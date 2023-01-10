Read full article on original website
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning
If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
What’s going on with the snow in NYC?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Where’s the snow?!? Whether you’re relieved not to have to shovel or upset to miss out on snowball fights, there’s no question that this winter has been somewhat confusing for people expecting snow accumulation. There’s been less than an inch of snow across New York City so far this season, according […]
brownstoner.com
‘Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico’ Street Sign Was Changed to ‘Graham Ave,’ Then Quickly Restored
Williamsburg residents awoke to a surprise today: The “Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico” street sign that hangs above traffic on corner of the busy thoroughfare and Moore Street was removed and replaced with a sign simply reading “Graham Ave.”. Alarm spread on social media after Instagram account...
NYC 24/7 speed cameras raked in about $100M for the city, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City drivers’ need for speed is lining the city’s pockets with millions of dollars. In the five months since New York City implemented 24/7 speed cameras, there have been nearly 3 million violations and the city has raked in nearly $100 million, according to the New York City Comptroller’s […]
Why must Staten Islanders’ tolls, fares subsidize everyone else? (letter to the editor)
Cincinnati, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and many other “mid-sized” American cities have populations in the mid-300,000′s. Staten Island has a population of around a half-million. We, nevertheless, are subject to the tyranny of the other four boroughs. As Tom Wrobleski stated in his column, our decision making is often determined by how things are done elsewhere, despite the fact that our issues are often very different.
Flight delays: Newark Liberty among the nation’s worst airports, study finds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Newark Liberty International Airport has the second highest number of flight delays of any airport in the United States, a recent study has found. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in the country in 2022 — and only one airport had more than nearby Newark, the study found.
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
Is there a chance of snow in latest New York City forecast? National Weather Service details upcoming week.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A lack of snow has been the status quo for New York City to start the winter season, and this week’s forecast shows no opportunity for accumulation to break the trend. An overnight storm that carried the possibility of registering the first measurable snowfall...
Baya Bar becomes a franchise superstar . . . and Staten Islanders made him do it | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A round of juice shots go to owners of 22 Baya Bar franchises throughout New York City, Louisiana, Utah and, soon, beyond. The franchise, brainchild of New Dorp resident Billy Loesch, landed on a list of “2023 Franchise 500″ by Entrepreneur magazine. Baya...
NYC'S SHOPLIFTING SPIKE: Adams tells WINS, 'There's a small number of people who are causing havoc in our city'
Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday spoke exclusively with 1010 WINS reporter Juliet Papa about issues affecting the city and what’s on his agenda for 2023 now that he is no longer in his “rookie year.” The takeaways:
Staten Island’s turbulent 2022 housing market in line with nationwide trends, experts say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s housing market mirrored the widespread turbulence of national real estate in 2022, experts say, as inflation, soaring interest rates and elevated sales prices combined to cause a slowdown here and across many other towns and cities in the United States. “The market was...
pix11.com
Boy told mom 'be calm' before being swept away in floodwater
The mother of a 5-year-old boy missing in floodwaters from California’s epic winter storms says she thought it was safe to drive across a creek flowing over the road she drove to school every day. Boy told mom ‘be calm’ before being swept away in …. The...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] This Couple's 450 Sq Ft Upper West Side Studio is Full of Color and Prewar Charm
This apartment was Maria Vasquez’s first place without roommates, so she knew she wanted to find the perfect spot. Coming from a previous apartment that was quite dark, her non-negotiables included lots of natural light and access to the outdoors. Located on New York City's Upper West Side, Maria's studio sits across the street from Riverside Park and is only a 10-minute walk to Central Park. It has oversized windows and faces south, letting tons of natural light in each day. “Once I saw the inside of the apartment, I fell in love with its character,” Maria says. “It’s in a well-maintained pre-war building with gorgeous details. The crown molding and frames around the windows sealed the deal. I also loved how even though it’s a studio, there’s still plenty of room to have a comfortable bedroom and living space."
pix11.com
Celebrity hairstylist shows hairstyle trends that made the cut for 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Change up your everyday look with a fun new hairstyle that’s trendy and chic. Celebrity hairstylist Lisa Chiccine joined New York Living on Friday to show the latest hairstyle trends for this year, and a quick, easy way to cut bangs. Watch the video...
Mystery train: ‘The Wanderers’ check out eerie remnants of old North Shore rail line in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - There was a time when Staten Island had three rail lines. There was a North Shore branch and a South Beach branch to go along with the one known today as the Staten Island Railway. That last one is the only line we have left, even...
First Alert Weather: Common sense steps to take to prepare for storms
NEW YORK - With the frequency and intensity of damaging storms on the rise, there are common steps we need to take now to get ready. The new year is a time for resolutions, and with every passing year bringing more violent storms, here are some important weather resolutions we need to make, and keep.Know your riskReduce your riskUpdate your insuranceHave a planMeet your neighborsIf there's been flooding in your neighborhood in the past, there will be more flooding the future. If you live in New York City, the flood hazard mapper from the Department of City Planning is a great place...
Resort company announces plans for multi-billion dollar casino on Long Island
The casino development would include hotels, restaurants, a performance venue and convention space.
When Can New York See the Once-In-a-Lifetime Green Comet?
Looking up at the night sky never gets boring. How could it? You are looking at the universe and it's beautiful. I looked forward as a child, being able to sleep outside and spend hours just gazing up at the star, finding the constellations, and hoping to see a meteor, comet, or asteroid (and maybe even a UFO.)
