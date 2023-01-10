ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

New York Post

Fauci responds to Elon Musk’s calls to prosecute him, release ‘Fauci files’

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday responded to Elon Musk’s calls to prosecute the former chief White House medical advisor and his pledge to release the so-called “Fauci files.” On New Year’s Day, the new CEO of Twitter teased the release of the so-called “Fauci files” in his latest attack on the former NIAID director, who has come under scrutiny for his restrictive policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Musk promised at the time that the files would be released “later this week,” but nearly two weeks later has yet to dump any revelatory documents on Fauci. Last month Musk tweeted, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci”...
TheDailyBeast

‘Iowa Mama Bear’ Cut From Mike Flynn’s Cuckoo Circus

A host of MAGA maniacs are slated to address next weekend’s gathering in a circus tent turned church just outside Nashville, Tennessee.As in previous ReAwaken America events in other venues, the lead crazy will be retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who called for our military to mount a coup after the 2020 election.The speakers list includes Roger Stone, who once said, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill.”Also on the roster is Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy and unhinged conspiracy theorist, who has said that he possesses enough evidence to lock up 300 million people...
NASHVILLE, TN
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
