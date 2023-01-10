Damar Hamlin has now been released from the Buffalo hospital where he was being treated after recently getting transferred there, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. Hamlin was moved from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday, where he spent the majority of his time after his collapse. Things just keep looking better and better for Hamlin. This great news comes nearly nine days after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO