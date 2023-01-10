ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision

Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless.  During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Seacoast Current

Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion

Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement.  According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement

Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would.  According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Larson Announcement

Kyle Larson plans to make his first bid at racing in the Indianapolis 500 in 2024. The deal was announced on Thursday, outlining a plan for Larson to make his first attempt to qualify for the Memorial Day classic with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. “I’m super excited,” Larson told ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future

After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
CINCINNATI, OH
PennLive.com

Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future

Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

Derek Carr's Parting Gift To Raiders Teammates Going Viral

This week Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr announced that he has officially played his final down for the Silver & Black. But he made sure to leave his teammates with a memorable parting gift. Photos shared on Instagram via al_jewler show that Carr had several custom pendants made for ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
