Rochelle, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

Elementary board: District facilities update presented

ROCHELLE — At Tuesday's meeting of the Rochelle Elementary District Board of Education, Superintendent Jason Harper provided an update on district facilities and future projects. He said that in recent years, facility plans have shifted and have been reshaped due to supply chain issues and “all sorts of things...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Letter: CAN sends thanks for shopping trip help

The Rochelle Community Action Network (CAN) would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Rochelle community for their continued loyalty in supporting the CAN Children’s Christmas Shopping Trip. This year, because of the generosity of local individuals, civic groups, businesses and community groups, we were able to provide a $75 gift card for approximately 225 Rochelle children. Along with our donated used coats, again this year we were able to buy new coats through Operation Warm Coats.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

2023 From the Heart Cash Calendar winners drawn

On Thursday at the Ogle County community room in Rochelle, the 2023 winners of the From the Heart Cash Calendar were drawn by members of the organization’s board and representatives from nonprofits that From the Heart benefits. Winners can be found in the Rochelle News-Leader and online at fromtheheartrochelle.org. The 15th annual From the Heart Gala & Auction will be held Feb. 4.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com

IRS sends out 12 million refunds

The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. Jefferson students create flower garden using metal. Jefferson High School...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Finkboner named RCH high performer of 2022

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital has named Jennifer Finkboner as its’ 2022 high performer of the year. Jen was selected among the 12 high performers of the month in 2022. She has been employed at the hospital for three years in its food and nutrition department. Jen was...
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford says no to chickens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple fire agencies were on the scene of a blaze at a Freeport business Wednesday night. Crews were called to Mowery Auto Parts on N. Van Buren Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. Multiple box alarms had been called. Smoke could still be seen coming from the building hours later. It was not […]
FREEPORT, IL
WSPY NEWS

Rural bus crash leave six students uninjured

Six students from Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 were uninjured following a bus crash with a pickup truck at the Somonauk Road and Shabbona Grove intersection before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The students ranged from elementary to high school age. The bus was picking up students when the crash occurred, resulting...
HINCKLEY, IL
x1071.com

Jo Daviess County Man Arrested For Meth in Grant County

K9 Vezer assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Department with a drug arrest on Saturday. That’s when the Sheriff’s department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 11 in Hazel Green. 21 year old Colton Coonts of Lena, Illinois was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Grant County K9 Vezer assisted and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. An investigation was done and Coontz was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine and Manufacturing and Delivering Methamphetamine. Coonts was taken to the Grant County Jail and is awaiting his court appearance. So far,K9 Vezer has been deployed 50 times for various roles and has assisted with 19 arrests since he joined the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in August 2022.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people hurt in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County

MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
starvedrock.media

New Drug Charges For Streator Woman

On probation for drug dealing, a Streator woman faces new drug charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Janessa Phillips was in an Ottawa courtroom Tuesday morning hearing that she's charged with two felony counts of dealing cocaine. The alleged sales happened in June. Phillips is being jailed on a million dollars bond. She was...
STREATOR, IL

