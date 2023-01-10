ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

F1’s Billionaire Boys Club Is Afraid to Lose to America

By Peter Holderith
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOLB7_0k9wBgH000 Getty/Peter Holderith

I’m not Toto Wolff’s therapist, but if I was, I think I’d be discussing nightmares where the DRS flicks open, the slipstream is departed, and a Silver Arrow Formula 1 car gets passed on a straightaway by a machine that says “McDonald’s” on the side. That would make Wolff’s 2021 season finale episode look like spilled milk.

For those who haven’t heard, the strongest American bid to enter F1 in years, led by the Andretti family, has a new backer in General Motors: Meet the would-be Andretti Cadillac F1 Team . It’s the big automotive partner F1 has been asking for. Except, as soon as it was announced, the news was publicly met with skepticism from the current pack of teams and a snippy statement from F1 about how it needs to approve a new team, not just the FIA. And clearly it was more overtly negative behind the scenes, as FIA’s president Mohammed Ben Sulayem put out a statement on Twitter calling out the “adverse reaction.” This is a serious challenge to the likes of Wolff, who has questioned the Andretti bid at every juncture. “What are you bringing to the show?” he has previously said in the context of the new American team. The answer to his question seems obvious to everyone but him and the interest he and his fellow principals represent.

A possible Andretti-Cadillac entry with backing from General Motors will happen if the FIA approves it. The associated hand-wringing from almost all of F1’s teams concerning this possibility isn’t just about the money. Forget Wolff’s claim that “just adding teams” would dilute the value of the sport, as if Radio Flyer is piecing an outfit together. That’s pretty obviously nonsense. It’s about keeping an exclusive club exclusive, maintaining the status quo, and denying arguably one of the biggest names in racing, one of the oldest car brands in the world, and America’s largest automaker a shot at glory. All at the cost of the fans.

F1’s entitlement is so extreme that even F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali (yes, the former Ferrari principal) has openly said that F1 has “no need” for Andretti’s new team—or any new team in general. It resonates with the opinion of Ferrari’s current F1 team principal, Frederic Vasseur, who simply said Andretti’s team “simply doesn’t make sense today.”

That makes sense to them because they are over there and General Motors, Cadillac, and Andretti Global are over here. To Toto Wolff, an Egg McMuffin may as well be cuisine from another planet. It’s a planet he and his colleagues do not want to compete against. Only profit from.

For the first time in decades, a primarily European sport has had a taste of the pie called “a massive and enthusiastic American audience,” and the sport is happy to take advantage. The 2023 season has three races in the United States, more than any other country. It just makes too much sense. Have you read one of the 3,000 articles documenting the “ Drive to Survive effect?” The biggest crowds in F1’s entire history gather for races in America . You can practically taste the potential for teams, their stakeholders, and Formula 1 management to rake in mountains of cash. It’s better than it ever has been, and they want even more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgdKK_0k9wBgH000
2021’s USGP in Austin, Texas attracted 400,000 fans. Getty

But a well-prepped local team taking advantage of this and then racing—and perhaps winning in the U.S. and on hallowed tracks like Silverstone, Spa Francorchamps, or Imola? That seems to be a bridge too far. It starts with the money, sure. It ends in something a little more personal.

To be clear, F1 already has an answer for the money question; it’s stated that any new team has to cough up a truly massive $200 million to even set a tire on a racetrack. This money would then be distributed amongst the teams in order to protect any diluted value in the franchise as a result. But in the wake of Andretti’s Cadillac deal, It’s now been claimed that many teams feel this $200 million is simply not enough . This, of course, presumes that a team with Andretti, Cadillac, and General Motors involved wouldn’t bring with it a laundry list of American sponsors seeking a global audience. It’s a stunningly ridiculous concern.

