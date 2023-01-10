ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are the Golden Globes on a Tuesday?

By Raven Brunner
Roll out the red carpet! The Golden Globes are back, and uh, on a Tuesday? The award show, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has not had an easy comeback, and tonight’s broadcast proves to be a testament of sorts. Will the show be successful in establishing its authority in the entertainment world after being clouded by controversy, including lack of Black representation, anti-Asian racism and sexual misconduct?

Unfortunately, that’s hard to predict. However, we are expecting our fill of Hollywood glam tonight, along with some polarizing takes from the people of Twitter.

The ceremony will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael and will welcome a starry line-up of presenters, including Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino, Letitia Wright, Claire Danes and Henry Golding.

But, once again… it’s on a random Tuesday in the early days of January. The broadcast time alone poses a threat to the popularity of the show, which will air live on NBC and the NBCUniversial streaming service Peacock (for the first time ever), tonight from 8-11 p.m. ET.

Wondering why the 2023 Golden Globes are airing on a Tuesday? Continue reading for everything we know.

Has the Golden Globes Ever Aired on a Tuesday?

The Golden Globes airing on a Tuesday presents a major change to the ceremony – one that might be indicative of their rebrand. The awards show has aired on Sundays since 2009. Before then, the Golden Globes would bounce between airing on a weekend and the occasional Monday. The ceremony had another long run airing on Sundays from 1996 to 2005, but then aired on Mondays for the following two years and was off-air the subsequent year due to a Writers Guild of America strike.

The history is loaded but it does make one thing clear: Tuesdays are not the award show’s go-to date. The Golden Globes haven’t aired on a Tuesday since 1962. So why this year?

Why Are the Golden Globes Airing on a Tuesday?

The Golden Globes are typically presented on a Sunday in January, but this year, the awards show will be airing on a Tuesday. However, it’s not necessarily a demotion in response to the organization’s controversy, as many have suspected. According to Variety, the show is airing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, because of the network’s prior commitment to Sunday Night Football.

But the sports conflict is nothing new for the awards show. In 2019 and 2020, NBC aired the National Football League playoff game as a segue into the Golden Globes in hopes of boosting ratings. Now, the organization seems to be on thin ice with the network after NBC refused to televise the ceremony in 2021 in response to the mass boycott the organization faced from viewers, Netflix and Amazon Studios. Tonight’s broadcast is part of a one-year deal with the network, rather than a return to normalcy.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Why Didn’t the Golden Globes Air on Monday?

As we’ve seen in Golden Globes history, the show has occasionally been held on a Monday, which they seem to prefer to Tuesday (despite Colin Farell revealing Tuesday as his “sexy day” to Emma Thompson). Variety reports that the network chose Tuesday to make space for the NFL football game on Sunday and the NCAA National Championship Game on Monday. The outlet also suspects that they didn’t default to the following weekend because of the Critics Choice Awards, which is presented on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Whether all of this is due to coincidence, poor scheduling, or the Golden Globes’ lack of relevance is still up for debate. All we know is that they have a lot riding on tonight’s broadcast if they want to gun for a more coveted spot next year.

