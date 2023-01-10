ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaviota, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Gavin Newsom Drops into Montecito Between Rainstorms

The last spate of storms brought something like 50,000 cubic yards of material into Montecito’s Randall Road debris basin, which Governor Gavin Newsom visited on Friday afternoon as part of his tour around California to areas inundated by what he called the eight atmospheric rivers streaming from the Pacific over the past 20 days. His next stops were going to be to Salinas and Merced in the Central Valley, he said, and he’d come from visiting Manning Park, where he said he was impressed by the volunteers, who included some young girls competing to fill and lift sandbags.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall

Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2-5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4-8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon

Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Governor Newsom Surveys Storm Damage in Santa Barbara County

California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Santa Barbara County on Friday to survey storm damage and meet with local leaders. Newsom addressed members of the press on Friday afternoon at the Randall Road Debris Basin in Montecito where members of the National Guard are working around the clock to clear out debris.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

National Guard to Conduct Randall Road Basin Debris Management Operations

A California National Guard unit from Chico, California arrived in Montecito Jan. 12, 2023 to process debris basin material at the Randall Road Debris Basin. As long as weather allows, debris management operations will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the Guard is expected to be mobilized in the area for a few weeks. Sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach will also occur daily for 24 hours a day. This work will help cleanout and prepare Randall Road debris basin for incoming winter storms.
MONTECITO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms

"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Post Storm Nature Views

Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy