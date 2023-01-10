Read full article on original website
APD: ‘Altercation’ leads to north Austin homicide, suspect arrested within an hour
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said it arrested a man in connection with a Tuesday morning homicide in north Austin.
fox7austin.com
Neighbors chase down man who crashed stolen truck into 2 other vehicles
AUSTIN, Texas - Some neighbors in South Austin took crime fighting into their own hands Tuesday night. It started with what was supposed to be a laid-back night for Matthew Brunell. "My girlfriend and I were just at her place when heard this huge crash outside, so I put my...
1 critically injured after pedestrian hit by vehicle in southeast Austin
One person was reported with critical, life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Friday morning, according to first responders.
fox7austin.com
Man crashes stolen vehicle in South Austin neighborhood
Several neighbors in South Austin recently took crime fighting into their own hands. After a stolen truck crashed in their neighborhood, they tackled a suspect as he tried to get away, and then held him down until police arrived.
fox7austin.com
New video shows altercation between APD officers, Elisha Wright in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Newly obtained video shows an additional angle of an altercation between Austin Police officers and 22-year-old Elisha Wright. The incident happened May 2022 on E. Sixth Street in Downtown Austin. Austin police claim Wright punched an officer in the face moments before one of the viral videos...
fox7austin.com
Family of young Austin mother killed in road rage attack asks for help identifying shooter
AUSTIN, Texas - The family of a young mother gunned down in a road rage incident with three children in her car is asking the public for help identifying her killer. 22-year-old Elizabeth Lopez was fatally shot in the head while driving on East Stassney Lane Friday night. Austin Police believe the shooter’s motive was road rage.
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in E. Riverside. Police said on Jan. 10, around 1:58 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2000 block of E. Oltorf Street. The driver did not stop to...
APD: 1 charged after ‘recklessly’ handled gun leads to man’s death
A police press release noted Guillory handled "a firearm recklessly." It also said he stayed on scene and cooperated with police.
Suspect arrested in June Bastrop highway shooting
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in link to a June shooting on State Highway 71. Officials said 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler of Smithville was arrested on Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: 'Compliant' man tased by two San Marcos police officers
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Cellphone video shared exclusively with FOX 7 Austin shows a man being tased by two officers. According to a San Marcos Police Internal Affairs report, the man was considered "generally compliant." On Jan. 12, 2021, it was the "worst night" of Al Leyva’s life, according to...
fox7austin.com
ATM technician assaulted, robbed at New Braunfels credit union, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery of an ATM technician earlier this year, and is asking for tips from the public. Around noon on Jan. 2, a maroon Dodge Charger approached the technician working on a machine at the Randolph Brooks...
Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
APD investigated call in downtown Austin near Travis County courthouse
The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Austin Thursday morning.
KXAN
Taylor murder suspect arrested following December shooting
TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN)– A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in Taylor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Esmerelda Alderete, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Dec. 21, according to the officials. Just after 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022,...
fox7austin.com
Marshals arrest suspect in Taylor deadly shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect wanted in a December shooting has been arrested in Taylor by US Marshals. Esmeralda Alderete, 19, was wanted for a Dec. 12 shooting in the 1400 block of Jones Street where a man was later pronounced dead. The Taylor Police Department investigated the homicide, then...
2 more sentenced in 2019 murder of active-duty airman in Cedar Park
On Dec. 6, two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.
fox7austin.com
Suspect in SH 71 shooting apprehended in Smithville
AUSTIN, Texas - A Smithville man suspected in a June shooting in Bastrop County has been apprehended by US Marshals. 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler was sought on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in connection with a shooting on June 7 in the 500 block of SH 71.
CBS Austin
APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
APD: Unidentified man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler in December
The Austin Police Department said the pedestrian involved in a collision Dec. 16 on the upper deck of Interstate 35 died from his injuries Jan. 5.
Cedar Park man sentenced to 45 years for girlfriend’s murder
Samuel Byrd, 35, pled guilty in November and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
