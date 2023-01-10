ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Merion Township, PA

Lower Merion Grad Plays to a Fam- and Fan-Packed Crowd in College Basketball’s Most Hallowed Arena

 3 days ago

Demetrius Lilley.Photo byPenn State Athletics.

Demetrius Lilley, who played basketball at Lower Merion High School, got the chance to return home and play again in front of family and friends this past Sunday. Daniel Gallen covered the appearance for 247 Sports.

The freshman and his Penn State teammates took on Purdue at The Palestra in Big Ten play.

“Playing in the Palestra is such a historic venue all on top of the No. 1 team in the country is rolling in here,” said Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry ahead of the game. “If I had my choice, I don’t know if I would choose them … .

“But I’m excited. It’s gonna be a great atmosphere. It’s gonna be a fun game.

“And I’m just looking forward to my first experience coaching at the Palestra.”

Lilley was Lower Merion High School’s all-time leading rebounder who led the Aces to back-to-back PIAA District 1 6A championships as a junior and senior. He’s the first Lower Merion player to average a double-double in three consecutive seasons since Kobe Bryant.

In high school, he also averaged 22.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game during junior season to become the first player at Lower Merion High School to average more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game since Bryant did so in 1996.

And while Penn State has won already four out of five of its past five games played at The Palestra, this time, the No. 1 Purdue was too strong.

The opposing team and ended up winning, 7663.

Read more about Demetrius Lilley in 247 Sports.

