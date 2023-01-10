Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Related
Two men dead after murder-suicide at Caldwell home, police say
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police detectives are investigating what they say appears to be a murder-suicide after a domestic disturbance Friday morning. Officers called at 6:30 a.m. Friday about a stabbing on Shelburne Street found two men on the floor of a home, both with multiple stab wounds. One man was dead, the other was conscious and breathing, according to the Caldwell Police Department.
Post Register
Minor traffic accident on Eagle Rd. with empty school bus
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A school bus rear-ended a motorist on northbound Eagle Rd on Friday. We reached out to Ada County Sheriff's Department and West Ada School District to make sure no kids were on the bus and that no injuries had been reported. The school bus was...
Two Suspects Don’t Escape After Help From K-9s In Caldwell
Caldwell, Idaho - Big day for the Caldwell Police Department on January 12 with the arrest of a very dangerous fugitive, 22 year-old Adam Ramirez. Yesterday, the Caldwell Police Department with a joint effort with Ada County Sheriff's Office - ACTION Team, Meridian Police Department IMPACT Team, and the Idaho Department of Corrections - Probation and Parole.
Post Register
Police: Caldwell Police investigate stabbing after domestic disturbance
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — --UPDATE-- Preliminary results from the Caldwell Police Department have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males. Caldwell Police detectives are investigating a murder after what seems to be a domestic disturbance on Friday. At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a...
Two Are Dead After Early Morning Murder Suicide In Caldwell
UPDATE (4:30 PM) Preliminary results have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males. The coroner’s office will release the names. Caldwell, Idaho - At 6:30 a.m., officers in Caldwell responded to a 911 call for a stabbing that occurred on Shelburne street. When the officers arrived they discovered two males on the floor of the home with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. One of them was deceased upon arrival.
10-year-old Boy on Scooter Hit by Pickup in Meridian, Dies in Hospital
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a 10-year-old boy on a scooter was hit by a car Monday evening in Meridian. Meridian Police revealed Thursday morning the death of the 10-year-old following the crash Jan. 9, at the intersection of Locust Grove Rd and Chateau Dr at around 6:05 p.m. The young boy had been on a scooter when he was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been turning. The child was taken to St. Alphonsus Medcial Center then to St. Luke's Medical Center in critical condition. According to Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle, the boy died on Tuesday from blunt force injuries. Meridian Police said Thursday the crash remains under investigation and not citations or arrests have been made.
Nampa Police Say Murder Suspect Is On The Run And Dangerous
Nampa police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder after discovering a body in a Nampa apartment on Monday evening (1/9). According to Nampa police, they received a call about a "deceased individual" in an apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N. Apparently, the person who called the police along with others in the community hadn't seen the victim in several days. This led to the discovery of the body in the apartment. According to their post on social media, they are treating the case as a homicide and posted on Tuesday afternoon that they needed the public's help in catching the murderer.
Idaho Man Indicted for Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death
IDAHO - A 36-year-old Idaho man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of the victim. The indictment alleges that on May 17, 2022, 36-year-old Tanner Lee Goforth knowingly and intentionally distributed a substance containing fentanyl, and that substance resulted in the death of the victim.
kmvt
Early morning incident on I-84 claims the life of Mountain Home man
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home man is dead following an accident on Interstate 84. The incident happened Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30, in the eastbound lanes at milepost 161. Idaho State Police say the 58-year-old crossed the median in his pickup, through the westbound lanes, and...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho man indicted for federal hate crime after allegedly driving car at LGBTQ residents
BOISE — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on Jan. 10, charging an Idaho man with a hate crime. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 12, Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, attempted to cause bodily injury to two people in Boise by driving his car at them. This assault, the indictment alleges, was motivated by the actual and perceived sexual orientation of the victims.
Post Register
Getaway driver and dangerous fugitive arrested in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — On January 12, 2023, 22-year-old Adam Ramirez, who is described as a dangerous and wanted fugitive, was arrested. His getaway driver, 20-year-old Ricardo Palominos was also arrested. The Caldwell Police Department conducted a joint operation with the assistance of the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACTION...
ISP: driver's medical emergency caused fatal crash
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-84 in Gooding County at milepost 161. According to ISP, a 58-year-old man from Mountain Home was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed over the median and traveled through the westbound lanes, before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of the roadway.
Police investigating homicide after finding woman dead inside apartment
Nampa police are investigating after discovering a dead woman inside an apartment. Police responded to a 911 call Monday night reporting a dead person inside an apartment in the 1800 block of First Street North in Nampa. The 911 caller, and others on scene, had gone to the apartment to check on the woman because they had not heard from her for several days, according to a Nampa Police Department press release. Nampa Police detectives are investigating the case as a homicide and have not yet identified a suspect, the release said. They are following up on leads and persons of interest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 208-343-COPS or at 208343cops.com. The victim’s identity is not being released, pending family notification, the release said.
Post Register
Idaho man indicted for hate crime against LGBTQ residents
Boise, ID (CBS2) — On Wednesday, January 10, 2023, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, with a hate crime. According to the indictment in Boise on October 12, 2022, Lehigh attempted to injure two people by driving his car at them. The alleged incident was motivated by the sexual orientation of the victims.
Post Register
Mountain Home Police arrest 2 after infant dies
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On January 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m. Mountain Home Police and Elmore County Ambulance responded to a residence in the city for a report of an unresponsive infant. Life-saving measures were attempted and the infant was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased.
Dirty laundry: Meridian woman is indicted for embezzling over $1.7 million
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Catherine Skidmore from Meridian, aged 55, who was the Secretary-Treasurer for the Black Canyon Irrigation District (BCID), has been indicted for embezzling at least $1,792,000. She is charged with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering. Skidmore was the Secretary-Treasurer for the...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho woman indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $1.7 million from irrigation district
BOISE – A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment charging Catherine Skidmore, 55, of Meridian, with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. As alleged in the indictment, Skidmore was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation...
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
Bogus Basin skier rescued from backcountry canyon after overnight search
BOISE, Idaho — Several Idaho search crews rescued a man after he lost both his skis in a small avalanche on the back side of Bogus Basin Monday night. The overnight search required several well-equipped teams, including 15 members of the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit. According to a Facebook post, the skier traveled out of bounds at the mountain area in the dark and ended up in a backcountry canyon.
Comments / 0