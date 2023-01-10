ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Free education and job training available to qualified San Antonians

SAN ANTONIO — The pandemic highlighted many things in Alamo City, including employers feeling the pains of not being able to hire or find qualified workers. Last summer, the city created the Ready to Work Initiative. The goal is to provide free education and job training to qualified San Antonians. It will also get critical job vacancies filled by investing in our very own people. So far, close to 10,000 people have applied to the ready-to-work program. Program participant Crystal Wilson said she found their information on Social Media. “If I didn’t click that button Facebook “learn more”, I would not be here today,” said Wilson.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past seven years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Have a gently used book? Donate it to soldiers in need

If you have some gently used books you’re looking to get rid of, donate them to soldiers in need during Operation Book Drop. Gunn Auto Dealerships and Collision Centers in San Antonio are accepting gently used books until Jan. 21. These books will be sent through Soldiers’ Angels, a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Q92

The Amusement Park in Hidden in the Big City of Seguin, Texas

If you are looking for some amusement park thrills in Sout Texas and don't feel like driving to the big city, you are in luck. Located in Segun, Texas, which has a population of just over 30,000 is ZDT Amusement Park. ZDT's Amusement park is located inside the Seguin city...
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy