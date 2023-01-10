Villanova at DePaul odds, picks and predictions

The Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-3 Big East) battle the DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 1-4) Tuesday. Tip from Wintrust Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET (CBSSN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Villanova vs. DePaul odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Wildcats lost to the No. 11 Xavier Musketeers 88-80 Saturday as a 2-point home favorite. Villanova is just 6-10 against the spread (ATS) on the season, but has covered 3 of its last 5. The Wildcats’ strength is in getting to the line, ranking No. 1 in the country in free-throw percentage (85.7%).

DePaul pushed as an 8-point road underdog in a 78-70 loss to Butler on Jan. 4. The Blue Demons are 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games. They rank 8th in the country in free-throw shooting (78.9%). Their weakness is defense, sitting 327th in opponents’ points per game (75.6).

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Villanova at DePaul odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:32 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Villanova -300 (bet $300 to win $100) | DePaul +220 (bet $100 to win $220)

: Villanova -300 (bet $300 to win $100) | DePaul +220 (bet $100 to win $220) Against the spread (ATS) : Villanova -6.5 (-110) | DePaul +6.5 (-110)

: Villanova -6.5 (-110) | DePaul +6.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 141.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Villanova at DePaul picks and predictions

Prediction

Villanova 74, DePaul 70

PASS.

Villanova is the better team, but at (-300), it is not worth a play on the moneyline.

LEAN DEPAUL +6.5 (-110).

The Blue Demons are 5-2 at home while Villanova is 2-3 on the road and coming off a home loss. DePaul is 2-1-1 ATS in its last 4 games.

DePaul ranks 140th in 3-point FG percentage (34.9%) which is more than Nova can say. The Wildcats also struggle to defend the 3, ranking 251st in opponents’ 3-point FG percentage (34.6%).

Considering the Blue Demons are at home and should get open looks and potentially advantageous calls, back DEPAUL +6.5 (-110).

BET OVER 141.5 (-105).

If there’s 1 thing both teams have been good at it is hitting the projected Over. Villanova is 9-7 O/U this season while DePaul is 8-7-1 O/U. The Wildcats scored 80 on Xavier in their last game. They have 5-5 O/U in their last 10.

DePaul is 2-1-1 O/U in its last 4, all against conference opponents. It also allowed 75.6 PPG, so the Wildcats should be able to score with ease.

Considering the season-long trends, back the OVER 141.5 (-105).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News