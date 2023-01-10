ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Background check missed deputy's red flags before killings

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HM6Yk_0k9wGGcr00

A background investigator failed to check a would-be trooper’s mental health history, allowing him to be hired for the Virginia State Police the year before he sexually extorted and kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and killed three members of her family in California, officials said.

Col. Gary Settle, the Virginia State Police superintendent, wrote in a Dec. 30 letter to the state’s inspector general that the hiring of Austin Lee Edwards, despite his 2016 involuntary admittance to a psychiatric facility, was “the direct result of human error” and appeared to be an isolated incident.

Edwards was hired by the state police in July 2021 and resigned nine months later. He was then hired as a deputy sheriff in Washington County, Virginia, last November, just nine days before the killings in California.

The slayings — and their connection to Virginia — prompted Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to ask the state’s inspector general for a “full investigation.”

Edwards had posed online as a 17-year-old boy while communicating with the 15-year-old girl in California, a form of deception known as “catfishing.” He asked her to send nude photos of herself and she stopped responding to his messages.

On Nov. 25, Edwards killed the girl’s mother and grandparents, then set fire to their home in Riverside, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Edwards died by suicide during a shootout with San Bernardino sheriff’s deputies the same day. The girl was rescued. Riverside detectives are still investigating what prompted Edwards to drive across the country and whether he planned the killings in advance.

Settle’s letter was first reported Monday by the Los Angeles Times.

The Virginia State Police had previously — and repeatedly — said there were no red flags during Edwards’ background investigation. However, Edwards had disclosed his 2016 stay at the psychiatric facility — after he threatened to kill his father and himself when he was 21 — during a pre-polygraph interview. The episode was also first reported by the LA Times.

At the time, a judge barred Edwards from purchasing, possessing or transporting firearms and the Times did not find any record that he had petitioned a court to restore his gun rights.

Settle wrote that Edwards’ disclosure of the 2016 incident would not have been an immediate disqualifier for employment at that point of the hiring process but rather an “opportunity for clarification.”

But an unnamed background investigator queried the wrong database — the proper one was linked to firearms and would have pulled up the mental health order — and used the incorrect search code, Settle wrote. Using an incorrect search code meant the investigator did not see the mental health order — which would have disqualified Edwards from state police employment.

This investigator was the only one who was “unaware” of the requirement to search for mental health orders during the background process, according to Settle. A spokesperson for the state police did not immediately say whether that investigator had been disciplined or terminated due to the error.

The state police has since changed its employment processes and background investigation policies and training as a result of Edwards’ hiring.

Youngkin’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

__

Associated Press reporter Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia, contributed.

Comments / 120

Doggone Right
2d ago

On a common sense note, you get two types of people wanting to be in law enforcement. First is the person who truly believes in justice and helping people. Second, the person who likes to control people and likes authority over people, the type of authority to affect someone's life that only comes from a government law enforcement agency. Unfortunately, I truly believe the percentage is about 50/50. Don't misunderstand. Most people get into politics these days for the very same reason. I think if we took a long look under the covers, we would be shocked to find far more violations of authorities doing things to hurt others (undeserving) under the color of authority.

Reply(18)
22
Virginia Marshall
3d ago

the fact that he was hired in Virginia and no one caught that he had been in mental institution years before and he was hired also as a state trooper, the background checks was not properly handled has nothing to do with him posing as a 17 year old on line and corresponding with this 15 year girl and driving cross country and killing her grandparents and other family member. two separate issues. but the bottom line is had mental issues and this to me seems to be why he killed these not in relations with employment history. yes he should not have gotten those positions. thank God he didn't kill anyone in those capacities while on duty. I'm glad the girl was not harm, but unfortunate her family paid the cost of his impersonation. that why parents should monitor what their kids are doing on line. there are too many people our there with ulterior motives.sad situation.

Reply(2)
19
FJB & Kabala
3d ago

I know an ex officer that was accused if assaulting a school teacher..while he was school resource officer.. then he got a DUI when he totaled his truckHe has been release from 2 police Depts & 1 Sheriff's Dept Jobjust got the breathalyzer off his vehicle, 2 days later he is hired by another Sheriff's Dept & is driving a brand new SUV.. that's how screwed up our law enforcement has become.. This dude qas in Afghanistan..I appreciate his service.. But He sees demons ..is mentally unstable... takes pain medication.. still drinks like a fish & We The People are subjected to people like this applying the laws of the land..

Reply(4)
8
Related
Virginia Mercury

A murderous pedophile got a badge and gun in Virginia. How was that possible?

A Virginia man drove the width of the United States, kidnapped a 15-year-old girl, shot her mother and grandparents dead in cold blood, torched their home and then killed himself in a shootout with California police. The gun he used came with the badge he wore back in Virginia. So many questions. And to date, […] The post A murderous pedophile got a badge and gun in Virginia. How was that possible? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Friend of CHP captain found dead had called police 1 year ago to request welfare check

SACRAMENTO -- New developments are coming to light in a bizarre murder mystery that sources say police are investigating as a possible murder-for-hire plot after a California Highway Patrol commander and her husband are both dead. Captain Julie Harding of CHP's Yuba-Sutter division was found dead by a single gunshot wound outside she and her estranged husband's second home in Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 10. Sources tell CBS13 her death is being investigated as a suicide. Her husband, Michael Harding, was found murdered, dead by multiple gunshot wounds, on Sept. 26 in Burkesville, Kentucky after being reported missing a week prior. His...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Veterinarian feared she was being followed before she shot dead two officers and was killed by return fire

A veterinarian who fatally shot two Mississippi police officers at a motel was killed by gunfire from one of the officers, authorities revealed after initial reports suggested she died by suicide. Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, shot and killed Bay St Louis Police Sgt Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, on Wednesday morning while inside her car with her eight-year-old daughter.Investigators initially reported that Anderson shot the officers before turning the gun on herself. However, that narrative changed with an update from Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday. Mr Tindell said that body-camera footage, autopsies and other...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
102.5 The Bone

Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing armed robber

MONROE, La. — A clerk working at a Dollar General in Louisiana is facing manslaughter charges after police said he killed an armed robber inside the store. Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and robbery at a Dollar General on Jan. 3. In an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, police said Rafus Anderson was working as a clerk when an armed robber came in.
MONROE, LA
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Family Attorney Makes Shocking Claim About Brian Laundrie’s Mother

Gabby Petito’s family attorney is alleging that Brian Laundrie’s mother offered to lend her son a shovel after he murdered Gabby in Wyoming. Pat Reilly, who represents Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote a letter to Laundrie’s attorney, Matt Luka, on December 5 that detailed the documents Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, needed to hand over for the ongoing civil lawsuit against them.
WYOMING STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online

A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
WICHITA, KS
102.5 The Bone

Two EMS workers charged with murder in patient’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a patient who died after riding in an ambulance. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said in a news conference Tuesday that first-degree murder charges were filed against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan for the death of Earl Moore Jr., WCIA reported.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RadarOnline

University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings

Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
MOSCOW, ID
AOL Corp

Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility

A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
EUREKA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy