Man sentenced to prison for raping vulnerable adult
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a vulnerable adult. Charles Thomas Drane, 40, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. to a minimum of two years and six months and a maximum of 13 and a half years in prison.
UPDATE: Alleged robbery suspect shot in Pocatello and taken to hospital
POCATELLO (KPVI) — An alleged robber was shot late Wednesday night and is being treated for the gunshot wound at a hospital. Pocatello Police Department officials said a robbery was reported at 10:35 p.m. at 450 West Griffith Street in Pocatello. Police said the reporting party shot the alleged...
Judge calls Blackfoot man ‘poster child’ for domestic crimes before ordering him to prison
POCATELLO — A man has been sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. Cody Gene Anson, 30, was ordered to spend seven to 10 years in prison for domestic battery by District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a sentencing hearing Thursday. This sentence will be served concurrently with a two-year sentence, two five-year sentences and another sentence of seven to 10 years.
Idaho Falls man arrested after allegedly holding two men hostage in their home with a gun
IDAHO FALLS – A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly held two men hostage in their home, kicked an officer and was in possession of narcotics. Zachary Lawson, 40, was charged with felony robbery, felony first-degree kidnapping, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and felony battery of a law enforcement officer after authorities responded to a “suspicious call.”
Police: Resident shoots intruder during Pocatello home invasion
POCATELLO—An intruder was shot by a local resident during a home invasion on the city’s north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred during a home invasion by two adult male suspects around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road, police said. The suspects were confronted by the man who resides at the home and he subsequently shot one of the...
Man allegedly leads police from multiple agencies on high-speed chase
BLACKFOOT — A 23-year-old Idaho Falls man was charged after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and then running away from them. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Wednesday after midnight, an officer saw a 2022 Nissan Altima with Washington plates driving west on Judicial Street into oncoming traffic. The officer turned on emergency lights for a traffic stop around Highway 91 and West Bridge Street.
Man charged after he allegedly steals car at gas station, totals it and runs away
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old is facing a felony grand theft charge after he allegedly stole a running vehicle, crashed it and tried running away from law enforcement. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer responded to a vehicle theft on Tuesday after 5 a.m. at a Maverik gas station on Woodruff Avenue.
Man allegedly flees from law enforcement, ditches vehicle after crash and tries to steal from store
BLACKFOOT — A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing law enforcement, crashing and ditching his vehicle and then running into a store to steal items. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Jan. 1, an officer was on patrol...
Police: Man rushed to PMC after being shot at north Pocatello home
POCATELLO — A man was shot on the city's north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road and the wounded man fled the scene on foot, police said. Pocatello police located the man minutes later on the nearby 900 block of McKinley Avenue. The man was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance...
UPDATE: Authorities identify man who died after falling off roof
Pocatello police dispatch received a call around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday reporting an injury on Moonlight Mine Road, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. The call was forwarded to the sheriff’s office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office, along with Pocatello police officers and Pocatello EMS, were dispatched.
UPDATE: Chubbuck Police say runaway teenager has been located and is safe
The following is a news release and photo from the Chubbuck Police Department. Runaway juvenile Mya “Mal” Later has been located and returned home safely. The Chubbuck Police Department thanks everyone in the community for the tips they received and for sharing information about the missing teen. ORIGINAL...
Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty
BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer
A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
Man killed in semi crash
Police reported some bad news after a semi-truck went off the road on US 26.
UPS driver dies following crash on I-15
The following is an update from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. on Friday southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County. A 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the...
Man charged after allegedly setting fire to cars in parking lot
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been charged with a felony after reportedly setting two cars on fire in a parking lot. Michael Menard, 58, is charged with two counts of felony third-degree arson after allegedly setting two unlocked cars on fire in the parking lot of a business.
Police say they no longer consider local woman to be missing
UPDATE The Idaho Falls Police Department is no longer searching for Ms. Burroughs. We have determined that she is alive and appears to be acting of her own accord at this time. ORIGINAL STORY The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Amber Burroughs, a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls....
Former girls basketball coach facing 20 rape charges wants judge to move trial
SODA SPRINGS—The former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach facing 20 counts of rape has requested that his trial be moved to a new jurisdiction outside of Caribou County, court records show. Wade L. Schvaneveldt, 52, of Soda Springs, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with 20 counts of rape where the victim was 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator was three or more years older. Court records identify the sole victim as being born in 1997. ...
UPS driver from Pocatello dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—A UPS driver is dead after crashing his truck on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday morning, Idaho State Police said. The UPS truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot. State police said the deceased UPS driver was a 46-year-old man from Pocatello but they have not yet released his name. ...
