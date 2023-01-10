Effective: 2023-01-15 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-15 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them.

