara County parks are closed this week because of flooded access roads or damage to park infrastructure, including the popular Jalama Beach and Cachuma Lake Recreation Area. The Jalama Beach park and campground are shut down because of a large sinkhole on Jalama Road, according to County Parks...
Evacuation warning for Oceano residents expanded
An evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the area around the Arroyo Grande Creek levee and Oceano Lagoon has been expanded.
Santa Barbara Independent
Gavin Newsom Drops into Montecito Between Rainstorms
The last spate of storms brought something like 50,000 cubic yards of material into Montecito’s Randall Road debris basin, which Governor Gavin Newsom visited on Friday afternoon as part of his tour around California to areas inundated by what he called the eight atmospheric rivers streaming from the Pacific over the past 20 days. His next stops were going to be to Salinas and Merced in the Central Valley, he said, and he’d come from visiting Manning Park, where he said he was impressed by the volunteers, who included some young girls competing to fill and lift sandbags.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall
Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2-5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4-8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Governor Newsom Surveys Storm Damage in Santa Barbara County
California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Santa Barbara County on Friday to survey storm damage and meet with local leaders. Newsom addressed members of the press on Friday afternoon at the Randall Road Debris Basin in Montecito where members of the National Guard are working around the clock to clear out debris.
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Guard to Conduct Randall Road Basin Debris Management Operations
A California National Guard unit from Chico, California arrived in Montecito Jan. 12, 2023 to process debris basin material at the Randall Road Debris Basin. As long as weather allows, debris management operations will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the Guard is expected to be mobilized in the area for a few weeks. Sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach will also occur daily for 24 hours a day. This work will help cleanout and prepare Randall Road debris basin for incoming winter storms.
Plane makes emergency landing on Central Coast highway
It’s not clear why the airplane was forced to make an emergency landing, the CHP said.
Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms
"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Crews work to repair massive sinkhole in Orcutt
Maintenance crews in Orcutt on Friday continued their efforts in repairing the massive sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway that spewed dirt and rainwater among the houses on Hibiscus Court.
Water to be released over spillway from Lake Cachuma, 1st time in a decade
The Bureau of Reclamation will release water over the Lake Cachuma spillway for the first time in about a decade starting Friday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Post Storm Nature Views
Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
