ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

What’s going on with the snow in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Where’s the snow?!? Whether you’re relieved not to have to shovel or upset to miss out on snowball fights, there’s no question that this winter has been somewhat confusing for people expecting snow accumulation. There’s been less than an inch of snow across New York City so far this season, according […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Why must Staten Islanders’ tolls, fares subsidize everyone else? (letter to the editor)

Cincinnati, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and many other “mid-sized” American cities have populations in the mid-300,000′s. Staten Island has a population of around a half-million. We, nevertheless, are subject to the tyranny of the other four boroughs. As Tom Wrobleski stated in his column, our decision making is often determined by how things are done elsewhere, despite the fact that our issues are often very different.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] This Couple's 450 Sq Ft Upper West Side Studio is Full of Color and Prewar Charm

This apartment was Maria Vasquez’s first place without roommates, so she knew she wanted to find the perfect spot. Coming from a previous apartment that was quite dark, her non-negotiables included lots of natural light and access to the outdoors. Located on New York City's Upper West Side, Maria's studio sits across the street from Riverside Park and is only a 10-minute walk to Central Park. It has oversized windows and faces south, letting tons of natural light in each day. “Once I saw the inside of the apartment, I fell in love with its character,” Maria says. “It’s in a well-maintained pre-war building with gorgeous details. The crown molding and frames around the windows sealed the deal. I also loved how even though it’s a studio, there’s still plenty of room to have a comfortable bedroom and living space."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Common sense steps to take to prepare for storms

NEW YORK - With the frequency and intensity of damaging storms on the rise, there are common steps we need to take now to get ready. The new year is a time for resolutions, and with every passing year bringing more violent storms, here are some important weather resolutions we need to make, and keep.Know your riskReduce your riskUpdate your insuranceHave a planMeet your neighborsIf there's been flooding in your neighborhood in the past, there will be more flooding the future. If you live in New York City, the flood hazard mapper from the Department of City Planning is a great place...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

When Can New York See the Once-In-a-Lifetime Green Comet?

Looking up at the night sky never gets boring. How could it? You are looking at the universe and it's beautiful. I looked forward as a child, being able to sleep outside and spend hours just gazing up at the star, finding the constellations, and hoping to see a meteor, comet, or asteroid (and maybe even a UFO.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy