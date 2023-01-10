Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
W.T. health agent Omar Johnson to retire
West Tisbury health agent Omar Johnson will be retiring, select board chair Cynthia Mitchell revealed during a Wednesday, Jan. 11 select board meeting. Johnson has been with the town for, as he describes it, “six wonderful years.” Three of those years were during the height of the COVID pandemic when health agents and health institutions collaborated to make testing sites and care for the people.
Dartmouth
DHMC cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap remembered for her dedication to her work, true kindness
A “brilliant researcher [and] gifted clinician and teacher,” Gilstrap brought positive energy to each space in which she found herself, leaving those around her happy and loved. Lauren Gilstrap was larger than life, her research mentor and director of The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice...
Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast
I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
Plymouth Couple Brings the Adventure to You with a Luxury Bus Trip
A Plymouth couple is making waves with their brand-new business that combines the excitement of a party bus with the accommodations of a luxurious Airbnb. They are called Skoolie Inc. Events and they bring the adventure wherever the party calls. How Skoolie Inc, Events Came to Be. The Skoolie Luxury...
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140
Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Bob And Nancy Gardner: A Curve In The Road
Common wisdom tells us that retirement is not the end of the road, but a curve. If that’s true, the road has just gotten a lot more curvy for Bob and Nancy Gardner of Harwich, as Nancy has just retired from her 26-year career at Cape Cod 5, following Bob’s 2020 retirement after 50 years at Pate’s Restaurant in Chatham.
capeandislands.org
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
O.B. moves toward nip ban
At its Tuesday meeting, the Oak Bluffs select board took up potentially banning the sale of plastic nip bottles — bottles of alcohol under 100mL. Select board chair Ryan Ruley said the town has mulled over the potential nip ban for a while, and has been remotivated by Nantucket’s successful enactment of a similar restriction. Nantucket’s new bylaw aimed at reducing litter was approved overwhelmingly by voters at their annual town meeting last year, in a 496-73 vote.
Weymouth Police searching for missing teen
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
Martha's Vineyard Times
To beach or not to beach
The Trustees of Reservations manages 120 miles of coastline in the commonwealth, and has worked to protect the ecosystems of the properties on the Island for 60 years. TTOR’s current contract to protect Norton Point, which is owned by Dukes County, expires at the end of March this year, and the town of Edgartown is poised to take over the task.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Meshacket Commons approved by Edgartown ZBA
The Edgartown zoning board of appeals unanimously approved granting a comprehensive permit to the Meshacket Commons affordable housing project. The project can now move forward, with several allowances permitted. Meshacket Commons was awarded as an affordable housing project to be developed by Affirmative Investments and Island Housing Trust (IHT) in...
Here Are the Three Top Restaurants in New Bedford According to Food Network
If you're a restaurant owner, having Food Network highlight your product is the dream. Luckily for us SouthCoasters, restaurants are in abundance -- and with something for everyone. Three New Bedford establishments, in particular, seem to have outshined the competition by making it onto Food Network's website, listed under the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Donaroma’s faces eviction from airport business park
Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping Services, owned by Edgartown select board chair Michael Donaroma, in the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Business Park may be facing eviction. During the Thursday afternoon airport commission meeting, airport director Geoff Freeman shared the various issues they have had with Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping. Multiple tenants had issues, such as business requirement negligence, inactivity, or a lack of insurance. Airport property manager Kevin Brennan had to work over several years to get things in order, according to Freeman.
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
commonwealthmagazine.org
Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal
ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
whdh.com
Woman who bought Revere condo from missing Cohasset woman says she planned to move to D.C.
BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman who purchased a condo from Ana Walshe said the rushed deal was done in cash and it was mentioned that the 39-year-old mother of three was planning to move to the nation’s capital. Laura Sylvan said it was a roughly $200,000 cash deal and...
