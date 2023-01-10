ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

W.T. health agent Omar Johnson to retire

West Tisbury health agent Omar Johnson will be retiring, select board chair Cynthia Mitchell revealed during a Wednesday, Jan. 11 select board meeting. Johnson has been with the town for, as he describes it, “six wonderful years.” Three of those years were during the height of the COVID pandemic when health agents and health institutions collaborated to make testing sites and care for the people.
WEST TISBURY, MA
FUN 107

Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast

I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140

Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Bob And Nancy Gardner: A Curve In The Road

Common wisdom tells us that retirement is not the end of the road, but a curve. If that’s true, the road has just gotten a lot more curvy for Bob and Nancy Gardner of Harwich, as Nancy has just retired from her 26-year career at Cape Cod 5, following Bob’s 2020 retirement after 50 years at Pate’s Restaurant in Chatham.
HARWICH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

O.B. moves toward nip ban

At its Tuesday meeting, the Oak Bluffs select board took up potentially banning the sale of plastic nip bottles — bottles of alcohol under 100mL. Select board chair Ryan Ruley said the town has mulled over the potential nip ban for a while, and has been remotivated by Nantucket’s successful enactment of a similar restriction. Nantucket’s new bylaw aimed at reducing litter was approved overwhelmingly by voters at their annual town meeting last year, in a 496-73 vote.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth Police searching for missing teen

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

To beach or not to beach

The Trustees of Reservations manages 120 miles of coastline in the commonwealth, and has worked to protect the ecosystems of the properties on the Island for 60 years. TTOR’s current contract to protect Norton Point, which is owned by Dukes County, expires at the end of March this year, and the town of Edgartown is poised to take over the task.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Meshacket Commons approved by Edgartown ZBA

The Edgartown zoning board of appeals unanimously approved granting a comprehensive permit to the Meshacket Commons affordable housing project. The project can now move forward, with several allowances permitted. Meshacket Commons was awarded as an affordable housing project to be developed by Affirmative Investments and Island Housing Trust (IHT) in...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Donaroma’s faces eviction from airport business park

Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping Services, owned by Edgartown select board chair Michael Donaroma, in the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Business Park may be facing eviction. During the Thursday afternoon airport commission meeting, airport director Geoff Freeman shared the various issues they have had with Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping. Multiple tenants had issues, such as business requirement negligence, inactivity, or a lack of insurance. Airport property manager Kevin Brennan had to work over several years to get things in order, according to Freeman.
EDGARTOWN, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal

ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
FALMOUTH, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy