RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Women’s Fund (NVF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding $400,000 in scholarships to women pursuing an education in Nevada. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women, many who are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their educations due to family issues and/or financial constraints.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO