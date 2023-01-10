Tyler’s Bishop Strickland thanks Gov. Abbott for President Biden letter, claims Biden abdicated responsibility

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Bishop of the Diocese of Tyler, Joseph E. Strickland, tweeted his thanks for Gov. Greg Abbott hand delivering a letter about the border to President Biden on Sun. Jan. 8.

Bishop Strickland claims that Biden has abdicated his federal responsibility and that “Innocent children of God are suffering.”

Here’s the full text of the Bishop’s tweet :

“Thank you Governor Abbott. Biden has abdicated his federal responsibility for dealing with this crisis & you are vilified for doing what you can as the governor of one border state. Please continue to advocate for real border control. Innocent children of God are suffering.”

The letter was delivered to Biden at his first visit to the border during his presidency. The letter claims that President Biden’s actions on border security are “$20 billion too little and two years too late.”

Abbott’s letter asks Biden to allow the implementation of the “Remain-in-Mexico policy”, to continue building the southern border wall and to make Mexican drug cartels be designated as foreign terrorist organizations.



