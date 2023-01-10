Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Related
Cardinals Reportedly Requested Permission To Interview Steelers Coach
Sean Payton isn't the only former head coach on the Cardinals' radar. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals have requested permission to speak with Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores. Flores was the head coach of the Dolphins from ...
Former 5-star edge Anthony Lucas transfers to USC over Arizona State
Former Texas A&M edge Anthony Lucas announced on Wednesday that he will be transferring to the USC Trojans. Lucas is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound Valley native who graduated from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale as the No. 1 player at his position in the state of Arizona in 2022. He was...
Oregon men’s basketball embarrassed by Arizona State, suffering most lopsided home defeat in 8 years
Dana Altman recognized the Oregon Ducks’ reality before it hosted Arizona State Thursday night in a pivotal game both teams needed to move back into the bubble conversation for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. “Now we’ve got no excuses,” Altman said in a pregame radio interview, during which he...
allsportstucson.com
Colorado & Utah can focus only on No. 14 Arizona this weekend with ASU forfeiting games
ARIZONA’S GAME AT COLORADO ON FRIDAY AT 7 P.M. (TUCSON TIME) WILL BE LIVE ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND ON RADIO (KTUC 1400-AM) STREAMED ON THE VARSITY NETWORK ONLINE. Arizona not only faces one of the toughest road trips in the Pac-12 this season but it must do so against Colorado and Utah teams that can only focus their practices and scout sessions on the Wildcats without spending time on Arizona State.
KTAR.com
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill sells Paradise Valley home for $5.3M
PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is really cleaning house, and not just within the organization. Bidwill sold his 8,540-square-foot estate in Paradise Valley last month for $5.3 million, according to property records. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home near the Paradise Valley Country Club was listed with an asking...
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February. The location will open in Gilbert and is now hiring.
fabulousarizona.com
What You Need to Know About WM Phoenix Open 2023
The 2023 WM Phoenix Open is Feb. 6 to Feb. 12. From the tournament’s bag policy to the useful PGA Tour app, here are some things you need to know before heading to TPC Scottsdale for the “Greatest Show on Grass.”. – Stay up to date on the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Phoenix, Arizona: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay Per Travel Experts
Arizona is known for its beautiful deserts, canyons, and rich history. Most commonly, tourists are drawn to the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Tucson, and Phoenix. Glendale, in greater Phoenix, is the site of State Farm Stadium, where the Arizona Cardinals play and the NCAA’s annual Fiesta Bowl for college football is played. It’s also the site 2023 Super Bowl, just as it was in 2008 and 2015. Whether you’re looking to plan your visit to see some NFL action or enjoy the spectacular sights of one of Arizona’s most popular cities, there’s a lot of choices to make, especially regarding hotels. So we turned to travel experts to find out which hotels in Phoenix are considered the best of the best.
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth
7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores
These closings are part of the company's latest round of layoffs.
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Half-off appetizers and some great burgers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Great food doesn’t have to be expensive, and there are plenty of spots around the Valley where you can save some dough during happy hour. You might not even have known some of these places existed ... until now. Check out a couple of new additions to our list of notable happy hour spots.
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
AZFamily
Record amount of cars for auction at 2023 Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The largest car show and auction in the country is kicking off at WestWorld in Scottsdale on January 21. This week, crews are working on final preparations ahead of opening day. About 70 cars are already inside some of the tents as some owners were...
AZFamily
Happy Hour: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s no secret that things cost an arm and a leg these days, and that is very apparent if you’ve gone out to eat lately. Here at Arizona’s Family, we’re going to help you save a buck by searching for some of the best happy hour food around the Phoenix Metro.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: These Local Bakeries Make the Best Bread, Pastries, and Doughnuts in the Valley
Baking is such a unique blend of art and science. But when bakers really get it right, another element joins the mix, bringing the category into the realm of magic. Throughout metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have multiple baking magicians bringing the most perfect pastries, bread, and doughnuts to life. These are the Valley's best bakeries.
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed
Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
711K+
Followers
90K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0