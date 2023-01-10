ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New Italian Steakhouse, SIN, Opening in Northern Liberties, Summer 2023

By Drew Pittock
What Now Philadelphia
What Now Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Northern Liberties will get a $2 million upscale steakhouse dubbed SIN – or Steak Italian Nightlife – that will bring vibe dining to the Philadelphia restaurant scene, and stand as one of the neighborhood’s most lavish restaurants. It will be located on the ground floor of luxury apartment complex, The Beverly, at 1102 Germantown Ave in the epicenter of the Northern Liberties and Fishtown dining scenes.

Restaurateur and Co-Owner Justin Veasey, as well as partners Mike Connors and William Muhr Jr., hope to open their new concept in September.

The 4,750 square foot space will feature a main dining room, sweeping bar, and private dining room/event space – all that seat around 200 guests – making it one of the largest restaurants in Northern Liberties.

When opened, it will offer vibe dining, which is found in New York, Miami, and LA – where a nightlife experience that includes music and entertainment is paired with the dining experience and the perfect aesthetic. SIN will also specialize in the city’s newest upscale brunch that will be the hottest spot in the city on Sunday afternoons.

“SIN (Steak, Italian, Nightlife) Philadelphia aims to bring Miami, LA, and Las Vegas vibes to Philadelphia to compliment our already diverse dining scene,” said Veasey. “The goal is to create an atmosphere and vibe that rises and matches the level of energy of the patrons, while they enjoy quality food, unique cocktails, great service and great company. The team at SIN will consist of seasoned professionals and well-known names who bring years of hospitality experience from concepts across the city and region. SIN will open its flagship in Philadelphia, and then explore expanding into other markets such as Boston, South Florida, California, Las Vegas, and Dallas.”

For food, SIN will serve great homemade cuisine with a menu of unique selections that are delivered in a high-end and show-stopping way that compliments the vibes of the space and the entertainment. The scratch kitchen will deliver authentic Italian cuisine, homemade pasta, and high-end steaks. The menu will include vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free offerings. For a dish to remember, SIN will feature the experience of “cheese wheel” homemade pasta served tableside.

During Sunday vibe brunch, look for upscale dining, entertainment vibes, and cool presentations that you would enjoy coming off a hangover as you evaluate your SINS of the night before.

For drinks, SIN’s bar program will be led by managing partner Veasey and focus on bottled beer, and a mix of upscale and fairly priced bottles of wine, as well as wine by the glass and crafty martinis to add to the experience of the vibe. For wines, look for 50-75 selections to start with upscale pricier selections, as well as more affordable accessible selections. For wines by the glass, look for around 10 selections. For cocktails, look for a focus on martinis and wowing presentations – including “It’s a SIN” is our specialty martini which is blueberry infused vodka, limoncello, blueberry pure and a graham cracker rim, and “Espresso Martini” featuring espresso beans/recipe from Italy which will set us apart from any other espresso martinis made in the city.

“My vision for SIN is to become known as a top destination where patrons will travel from around the city and region (and beyond) for a one-of-a-kind unique experience that fuses vibes, entertainment, high-end food, unique cocktails, quality service and great company,” said Veasy. “Our goal is to impress and create memories. If you come on the first date, a business meeting or a special occasion, we want to help make it one for the record books and be a night you will never forget.”

For more information and updates about SIN, visit www.sinphiladelphia.com and follow @SINphiladelphia on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7n2T_0k9wGL2U00
Rendering: James Morrissey of Morrissey Design, LLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxIIy_0k9wGL2U00
Rendering: James Morrissey of Morrissey Design, LLC


Keep up with What Now Philadelphia’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Wawa plans to transform closed Center City store into a tech training hub

When Wawa decided to close two of its Center City locations last fall, it sparked questions about the convenience chain's future in Philadelphia. On Friday, CEO Christopher Gheysens revealed that Wawa wants to turn one of those two sites into a technology hub that would bring startups together to provide tech solutions for the company, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The space, at 19th and Market Streets, also could provide tech training for Wawa employees, or for workers and students from other organizations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Wokworks Asian Eatery Opening 10th Location in Philadelphia

- The grand opening of Wokworks' new flagship location in Fishtown is scheduled for January 13. The former Pizza A Pie building will be transformed into a modern Asian eatery and takeout joint. Customers can expect to enjoy a menu boasting a hefty selection of sushi, stir-fries, rice bowls, and fresh juice shots. In addition to fried chicken, the menu also features gluten-free and vegan dishes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
multihousingnews.com

Landmark to Develop Philly Student Housing Tower

The high-rise will provide residences for University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University students. Real estate development, construction and investment management firm Landmark Properties will develop The Mark Philadelphia, a towering student housing community in Philadelphia’s University City district. The 909-bed development at 3615 Chestnut St. will rise within walking distance of the campuses of University of Pennsylvania, located just southeast of the development, and Drexel University, situated just northeast of the building. The Mark Philadelphia will welcome initial move-ins in autumn of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Our City Chose Illegal Parking Over Its Vibrant Dining Scene

This isn't about me or my restaurant or any individual restaurant in Philadelphia, for that matter. It’s about our city. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. I love Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia restaurants, I love the people who operate them...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must Try Chicken Sandwiches Around Philadelphia

The chicken sandwich usually consists of a chicken filet or patty, toppings, and bread. The chicken can be deep fried, grilled, or roasted, and white or dark meat chicken can be used. Below is a list of a few must-try Chicken Sandwiches around the Philadelphia Region. Every gastropub needs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mayfair community questions Philadelphia PD leadership after quadruple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayfair residents are uniting to help end violence in the neighborhood. The meeting comes four days after four men were shot, and the community addressed the Philadelphia Police Department's police leadership about what can be done to stop the gun violence.The meeting happened at Lincoln High School just blocks from where four men were shot Monday night, three fatally, in what police say was a targeted drive-by attack."Who is going to protect us?" one resident said.Four nights after a quadruple shooting left three men dead just blocks from Abraham Lincoln High School, Mayfair residents addressed Philadelphia police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
What Now Philadelphia

What Now Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
605
Followers
256
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy