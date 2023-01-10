Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Hundreds of Medina Valley High School students participate in ‘You Make a Difference Day’
SAN ANTONIO – Medina Valley High School students are giving back on Friday, by working on different community service projects. Hundreds of students from Medina Valley High School participated in “You Make a Difference Day.”. The event is student driven and it’s the second year that it is...
KSAT 12
San Antonio, Hill Country in rare crossroad of two upcoming solar eclipses
SAN ANTONIO – Texas, and more specifically some areas of San Antonio and the Hill Country, have the rare luck of seeing two solar eclipses within six months. The first is an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and the second is a total solar eclipse, which will occur on April 8, 2024.
news4sanantonio.com
Free education and job training available to qualified San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO — The pandemic highlighted many things in Alamo City, including employers feeling the pains of not being able to hire or find qualified workers. Last summer, the city created the Ready to Work Initiative. The goal is to provide free education and job training to qualified San Antonians. It will also get critical job vacancies filled by investing in our very own people. So far, close to 10,000 people have applied to the ready-to-work program. Program participant Crystal Wilson said she found their information on Social Media. “If I didn’t click that button Facebook “learn more”, I would not be here today,” said Wilson.
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
KENS 5
'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital
SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past seven years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake student makes history, wins $10K scholarship from SA Stock Show & Rodeo contest
SAN ANTONIO – A student has won a $10,000 scholarship from the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Western Art Contest, the first from Canyon Lake High School. Baten Evans’ “Rodeo Metal Rooster” sculpture won this year’s annual art competition. The contest required artists to...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Insects found flying inside bakery bread case, crawling on sweets
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspection reports revealed a bakery with a roach problem, insects found crawling on bread and sweets in another market and a Chinese buffet with a history of low scores that did even worse when health inspectors recently visited. Here’s what KSAT Investigates reporter Tim...
San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter extends happy hour, adds Sunday dinner service
The nationally renowned eatery also is no longer taking a break between lunch and dinner service.
Tickets to sixth annual Texas Whiskey Festival now on sale
The event includes a VIP dinner with special tastings plus a daylong festival, and tickets are available separately for each.
KSAT 12
Pleasanton community hosting barbecue plate sale for woman who had hands, feet amputated after giving birth
SAN ANTONIO – The Pleasanton community is hosting a barbecue plate sale for a local woman who had to have her hands and feet amputated after developing a life-threatening infection just days after delivering her second child. Krystina Pacheco delivered a healthy baby girl via cesarean section on Oct....
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
KSAT 12
Have a gently used book? Donate it to soldiers in need
If you have some gently used books you’re looking to get rid of, donate them to soldiers in need during Operation Book Drop. Gunn Auto Dealerships and Collision Centers in San Antonio are accepting gently used books until Jan. 21. These books will be sent through Soldiers’ Angels, a...
KWTX
A local two-month-old is battling RSV and pneumonia at a San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is currently in the hospital with their two-month-old who’s battling two very serious illnesses. “We want to bring him home. We want his sister to have her brother. We want normalcy again,” said Coy’s mom, Margaret Martin. Coy...
KSAT 12
North East ISD police working to ID individuals in social media altercation video from Roosevelt High
SAN ANTONIO – A video circulating on social media led to an investigation after a fight at Roosevelt High School involving individuals who were not students at the school, according to district officials. The fight broke out around lunchtime Thursday in one of the school’s bathrooms after a Roosevelt...
The Amusement Park in Hidden in the Big City of Seguin, Texas
If you are looking for some amusement park thrills in Sout Texas and don't feel like driving to the big city, you are in luck. Located in Segun, Texas, which has a population of just over 30,000 is ZDT Amusement Park. ZDT's Amusement park is located inside the Seguin city...
Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition
The new Piatti Provisions shop will sell specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.
KSAT 12
Black contemporary artists share culture, life experiences at new art exhibit in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio artists are sharing their stories and experiences at a new exhibit called “Between Yesterday & Tomorrow: Perspectives from Black Contemporary Artists of San Antonio.”. The exhibit is located at Culture Commons Gallery behind City Hall at 115 Plaza De Armas. “This exhibition is...
KSAT 12
‘Who wants to pay $20 for an omelet?’ Egg prices bite bakery
Inside Meemo’s Bakery and Cafe in San Antonio, they crack a lot of eggs. Problem is, the price of eggs is cracking the budget. “We use anywhere from 10 to 15 cases of eggs a week,” said owner Amber Gonzalez. “That’s a lot.”. That’s 2,700 eggs...
foxsanantonio.com
School lunch debt is racking up in local districts after federal program ends
SAN ANTONIO—A new report from the School Lunch Association shows districts across the country are dealing with mounting debt from families unable to put money in their child's account. For the last two years, the United States Department of Agriculture funded free lunch programs for every K-12 student. That...
San Antonio Current
A house once owned by late-1800s San Antonio politician John Henry Kirkpatrick is for sale
John Henry Kirkpatrick represented San Antonio in the Texas House of Representatives back in the 1890s, and in 1917, after his time in the Lege, built a home in the Westfort area, just south of Mahncke Park. After a major restoration by an Alamo City-based house flipper, Kirkpatrick's 4,300-square-foot home...
