Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFYR-TV
Woman to serve 1.5 years in prison for Menards altercation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman involved in an altercation at Menards will serve one and a half years in prison. Prosecutors say in March 2021, 38-year-old Hannah Schreiber pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot Menards employees after she was caught stealing from the store in March. Police say she also assaulted employees by kicking and pushing them.
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck police Lieutenant suspended after refusing DUI test
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck police lieutenant who pleaded guilty to refusing to take a DUI test, is suspended without pay for 30 days. State troopers stopped Lt. Cody Trom just before 1 A.M. on January 1st for a suspected traffic violation. Court records say that Trom...
24-year-old Bismarck woman killed in head-on collision
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 24-year-old Bismarck woman was pronounced dead after she drove over the centerline into the oncoming lane on Highway 1806 and struck a Ford F150 head-on last night. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman was driving north on Highway 1806 around 9:25 p.m. when she drove over the […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck police lieutenant to serve probation after New Year’s Day stop
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck police lieutenant pleaded guilty to refusing to take a DUI test. North Dakota Highway Patrol stopped Lt. Cody Trom just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a suspected traffic violation. Court documents report he didn’t perform a field sobriety test as instructed and refused a chemical breath test.
KNOX News Radio
San Jose man found guilty of robbing Bismarck bank
A 38-year-old California man accused of robbing a Bismarck bank has been found guilty in federal court after a two-day trial. Authorities say Robert Wolter of San Jose was in disguise when he robbed the bank In January 2019. Three weeks later, Wolter was at the Newark, New Jersey airport,...
KFYR-TV
Big changes may be coming at the state crime lab
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Attorney General is looking to make a big change at the state crime lab. Right now, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the state crime lab are two separate entities. The BCI investigates crimes, and they send evidence over to the crime lab for testing. But Attorney General Drew Wrigley is proposing for a change, in which the BCI and the state crime lab would all be under one administrative umbrella. And that’s stirring up some controversy.
Full details of Bismarck Wells Fargo bank robbery
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police arrested 29-year-old Victor Velazquez on January 6th for Armed Robbery and Terrorizing after he made off with around $1,800 from the North Bismarck Wells Fargo bank. According to an affidavit, Velazquez entered Wells Fargo around 2:27 p.m. on Jan. 6 wearing a facemask, jacket and sweatshirt with the hood […]
KFYR-TV
Last call for Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It looks like it’s the last call for one Bismarck nightclub. Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse is closing after nearly 30 years in downtown Bismarck. The venue announced earlier this year that it would be closing its doors Monday through Thursday but staying open on the weekends due to staffing issues.
KFYR-TV
Petition to recall Emily Eckroth drafted and sent for approval to Secretary of State’s office
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A committee formed to recall Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck school board submitted the wording for a draft petition for approval to the Secretary of State’s office Thursday. The office needs to respond within 5 - 7 business days before any signatures can be gathered.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck School Board member refuses to resign
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday evening, the Bismarck School Board discussed the recent incident with Dr. Emily Eckroth, a school board member and a family physician, who pleaded guilty to obstructing police during a traffic stop in September. During Monday’s board meeting, President Jon Lee read through the board member...
McQuade Distributing says Borrowed Bucks closing is a loss
And McQuade Distributing had been a major partner with the club, not just supplying the drinks, but using the bar as a host site for several big events including the kickoff to the McQuade Softball Tournament every June.
Business Beat: Capital City Restaurant Supply moves to new home
They sell everything you need for a commercial kitchen, including grills, stoves, and coolers, as well as household kitchen tools.
KFYR-TV
Bobcat inventors inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pair of brothers with North Dakota ties were inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame earlier this week. Cyril and Louis Keller invented the skid-steer which made the Bobcat Company a global brand. It’s been 65 years since the skid-steer rolled out. The machine...
Check Out This Awesome Job Opportunity Here In Bismarck
"You see what your hard work accomplishes"
KFYR-TV
Liquor vendor for Bismarck Event Center encounters problems with their liability insurance
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dry January is celebrated by many people who try not to drink alcohol for the first month of the year. The Bismarck Event Center almost participated in the practice when the liquor vendor, Bricks N’ Ivy, found a problem with their liquor liability insurance. In...
KFYR-TV
Better Bismarck campaign extended
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In November, the city of Bismarck launched a campaign aimed at raising money to help address homelessness and the opioid crisis. The Better Bismarck campaign did an outreach for fundraising. The text-to-donate program raised more than $12,000. The city then matched that with money they had...
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From North Dakota
North Dakota may not be known as a major hub for entertainment, but it has produced a number of talented and successful individuals in the industry, including actors and actresses.
KFYR-TV
Solheim teacher first to win Teacher Spotlight award
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Educators play many roles in their students’ lives. Students never forget good teachers, and neither do their families. The Teacher Spotlight award is a new recognition program started by BPS and local businesses. Students at Solheim Elementary are excited to watch one of their favorite...
KFYR-TV
Sports Spotlight: Kidder County’s Kennedy Harter - three-sport standout
KIDDER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Earning varsity letters has not been a problem for Kidder County’s Kennedy Harter. She’s been doing it there since she was in grade school. For a class-B school like Kidder County, having an athlete like Kennedy Harter at your disposal is immense. She’s been a huge spark for the Wolves basketball team ever since she started in the 8th grade.
KFYR-TV
BSC employee publishes first fiction book
BISMARCK, N.D. – Shawnee Randolph was born to be a writer. She’s been putting pen to paper since she was a young kid. In high school, she took creative writing classes. In college, she majored in journalism. And now, she’s a marketing writer at Bismarck State College.
Comments / 2