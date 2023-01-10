Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
knpr
Protest highlights ongoing fight over Northern Nevada lithium mine
The fight over Thacker Pass, a lithium-rich area in Northern Nevada, has been raging for months. The state and Lithium America, the company that would be the primary mine investor, say the mine could operate without hurting the environment. The state approved licensing in February 2022. But the people of...
kunr.org
New Reno Police Chief on homelessness, officer mental health and community policing
The former deputy chief of the Stockton Police Department, Kathryn Nance, will be sworn in as Reno’s chief of police in February, and she’s the first woman to lead the department. KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck spoke with Nance about her policing vision. Lucia Starbuck: How do you propose...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Women’s Fund celebrates its 40th anniversary, scholarship applications are open
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Women’s Fund (NVF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding $400,000 in scholarships to women pursuing an education in Nevada. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women, many who are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their educations due to family issues and/or financial constraints.
KOLO TV Reno
New law changes the way traffic violations are treated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
KOLO TV Reno
‘The Sheep Show’ returns to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The Sheep Show” is back and its organizers, the Wild Sheep Foundation, are expecting a record turnout this year at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. This year is the first time in two years that all events will be held 100% in person. The show...
mynews4.com
Shuttered downtown Reno Nugget Casino reopens for one day only - without Awful Awfuls
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nugget Casino in downtown Reno — shuttered for a year and a half — reopened Thursday for one day only. Most casual observers walking along N. Virginia St. didn't even realize the door was slightly ajar, with a paper sign inviting the public inside.
kunr.org
Northern Nevada lithium mine draws Native resistance from across the West
On an icy January morning, a crowd of Native American activists, environmentalists and allies marched to the U.S. District Court in downtown Reno. They were rallying in support of a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed mine at Thacker Pass, near the Nevada-Oregon border. Plaintiffs want the court to overturn...
KOLO TV Reno
Social media and mental health; excessive use linked to teen depression
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With over 1 billion users worldwide on the social media app Tiktok’s popularity is undeniable but that popularity has also been shadowed with criticism the latest being concern about the apps impact on mental health particularly with kids, experts at Reno Behavioral Health help us understand the issue.
Landslide closes Nevada highway for months near Yerington
A section of state highway located near the West Walker River in western Nevada is expected to be closed for an extended period of time due to a massive landslide caused by heavy rain.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to close offices on MLK Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing its offices this coming Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The city will be commemorating the holiday by holding a memorial service on Jan. 15 at 5:00 p.m. in the McKinley Arts and Culture Center located at 925 Riverside Dr. in Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
Families and kids of all ages invited to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s MLK Day of Service
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities,” according to AmeriCorps. Volunteering at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) is one way the whole family can do a community service project together.
KOLO TV Reno
LCSO assures residents they will have law enforcement despite Highway closure
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring residents of the Smith Valley/Wellington area that a law enforcement presence will be maintained in their area despite the closure of Highway 208 due to a rockslide. In a Facebook post, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says...
KOLO TV Reno
New tool allows Douglas County residents to report infrastructure damage
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A new tool provided by Douglas County is allowing residents to report damage to structures and infrastructure in Douglas County. The tool can be accessed here. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag the location in question, and give a detailed account of the issue.
KOLO TV Reno
Mamas for a Cause
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mamas for a Cause is a nonprofit made up of local moms looking to make a difference in the community. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISING DINNER AND AUCTION ON FEBRUARY 11TH, 2023!. We are excited to announce that we have officially selected The...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to hear public comment on proposed Firecreek Crossing casino
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be hearing public comment on the proposed Firecreek Crossing Resort and Casino. Comments can be made Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. via this Zoom link. The nearly 20 acre project site is located on the northwest corner of the intersection of...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s team up to rescue stuck off-roader
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s Offices teamed up Thursday when an off-road enthusiast became stuck in the mud. Washoe’s RAVEN Helicopter Search and Rescue Team also assisted in the rescue of the man, who became stuck south of Silver Springs. After he...
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
2news.com
Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting Faces Additional Charges
The suspect involved in last month's officer-involved shooting in downtown Reno is now facing additional charges. 23-year-old Emanuel Flores-Saldana is already facing numerous charges from Reno and Sparks, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and burglary while in possession of a firearm. The additional charges now...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
KOLO TV Reno
Tip leads to arrest of alleged Walmart robber
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A man who police say robbed a Walmart in Douglas County was arrested on Tuesday thanks to a submitted tip. Curtis Brahic was taken into custody after the release of security camera footage on Jan. 4 lead to him being positively identified as the suspect by police.
