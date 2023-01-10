ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Videos Surface of Big Scarr’s Friend, Family Filming Music Video at His Funeral While Wearing His 1017 Chains

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 3 days ago
Monet Banks
3d ago

that's 🥷🏾 for you... y'all disrespect the deceased by shooting a video at the services? family ungrateful for the help they received by Gucci. just a hot mess!

jeffries childcare
3d ago

I guess mourning means to operate off of social media where u get likes n dislikes...smh...who gives a hoot about a chain when a whole soul has left the earth! geesh

PositiveVibes
3d ago

I AINT surprised this is just how they act in the City glorified Death as if it’s Cool all to Floss another man’s chains dress up and get drunk and high for what ‼️‼️This ain’t mourning this is Glorifying 💔🕯️🕊God bless the dead 🕊

