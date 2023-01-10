Videos Surface of Big Scarr’s Friend, Family Filming Music Video at His Funeral While Wearing His 1017 Chains

Read full article on original website
Monet Banks
3d ago
that's 🥷🏾 for you... y'all disrespect the deceased by shooting a video at the services? family ungrateful for the help they received by Gucci. just a hot mess!
jeffries childcare
3d ago
I guess mourning means to operate off of social media where u get likes n dislikes...smh...who gives a hoot about a chain when a whole soul has left the earth! geesh
PositiveVibes
3d ago
I AINT surprised this is just how they act in the City glorified Death as if it’s Cool all to Floss another man’s chains dress up and get drunk and high for what ‼️‼️This ain’t mourning this is Glorifying 💔🕯️🕊God bless the dead 🕊
HipHopDX.com
Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper
Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr’s Brother Quezz Reportedly Shoots Music Video At Rapper’s Funeral
Big Scarr‘s brother Quezz Ruthless has been spotted reportedly shooting a music video during the rapper’s funeral, which took place in Memphis this week. A video has surfaced online that appears to show Quezz standing outside of the funeral home where Big Scarr was buried, as his entourage surrounds him with cellphone flashlights going off. You can see the clip below.
Popculture
A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
Shaq Seemingly Asks GloRilla To Marry Him & Her Response Is Hilarious
You've got to see it to believe it.
Popculture
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
Gangsta Boo, former Three 6 Mafia member, found dead on front porch of Memphis home
Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, is considered a pioneer for female rap in the 90s.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Calls YSL Member ‘Straight Bitch’ For Agreeing To Testify In RICO Case
Boosie Badazz has shared his thoughts on YSL members copping plea deals in light of the collective’s ongoing RICO case, and he’s not a fan of what he’s seen. Boosie’s reaction comes after a seventh and eighth YSL affiliate reached a plea deal to secure their release from jail.
Complex
Angela Simmons Says She’s ‘Happier Than I Ever Been’ After Confirming Yo Gotti Relationship
Angela Simmons took a moment to celebrate her relationship with Yo Gotti, proclaiming her happiness a few days after the couple announced they were officially together on Instagram. Simmons and the CMG rap mogul confirmed their rumored partnership with a romantic New Year’s Eve photoshoot, and the daughter of Run-DMC’s...
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine Speaks Out In Support Of Women Ahead Of A Verdict In Tory Lanez Trial
Megan The Stallion's boyfriend Pardi speaks out ahead of the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial and gives encouragement to women who suffered injustices.
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Net Worth Revisited Amid Mysterious Cause of Death: 'Queen of Memphis' Title Justified?
Rapper Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, has passed away. She was 43. At the beginning of 2023, the hip-hop and rap community has lost yet another individual. When speaking to FOX13 in Memphis, DJ Paul verified the tragedy. It was announced that Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, also...
Drake’s Teenage Lyrics Surface After Being Found in a Dumpster
Lyrics Drake wrote when he was a teenager have surfaced after being found in a dumpster and are going to be sold for five-figures. On Wednesday (Dec. 28), TMZ first reported popular auction house Moments in Time has acquired the hand-written lyrics after they were pulled out of a trashcan. MIT tells the celebrity news site Drizzy was working at his uncle's Memphis furniture factory before the fame, where he apparently penned the rhymes. After the factory closed down, the pages were found in a dumpster. They will soon go on sale for the asking price of $20,000, XXL has confirmed with Moments in Time.
thesource.com
Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy
Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
Gucci Mane’s record label takes another hit with latest arrest
Rapper Mac Critter, whose real name is Daniel Bates, was arrested for a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, that left one person dead in December 2022. Bates is signed to Gucci Mane’s music label, 1017 Records. The 25-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge for the killing of Markeith Taylor....
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch
Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
