ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mannington, WV

Man charged after troopers find meth during routine stop in Mannington

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F57x3_0k9wDXUb00

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after troopers found meth during a routine stop in Mannington.

On Jan. 7, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine patrol of the area of Buffalo Brink Road in Mannington when they observed a red GMC Sierra failing to maintain lane control, according to a criminal complaint.

Police investigation underway after body found near Fairmont Gateway Connector
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wC52_0k9wDXUb00
Rickey Jarvis

Upon performing a traffic stop on the vehicle, troopers made contact with Rickey Jarvis, 63, of Mannington, who told them there was a firearm underneath the passenger seat of the vehicle, troopers said.

When Jarvis was asked to exit the vehicle for troopers’ safety, he gave permission for troopers to retrieve the firearm, and while doing so troopers found a “black magnetic box” in plain view, according to the complaint.

Woman charged following Fairmont gas station robbery

Troopers opened the container and found a substance that Jarvis confirmed was methamphetamine; a search of Jarvis’ person resulted in troopers locating “multiple” bags, troopers said.

Jarvis has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wajr.com

Fairmont traffic stop yields quantity of marijuana, one arrest

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have arrested a Fairmont man for felony marijuana possession after a traffic stop on January 9. Troopers stopped a vehicle on Rt. 250 in Fairmont due to an expired inspection sticker and said they immediately smelled the odor of marijuana. When the...
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man charged for drugs after Doddridge County traffic stop

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County. On Jan. 7, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department observed a white GMC Acadia traveling in the area of Route 50 westbound in Doddridge County crossing the “fog line” multiple times, according to a […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Heroin, fentanyl, meth among drugs found during fugitive arrest

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies joined in apprehending a fugitive in Barbour County on Wednesday, officials said. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force arrested 65-year-old James Marklin Mayle, according to a release from the BCSO.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Route 2 closed in Brooke County due to accident

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Authorities tell 7NEWS that a portion of Route 2 is closed Friday evening from Beech Bottom to Wellsburg in Brooke County. Authorities say a car flipped over and fire trucks and police are on the scene. Traffic is backed up for miles. Earlier Friday,...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month. 51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
FAIRMONT, WV
wajr.com

‘Extremely intoxicated’ Fairmont man accused of crashing into police, injuring officers during Mon County pursuit

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is accused of ramming two Westover police cruisers and injuring four officers in a Sunday pursuit. Deputies from Monongalia County were patrolling University Towne Centre Drive when they observed Tai Howser, 21, swerving all over the road and being unable to maintain his lane while driving 65 in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.
WESTOVER, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in White Hall Friday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. northbound on Rt. 250 near the intersection of Colfax Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. Officials said the car that rolled over was the only...
WHITE HALL, WV
WTRF- 7News

Former Belmont County doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substance pills

A former doctor in Ohio was found guilty for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Officials […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy