Ohio State’s Matthew Jones Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility In 2023
Ohio State fifth-year senior offensive guard Matthew Jones announced on Wednesday morning he will put off the NFL for another year and return to Columbus for his extra season of eligibility in 2023. “Although I have dreams and aspirations to play in the NFL, my college chapter does not close...
Oklahoma City’s Backcourt Shows Off in Close Loss to the Heat
Oklahoma City had a chance to pull off an impressive road win on national television against one of the East’s playoff teams, but a last minute collapse buried the Thunder. Miami came away with a 112-111 win in a back-and-forth game. The Thunder held a five-point lead with under...
NBA Mock Trade: Hawks Finally Offload John Collins
For years now, we’ve seen 25-year-old forward John Collins’ name dangled in trade talks every time we hop onto Google or the Twitter machine. In recent weeks, there’s been even more buzz. Some on the more unbelievable side of the spectrum and even more that’s much, much more sane.
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Loss to Mavs
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers clawed their way back from a 19-point second quarter disadvantage against the Dallas Mavericks to have a shot to straight-out win at the end of regulation. After Russell Westbrook inbounded the ball to LeBron James with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, King...
Injury Report: Nikola Jokic’s Updated Injury Status vs. Clippers
After listing the reigning back-to-back MVP as questionable with a right wrist injury, the Denver Nuggets have downgraded Nikola Jokic to out for Friday night's game vs. the LA Clippers. The official term the Nuggets are using is "right wrist, injury management" which indicates this is something Jokic has been dealing with.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Hawks Beat Pacers 113-111 With Buzzer-Beater
Friday started with front-office buzz surrounding the Atlanta Hawks and ended with a buzzer-beating shot to defeat the Indiana Pacers 113-111. Despite not having Clint Capela on the floor, Atlanta held its own in the paint thanks to Onyeka Okongwu. The role player has come into his own since starting the last ten games, culminating in a dominant 18 points and 20 rebounds tonight.
How Will Razorback Fans Experience the Longhorn Network in the Future?
With Texas coming into the SEC presumably in 2024, one of the biggest questions hanging over the agreement is whether Arkansas fans are going to watch games on the mythical Longhorn Network. I say mythical because, while I have never actually seen it in person bouncing between Arkansas and Texas...
Will Bradley Bozeman Be Back with the Panthers in 2023?
When the Panthers signed Bradley Bozeman in free agency, there were some questions about where he would play. Would he stick to his natural position at center and trust Brady Christensen to play left guard? Or would they move Bozeman to guard and continue forward with Pat Elflein at center?
Lakers News: NBA Last Two-Minute Report Confirms Referees Missed Foul Call Against Dallas
Well, Los Angeles Lakers fans, if you think your Lakers may have been denied some potentially game-sealing charity stripe tries at some point during a chippy 119-115 double-overtime loss against the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA agrees with you. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that the NBA released its Last Two...
