Carson City, NV

knpr

Protest highlights ongoing fight over Northern Nevada lithium mine

The fight over Thacker Pass, a lithium-rich area in Northern Nevada, has been raging for months. The state and Lithium America, the company that would be the primary mine investor, say the mine could operate without hurting the environment. The state approved licensing in February 2022. But the people of...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Women’s Fund celebrates its 40th anniversary, scholarship applications are open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Women’s Fund (NVF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding $400,000 in scholarships to women pursuing an education in Nevada. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women, many who are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their educations due to family issues and/or financial constraints.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

New law changes the way traffic violations are treated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

‘The Sheep Show’ returns to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The Sheep Show” is back and its organizers, the Wild Sheep Foundation, are expecting a record turnout this year at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. This year is the first time in two years that all events will be held 100% in person. The show...
RENO, NV
kunr.org

Northern Nevada lithium mine draws Native resistance from across the West

On an icy January morning, a crowd of Native American activists, environmentalists and allies marched to the U.S. District Court in downtown Reno. They were rallying in support of a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed mine at Thacker Pass, near the Nevada-Oregon border. Plaintiffs want the court to overturn...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Social media and mental health; excessive use linked to teen depression

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With over 1 billion users worldwide on the social media app Tiktok’s popularity is undeniable but that popularity has also been shadowed with criticism the latest being concern about the apps impact on mental health particularly with kids, experts at Reno Behavioral Health help us understand the issue.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno to close offices on MLK Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing its offices this coming Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The city will be commemorating the holiday by holding a memorial service on Jan. 15 at 5:00 p.m. in the McKinley Arts and Culture Center located at 925 Riverside Dr. in Reno.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mamas for a Cause

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mamas for a Cause is a nonprofit made up of local moms looking to make a difference in the community. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISING DINNER AND AUCTION ON FEBRUARY 11TH, 2023!. We are excited to announce that we have officially selected The...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting Faces Additional Charges

The suspect involved in last month's officer-involved shooting in downtown Reno is now facing additional charges. 23-year-old Emanuel Flores-Saldana is already facing numerous charges from Reno and Sparks, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and burglary while in possession of a firearm. The additional charges now...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Tip leads to arrest of alleged Walmart robber

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A man who police say robbed a Walmart in Douglas County was arrested on Tuesday thanks to a submitted tip. Curtis Brahic was taken into custody after the release of security camera footage on Jan. 4 lead to him being positively identified as the suspect by police.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

