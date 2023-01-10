Stanislaus firefighters rescue two drivers in separate incidents on same flooded roadway

Stanislaus Consolidated firefighters rescued two motorists from a flooded roadway north of Modesto Reservoir on Monday night.

Crews first were dispatched to Tim Bell and Claribel roads just after 7 p.m. when the driver of a pickup drove into at least two feet of standing water, according to Deputy Chief Darin Jesberg of the Modesto Fire Department.

He said the pickup stalled and the motorist became stranded.

Firefighters were able to drive to the motorist, who was in the bed of his truck. They gave him a life jacket, got him into the firetruck and drove him to dry land.

Firefighters rescued two motorists who became stranded in a flooding at Claribel and Tim Bell roads on Jan. 9, 2023. Modesto Fire Department

About an hour and a half later, crews returned to the same location, where a UPS driver was stranded on the opposite side of the road.

They again drove to the motorist and helped him to safety using a rope system.

No one was injured during either incident.

