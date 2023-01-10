BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Attorney General is looking to make a big change at the state crime lab. Right now, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the state crime lab are two separate entities. The BCI investigates crimes, and they send evidence over to the crime lab for testing. But Attorney General Drew Wrigley is proposing for a change, in which the BCI and the state crime lab would all be under one administrative umbrella. And that’s stirring up some controversy.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 18 HOURS AGO