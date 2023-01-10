Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
W.T. health agent Omar Johnson to retire
West Tisbury health agent Omar Johnson will be retiring, select board chair Cynthia Mitchell revealed during a Wednesday, Jan. 11 select board meeting. Johnson has been with the town for, as he describes it, “six wonderful years.” Three of those years were during the height of the COVID pandemic when health agents and health institutions collaborated to make testing sites and care for the people.
O.B. moves toward nip ban
At its Tuesday meeting, the Oak Bluffs select board took up potentially banning the sale of plastic nip bottles — bottles of alcohol under 100mL. Select board chair Ryan Ruley said the town has mulled over the potential nip ban for a while, and has been remotivated by Nantucket’s successful enactment of a similar restriction. Nantucket’s new bylaw aimed at reducing litter was approved overwhelmingly by voters at their annual town meeting last year, in a 496-73 vote.
To beach or not to beach
The Trustees of Reservations manages 120 miles of coastline in the commonwealth, and has worked to protect the ecosystems of the properties on the Island for 60 years. TTOR’s current contract to protect Norton Point, which is owned by Dukes County, expires at the end of March this year, and the town of Edgartown is poised to take over the task.
Donaroma’s faces eviction from airport business park
Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping Services, owned by Edgartown select board chair Michael Donaroma, in the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Business Park may be facing eviction. During the Thursday afternoon airport commission meeting, airport director Geoff Freeman shared the various issues they have had with Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping. Multiple tenants had issues, such as business requirement negligence, inactivity, or a lack of insurance. Airport property manager Kevin Brennan had to work over several years to get things in order, according to Freeman.
Setting the TTOR record straight
The Trustees was surprised and disappointed by Abigail Rosen’s Jan. 4 story, “‘It almost feels spiteful.’” The article addressed the reaction of local officials to our decision not to lead the second phase of a dune restoration project at Norton Point Beach, which carries an estimated price tag of $366,000. The coverage did not accurately depict our efforts to work collaboratively and in good faith on the dune restoration project affected by the upcoming management change, and contained some claims that were incorrect and misleading. I am writing today to clarify and correct the record.
MVRHS sports highlights
The Vineyarders extended their winning streak to five games with wins over St. John Paul II on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and Nantucket on Saturday, Jan. 7. While the win over the Lions was pretty straightforward (a 9-1 rout at home), the game against the Whalers away was a true thriller.
