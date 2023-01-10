Friday started with front-office buzz surrounding the Atlanta Hawks and ended with a buzzer-beating shot to defeat the Indiana Pacers 113-111. Despite not having Clint Capela on the floor, Atlanta held its own in the paint thanks to Onyeka Okongwu. The role player has come into his own since starting the last ten games, culminating in a dominant 18 points and 20 rebounds tonight.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO