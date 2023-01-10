Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Alleghany, northwestern Surry, northern Wilkes, east central Watauga and eastern Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina, western Carroll and Grayson Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 400 PM EST At 325 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bridle Creek to Scottville to Wagoner to Deep Gap. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Boone Galax Hillsville Sparta Independence Fries and Traphill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 20:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mendocino FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following county, Mendocino. Flooding near Highway 1 north of Point Arena and near the Garcia River. * WHEN...Flooding expected to impact Highway 1 near the Garcia River beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable and or roads may be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 332 PM PST, River gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tornado Warning issued for Barbour, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 15:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barbour; Pike The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Pike County in southeastern Alabama Southern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama * Until 415 PM CST. * At 317 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ariton, or 8 miles south of Brundidge, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Clio, Blue Springs, Tyler Crossroads, Doster, Texasville, Richards Crossroads, Blue Springs State Park, Tennille and Hamilton Crossroads. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Providence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 03:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwest Providence AREAS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN MAY YIELD SLICK CONDITIONS WHERE SURFACE TEMPERATURES ARE BELOW FREEZING Patchy freezing drizzle/rain across interior southern New England may yield slick spots on untreated surfaces this morning. Given road temperatures remain mild after anomolously warm temperatures yesterday, slippery conditions are expected to be isolated. Drivers should take care as slick spots will be difficult to differentiate.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 03:01:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf on a chilly, windy day with rough surf is dangerous and highly discouraged! Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Strong, gusty northwest winds producing a strong, southward flowing longshore current, choppy surf and breaking waves up to 5 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rough surf will make swimming conditions hazardous. Rip currents will also be present.
Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL MAKE FOR LOCALLY SLICK CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Patchy freezing drizzle can be expected early this morning across southern and central Maine and New Hampshire. Some light snow may mix in as well. This will make for slick driving conditions. Allow extra time if traveling early this morning. Winter Weather Advisories also remain in effect further to the south along the coastline for freezing rain.
Special Weather Statement issued for Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 02:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grainger; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington Light Snow Expected Through the Morning Snow will taper off to flurries this morning. Light snowfall accumulations of less than half an inch are possible in the valley of northeast Tennessee. Locally higher amounts are possible for places affected by the most persistent snow shower bands. Any accumulations of snow or other wintry precipitation are expected to be light. However, driving and walking may be difficult on some untreated roadways and sidewalks. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities. If traveling, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Use caution, especially on secondary and back roads across the higher terrain.
High Surf Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:24:00 Expires: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST SUNDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet in the surf zone and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM ChST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf has subsided to below dangerous levels but will remain hazardous through Sunday.
Flood Advisory issued for GUC100 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 12:53:00 Expires: 2023-01-13 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: GUC100 FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Rota. * WHEN...Until 400 PM ChST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1248 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to strong, training showers. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sinapalo, Songsong, Annex F, Tenetu, I Chenchon, Liyu, Ginalangan (Chudan), Taimama, Tatgua, Matpo, As Niebes (Nieves), Gampapa, Talo, Makmak, Agatasi (Payapai), Lempanai, Gayaugan (Kaan), Gagani, Finata and Mananana. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Glades, Hendry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 32 degrees. * WHERE...Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach, Metro Palm Beach and Coastal Palm Beach Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EST Today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 03:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham AREAS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN MAY YIELD SLICK CONDITIONS WHERE SURFACE TEMPERATURES ARE BELOW FREEZING Patchy freezing drizzle/rain across interior southern New England may yield slick spots on untreated surfaces this morning. Given road temperatures remain mild after anomolously warm temperatures yesterday, slippery conditions are expected to be isolated. Drivers should take care as slick spots will be difficult to differentiate.
Tornado Warning issued for Autauga, Dallas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 13:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Autauga; Dallas The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Autauga County in central Alabama East central Dallas County in south central Alabama * Until 115 PM CST. * At 1218 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located over Dallas County Horse Arena, or over Selma, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Prattville, Valley Grande, Deatsville, Autaugaville, Billingsley, Booth, Mulberry, Marbury, Vida Junction, Gardner Island, Burnsville, New Prospect, Barrett Creek and Dawson Mill. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:21:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-30 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. South winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less in blowing snow. * WHERE...In Atigun Pass. * WHEN...Until 3 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts will form.
Tornado Warning issued for Greenwood, Laurens by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 18:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greenwood; Laurens THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAURENS AND EAST CENTRAL GREENWOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EST for Upstate South Carolina.
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 03:27:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE ON ROADWAYS THIS MORNING Wintry precipitation across the region has ended early this morning. However, the combination of wet roads and temperatures dropping below freezing will result in scattered slick spots on area roadways. Bridges and overpasses will be the main the problem areas this morning along with lesser traveled back roads and perhaps some neighborhood streets. Motorists should exercise caution while traveling early this morning. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing after sunrise and road conditions should improve quickly. Stay tuned to NOAA all hazards weather radio and your local media for the latest weather updates.
Frost Advisory issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-15 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach, Inland Collier and Inland Broward Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Greene, Eastern Schenectady, Schoharie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Greene; Eastern Schenectady; Schoharie; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady Patchy freezing drizzle and light snow could lead to slippery travel conditions early this morning Patchy freezing drizzle and light snow, combined with falling temperatures, could lead to slippery travel conditions on untreated roadways over the Capital District and Schoharie Valley southward into Greene and western Columbia Counties early this morning. Motorists should use caution as it is difficult to see whether roads are icy, especially at night.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Harlan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 03:30:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Kentucky can be found by visiting https://goky.ky.gov. Target Area: Harlan WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow showers leading to early morning accumulations around 1 inch for elevations below 2000 feet and 1 to 4 inches for elevations of 2000 feet and above. This will bring event totals to 1 to 4 inches below 2000 feet and 3 to 10 inches above 2000 feet. The highest accumulations will be above 3000 feet in the Black Mountain region. * WHERE...Harlan County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavier snow accumulations are expected to impact the higher elevation roadways including US- 421 and US-119 crossing Pine Mountain, KY-160 and KY-179 crossing Black Mountain.
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Southern Sacramento Valley, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Higher amounts expected in the San Juan foothills. Expect lesser amounts below 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
