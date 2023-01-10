Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal
Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
saturdaytradition.com
Caitlin Clark, star Iowa hoops guard, comments on controversial technical foul call
Caitlin Clark addressed a technical foul that she received in Iowa’s win over Northwestern on Wednesday night. The technical foul was assessed to Clark in the 3rd quarter after she expressed frustration with herself for missing a shot. The officials blew the whistle on Clark and Northwestern guard Jasmine McWilliams missed the technical free throws for the Wildcats.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Murray updates recovery plans after beating Michigan, thanks Iowa fans for support at home
Kris Murray may have been feeling pretty sore after how long he played against Michigan on Thursday. Murray updated what he’s going to do to recover at the post game presser. Iowa battled all night long and earned a 93-84 overtime win over the Wolverines. Murray played 45 minutes...
saturdaytradition.com
Terry Lockett Jr., former Michigan State WR, announces transfer destination
Terry Lockett Jr. has transferred, but he isn’t going very far. The former Michigan State WR announced that he will be headed an hour southeast to play for Eastern Michigan. Lockett posted the news on Twitter on Thursday, alongside a picture of himself in the Eagles uniform with the word “committed.”
saturdaytradition.com
B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023
One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
saturdaytradition.com
Walter Rouse, veteran Stanford OL transfer, announces B1G commitment
Walter Rouse was a player that made a surprising decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after 4 years of starting at Stanford. Rouse took time and announced on his Twitter page on Wednesday that will be enrolling at Nebraska to play as a graduate student. Rouse started 11 of...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa City store begins selling hilarious Caitlin Clark themed shirt after questionable technical foul
Caitlin Clark picked up a questionable technical foul call recently after letting an expletive slip during the Northwestern game. A store in Iowa City took advantage of the opportunity and thought of an interesting way to sell some Iowa hoops shirts. RAYGUN sells clothing and home goods with multiple stores...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills defender released from Buffalo hospital
Damar Hamlin has now been released from the Buffalo hospital where he was being treated after recently getting transferred there, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. Hamlin was moved from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday, where he spent the majority of his time after his collapse. Things just keep looking better and better for Hamlin. This great news comes nearly nine days after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football.
saturdaytradition.com
College football coaches reportedly considering changes to signing dates, bowl requirements
According to various reports, college football coaches at the FBS level are considering more tweaks and changes across the sport. During the recent 2023 AFCA conference, ESPN’s David M. Hale and Adam Rittenberg reported there is the potential for a trio of tweaks across college football. Those issues include an earlier signing day, extending the current bowl eligibility and reevaluating the limits on on-field coaches.
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan
Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood comments on early development of Illinois newcomer Zacharie Perrin
After the addition of French power forward Zacharie Perrin last month, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood spoke about the progress he has been making early on in his time with the Illini. Like many college players, Perrin didn’t come in already as a polished NBA prospect, but Underwood praised the...
