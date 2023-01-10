New Italian Steakhouse, SIN, Opening in Northern Liberties, Summer 2023

Northern Liberties will get a $2 million upscale steakhouse dubbed SIN – or Steak Italian Nightlife – that will bring vibe dining to the Philadelphia restaurant scene, and stand as one of the neighborhood’s most lavish restaurants. It will be located on the ground floor of luxury apartment complex, The Beverly, at 1102 Germantown Ave in the epicenter of the Northern Liberties and Fishtown dining scenes.

Restaurateur and Co-Owner Justin Veasey, as well as partners Mike Connors and William Muhr Jr., hope to open their new concept in September.

The 4,750 square foot space will feature a main dining room, sweeping bar, and private dining room/event space – all that seat around 200 guests – making it one of the largest restaurants in Northern Liberties.

When opened, it will offer vibe dining, which is found in New York, Miami, and LA – where a nightlife experience that includes music and entertainment is paired with the dining experience and the perfect aesthetic. SIN will also specialize in the city’s newest upscale brunch that will be the hottest spot in the city on Sunday afternoons.

“SIN (Steak, Italian, Nightlife) Philadelphia aims to bring Miami, LA, and Las Vegas vibes to Philadelphia to compliment our already diverse dining scene,” said Veasey. “The goal is to create an atmosphere and vibe that rises and matches the level of energy of the patrons, while they enjoy quality food, unique cocktails, great service and great company. The team at SIN will consist of seasoned professionals and well-known names who bring years of hospitality experience from concepts across the city and region. SIN will open its flagship in Philadelphia, and then explore expanding into other markets such as Boston, South Florida, California, Las Vegas, and Dallas.”

For food, SIN will serve great homemade cuisine with a menu of unique selections that are delivered in a high-end and show-stopping way that compliments the vibes of the space and the entertainment. The scratch kitchen will deliver authentic Italian cuisine, homemade pasta, and high-end steaks. The menu will include vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free offerings. For a dish to remember, SIN will feature the experience of “cheese wheel” homemade pasta served tableside.

During Sunday vibe brunch, look for upscale dining, entertainment vibes, and cool presentations that you would enjoy coming off a hangover as you evaluate your SINS of the night before.

For drinks, SIN’s bar program will be led by managing partner Veasey and focus on bottled beer, and a mix of upscale and fairly priced bottles of wine, as well as wine by the glass and crafty martinis to add to the experience of the vibe. For wines, look for 50-75 selections to start with upscale pricier selections, as well as more affordable accessible selections. For wines by the glass, look for around 10 selections. For cocktails, look for a focus on martinis and wowing presentations – including “It’s a SIN” is our specialty martini which is blueberry infused vodka, limoncello, blueberry pure and a graham cracker rim, and “Espresso Martini” featuring espresso beans/recipe from Italy which will set us apart from any other espresso martinis made in the city.

“My vision for SIN is to become known as a top destination where patrons will travel from around the city and region (and beyond) for a one-of-a-kind unique experience that fuses vibes, entertainment, high-end food, unique cocktails, quality service and great company,” said Veasy. “Our goal is to impress and create memories. If you come on the first date, a business meeting or a special occasion, we want to help make it one for the record books and be a night you will never forget.”

For more information and updates about SIN, visit www.sinphiladelphia.com and follow @SINphiladelphia on Instagram.

Rendering: James Morrissey of Morrissey Design, LLC

