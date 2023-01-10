Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday responded to Elon Musk’s calls to prosecute the former chief White House medical advisor and his pledge to release the so-called “Fauci files.” On New Year’s Day, the new CEO of Twitter teased the release of the so-called “Fauci files” in his latest attack on the former NIAID director, who has come under scrutiny for his restrictive policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Musk promised at the time that the files would be released “later this week,” but nearly two weeks later has yet to dump any revelatory documents on Fauci. Last month Musk tweeted, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci”...

26 MINUTES AGO