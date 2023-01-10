ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

allsportstucson.com

Colorado & Utah can focus only on No. 14 Arizona this weekend with ASU forfeiting games

ARIZONA’S GAME AT COLORADO ON FRIDAY AT 7 P.M. (TUCSON TIME) WILL BE LIVE ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND ON RADIO (KTUC 1400-AM) STREAMED ON THE VARSITY NETWORK ONLINE. Arizona not only faces one of the toughest road trips in the Pac-12 this season but it must do so against Colorado and Utah teams that can only focus their practices and scout sessions on the Wildcats without spending time on Arizona State.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill sells Paradise Valley home for $5.3M

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is really cleaning house, and not just within the organization. Bidwill sold his 8,540-square-foot estate in Paradise Valley last month for $5.3 million, according to property records. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home near the Paradise Valley Country Club was listed with an asking...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

What You Need to Know About WM Phoenix Open 2023

The 2023 WM Phoenix Open is Feb. 6 to Feb. 12. From the tournament’s bag policy to the useful PGA Tour app, here are some things you need to know before heading to TPC Scottsdale for the “Greatest Show on Grass.”. – Stay up to date on the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
studyfinds.org

Best Hotels In Phoenix, Arizona: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay Per Travel Experts

Arizona is known for its beautiful deserts, canyons, and rich history. Most commonly, tourists are drawn to the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Tucson, and Phoenix. Glendale, in greater Phoenix, is the site of State Farm Stadium, where the Arizona Cardinals play and the NCAA’s annual Fiesta Bowl for college football is played. It’s also the site 2023 Super Bowl, just as it was in 2008 and 2015. Whether you’re looking to plan your visit to see some NFL action or enjoy the spectacular sights of one of Arizona’s most popular cities, there’s a lot of choices to make, especially regarding hotels. So we turned to travel experts to find out which hotels in Phoenix are considered the best of the best.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth

7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Happy Hour Spots: Half-off appetizers and some great burgers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Great food doesn’t have to be expensive, and there are plenty of spots around the Valley where you can save some dough during happy hour. You might not even have known some of these places existed ... until now. Check out a couple of new additions to our list of notable happy hour spots.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Happy Hour: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s no secret that things cost an arm and a leg these days, and that is very apparent if you’ve gone out to eat lately. Here at Arizona’s Family, we’re going to help you save a buck by searching for some of the best happy hour food around the Phoenix Metro.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed

Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
PHOENIX, AZ