Various F1 teams also still state that the GM part of the equation is nothing more than a glorified branding exercise. This is also laughable in the face of things like the “Alfa Romeo” team that’s set to be rebranded as a works Audi outfit just as soon as somebody can find a pen. And it’s even sillier in the face of GM’s qualifications to support a global racing endeavor. Yes, the Andretti-Cadillac team would initially use a customer engine, probably from Renault/Alpine. But GM, without any direct investment whatsoever, is already prepped to offer way more than a badge. It already has the concrete resources to support racing operations like in IndyCar , and at least one facility, the Performance and Racing Center in Pontiac, Michigan, that could arguably build a ground-up F1 engine.

Of any American company, GM has the resources to compete in Formula 1. Its Milford proving ground was the first dedicated automotive testing facility ever built when it was constructed in 1924. It houses the equivalent of 150 miles of two-lane highway on its 4,000-acre campus, which happens to employ 4,517 people. Outside of Milford, it operates other facilities directly related to motorsports, such as the $45 million Charlotte technical center, which features “three state-of-the-art Driver-in-the-Loop simulators, aero development, and other software-enabled vehicle modeling technology.” GM also operates a full-scale wind tunnel which has recently been upgraded, as well as a reduced-scale facility that came online in 2015. None of this mentions Addretti’s own 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters, which is set to open in 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uM8s_0k9wBgH000
Audi is all but certainly taking over Sauber, which is currently branded as the Alfa Romeo F1 team. Before that, it was BMW’s. Audi

Resources aside, though, we can’t go any further without mentioning the only existing American team on the grid, Haas. As of very recently, it’s been not much more than a repository for grifters. It had its F1 debut in 2016 and has made a habit of finishing rather comfortably in the bottom half of the championship every year. It has strong roots in Europe and it’s also an explicit marketing exercise for the business that provides the team with its name, Haas Automation Inc, which manufactures commercial CNC machines.

It has neither captured the American spirit nor capitalized on the growing American audience. The car was previously sponsored by a shady energy drink company called Rich Energy which is a whole saga in itself . It followed up this ill-fated public embarrassment by getting money from a Russian oligarch, Dmitry Mazepin. The elder Mazepin insisted that his kid, Nikita, be allowed to publicly make a fool of himself in one of the two Haas machines until Russia invaded Ukraine. The Mazepins then departed with their matching haircuts and the sponsorship was canned. Now the team has a new title sponsor, MoneyGram, in a country that is home to brands like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Walmart, Amazon, and Coca-Cola, to name a few.

The other European teams think this is great. More than great. Haas can’t sell itself to an American audience, it can’t take any sponsors from them, and it certainly can’t lift a finger on the track. They think little of them and by extension, American motorsports in general. To quote a recent BBC article , “Within F1, there is a general sense that many of those racing in America in categories where teams buy cars off the shelf and run them with fairly small-scale operations don’t quite grasp just how high the level is in F1, how complex the task.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9nAZ_0k9wBgH000
GM’s 5.5-liter flat-plane LT6, the most powerful naturally aspirated road-going V8 ever, is handbuilt in a clean room at its Bowling Green, Kentucky assembly plant. It powers the current Chevy Corvette Z06. Chevrolet

Andretti-Cadillac has all of the trimmings of a team that could be the antithesis of Haas. It has the name, it has the backing, and it has the best potential of any prospective American F1 team in history to not just compete, but do so on a level that threatens the status quo. The fans are undoubtedly on board, too.

But across the Atlantic, most of the teams can’t deal with this. Keep in mind, Toto Wolff feels the need to make a comment when his pumpernickel toast doesn’t snap just right. He can’t risk losing. At least, he can’t risk losing to people that are more than happy to get their breakfast out of a bag.

Got a tip or a note? Send it here: peter@thedrive.com

Comments / 20

Jeffrey Elgar
2d ago

Peter Holderith you kick ass and name names. Great article. You state what I've thought about this debacle all along. Toto and Christian and many others are just scared to death because they know they'll soon be seeing the back of the Andretti Cadillac disappearing in the distance. An American team with an American driver winning the F1 World Championship? You can bet all the other teams are losing sleep over the prospect. I hope it happens sooner than later. 🇺🇸

Reply
3
Related
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana

The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
MONTANA STATE
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Top Speed

This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883

The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Top Speed

The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!

Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
FLORIDA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
13K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy