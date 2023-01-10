Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Another Georgia Player Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
It's been a pretty busy 24 hours for Georgia football players as the NCAA transfer portal is suddenly filling up with them. With the latest entry, the number is now four in 24 hours. According to DawgsHQ, former four-star linebacker Trezmen Marshall had entered the transfer portal. Marshall has ...
New Details Emerge From Garrett Riley's Contract At Clemson
After firing Brandon Streeter on Thursday, Clemson wasted no time hiring TCU's Garrett Riley as its newest offensive coordinator. TCU's offense was tremendous under Riley this season, averaging 38.9 points per game. Riley, the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, won ...
Viral Kirby Smart Pre-Game Speech Wasn't From National Title Game
Following Georgia's blowout win over TCU in the national title game, an audio clip of Kirby Smart's pregame speech surfaced on Twitter. It was pretty intense. "Go out there and f--- their ass up," Smart said. "Don't think about the scoreboard, don't think about s---. Think about knocking the ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
Clemson 'Targeting' Top Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are reportedly targeting a big name for their recently-opened offensive coordinator role. According to college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the ACC powerhouse is looking to poach TCU OC and reigning Broyles Award winner Garrett ...
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Offensive Coordinator Decision
Mere hours after dismissing Brandon Streeter as their offensive coordinator, the Clemson Tigers have a new one. He just so happens to be one of the best in college football. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Clemson are set to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to fill the role. Riley ...
Clemson Fans Praising Dabo Swinney's Latest Hire
Clemson is reportedly making a major coaching change. The Tigers fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday, and they have a decorated replacement in sight. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Clemson is expected to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Fans praised head ...
Look: Aaron Murray Names Greatest Georgia Player Of All-Time
Georgia is fresh off back-to-back championships after it blew out TCU on Monday night. It was a game that was over by halftime as the Bulldogs were up 38-7. They ended up scoring 65 and not allowing any more points in the blowout win. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was a big part of that game after he ...
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing
Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports. Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
Look: Kirby Smart's Final Top 25 Ballot Is Going Viral
We're two days removed from the conclusion of the 2022 college football season, which means it's time for the final Coaches' Poll of the season. And Kirby Smart had an interesting one to say the least. The Georgia head coach had his title-winning Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the country ...
Look: PETA Is Not Happy With College Football Mascot
PETA is not happy with a famous college football mascot. The animal rights organization doesn't want the University of Georgia to continue using a live Bulldog mascot. This comes in the wake of the school winning its second straight national title in football. "As the back-to-back national ...
13WMAZ's Katelyn Heck and husband Justin welcome twin boys!
MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ's morning team has grown by two!. Katelyn Heck and her husband Justin welcomed twin boys Monday afternoon, just before the Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff National Championship!. Meet Jackson and Bennett!. Jackson arrived first, checking in at 5 pounds and 11 ounces. Bennett...
