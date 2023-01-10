Man charged after troopers find meth during routine stop in Mannington

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after troopers found meth during a routine stop in Mannington.

On Jan. 7, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine patrol of the area of Buffalo Brink Road in Mannington when they observed a red GMC Sierra failing to maintain lane control, according to a criminal complaint.

Rickey Jarvis

Upon performing a traffic stop on the vehicle, troopers made contact with Rickey Jarvis, 63, of Mannington, who told them there was a firearm underneath the passenger seat of the vehicle, troopers said.

When Jarvis was asked to exit the vehicle for troopers’ safety, he gave permission for troopers to retrieve the firearm, and while doing so troopers found a “black magnetic box” in plain view, according to the complaint.

Troopers opened the container and found a substance that Jarvis confirmed was methamphetamine; a search of Jarvis’ person resulted in troopers locating “multiple” bags, troopers said.

Jarvis has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

