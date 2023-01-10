Read full article on original website
DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team
Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion
Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement
Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
Texans: 'Hire Sean Payton, Fire Everybody Else'?
The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!
NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Larson Announcement
Kyle Larson plans to make his first bid at racing in the Indianapolis 500 in 2024. The deal was announced on Thursday, outlining a plan for Larson to make his first attempt to qualify for the Memorial Day classic with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. “I’m super excited,” Larson told ...
Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future
After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout
Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future
Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
NFL
Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB
It's all but official now. Derek Carr and the Raiders are taking steps to finalize their split, with the team evaluating the trade market for the quarterback, who said goodbye to the franchise and its fans in a statement posted to social media on Thursday. Carr was benched prior to...
Derek Carr's Parting Gift To Raiders Teammates Going Viral
This week Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr announced that he has officially played his final down for the Silver & Black. But he made sure to leave his teammates with a memorable parting gift. Photos shared on Instagram via al_jewler show that Carr had several custom pendants made for ...
Broncos coaching odds show clear favorite in Denver and it’s not Harbaugh
There is a betting favorite to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it’s not Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. We have approached another NFL coaching carousel where Jim Harbaugh is once again a potential candidate. Last year, he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but opted to...
Football World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Heisman Winner
Charles White, USC's all-time rushing leader and the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner, died Wednesday at age 64. The College Football Hall of Famer died of cancer in Newport Beach, according to a statement from the university. "Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans," USC athletic ...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
